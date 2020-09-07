Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Mish

Trump proposes to stop trading with China. What would happen?

Decouple From China? 

Please consider Trump Again Raises Idea of Decoupling Economy from China.

“So when you mention the word decouple, it’s an interesting word,” Trump told a Labor Day news conference at the White House in which he vowed to bring jobs back to America from China.

“We lose billions of dollars and if we didn’t do business with them we wouldn’t lose billions of dollars. It’s called decoupling, so you’ll start thinking about it,” Trump said.

“If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this country,” he said.

“We will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world and will end our reliance on China once and for all.Whether it’s decoupling, or putting in massive tariffs like I’ve been doing already, we will end our reliance in China, because we can’t rely on China,” Trump said.

How?

  1. Consider US cars made in Mexico. What happens to the parts that come from China? 
  2. What about the steel that comes from China? 
  3. What about the Boeing planes that are assembled in China? 

Questions of this nature are endless. 

Nonetheless, let's snap our fingers and assume Trump pulls it off.

What Would it Mean?

iPhone sales in China would go to zero. So would Soybean exports. In fact, all trade with China would stop by definition.

The Boeing aircraft would all be 100% made and 100% assembled in the USA, with 100% US-made steel.

Hooray?

Not quite. Labor costs in the US would soar. We would make planes for ourselves but Airbus would own the rest of the world.

The same holds true for cars and everything else partially made in the US.

What About the US Dollar? 

Inflation would rise due to rising prices. If the Fed hiked rates, and it would be forced to, the dollar would strengthen making US exports even more uncompetitive.

Manufacturing Superpower? 

Trump and all the economic illiterates who support him would turn the US into a manufacturing dunce. 

In 2016 Trump Accused China of Theft: What Did He Do About It?

US Goods and Services Trade Balance July 2020

Despite tariffs, and despite a severe recession, the US trade deficit and deficit with China is going the wrong way.

In recessions, trade deficits normally shrink.

In 2016 Trump Accused China of Theft: What Did He Do About It?

Other than look outright foolish in Tweets and actual results, the answer is nothing. 

Trade Wars Easy to Win

Trump's blustering today is more of the same "Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win" fantasies. 

"Don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy!"

Trump is totally and completely out of touch with reality.

He has no idea how international trade even works. 

Trump has been touting "It's Easy" even before he was in office. 

If it's so easy, why didn't he do it?

Mish

Comments (13)
No. 1-6
Soft_coding
Soft_coding

You don’t have to be right, you just need to get the votes.

Sechel
Sechel

Forget Trump. Focus on that schlock economist Navarro

Zardoz
Zardoz

There would be a sudden end to “Everyday low prices”

Anna 7
Anna 7

Dear friends,

I expected the “pivot to asia” (announced under Obama — but, courtesy of those emails from a banker picking his cabinet, everyone should’ve learned by now that the figurehead is not nearly as important as we are led to believe) to morph into exactly what we are witnessing now. Worse, I fear where this British-American empire is taking us. And it won’t matter which figurehead “you” elect come November.

Because empires create their own fake news and history and immerse their subjects (us) in it daily (what hunter s thompson was referring to when he said “all the hired bullshit”) learning the truth about them is just as if not more difficult than understanding financial markets and their corruption.

To aid in your understanding, I respectfully suggest you add to your weekly reading diet the following:
www.moonofalabama.org
caitlinjohnstone.com
www.corbettreport.com

lol
lol

China will be the guinea pig for trump to try and write off a chunk of the dept. First thing DT will do if reelected is to use the Covid scam as cover to announce the US will default on the trillions owed to Beijing as reparations for "unleashing" this Covid nonsense! Chicoms gonna be pissed gettin stiffed outta of trillion$$ LOL!

ColoradoAccountant
ColoradoAccountant

It is all arbitrage. CEOs arbitrage labor by building in China and Mexico with cheap labor. They arbitrage pollution controls by building in China and Mexico with low standards. This works as long as long distance transportation costs are lower than the amount they save via arbitrage. Since the US has oceans close by and a decent rail system it works.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early"

Nate Silver sums up the phase of the election in a series of Tweets.

Mish

by

aprnext

California Becomes a Furnace as Wildfires Rage Out of Control

More than 35 wildfires blaze across California amidst a record heat wave that has intensified the crisis.

Mish

by

Realist

Who Wins if China Dumps US Treasuries?

Yet another report surfaced on China dumping US treasuries. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

UK Lays the Brexit Line on the EU: October 15 or 'Move On'

Either the EU makes a deal with the UK by Oct 15, or there won't be a deal.

Mish

by

Mish

Biggest Budget Deficit Since the End of WWII is On the Way

Mish

by

Sechel

California's Radical Brainwashing Curriculum Soon To Be Mandatory

Look out. Radical brainwashing will soon start. California will lead the way.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

In 2016 Trump Accused China of Theft: What Did He Do About It?

The US trade deficit is going the wrong way.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Trump to Rush a Vaccine by Nov 1. What Can Go Wrong?

Two days before the November 3 Election, Trump mandates that states prepare for a vaccine.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Election Update: Is Trump Closing the Gap?

Trump has narrowed the gap. Enough to panic?

Mish

by

PERPLEXED