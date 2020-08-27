Mish Talk
Trump Pressured CDC to Suddenly Change Covid Testing Rules

Mish

The CDC abruptly changed Covid testing rules to meet Trump's desire for less testing.

In a stunning reversal, the CDC Abruptly Changed its Position on Testing.

After weeks of encouraging people to get tested if they may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed course this week and is now telling the public testing might not be necessary.

The Trump administration's testing coordinator, Adm. Brett Giroir, defended the move as trying to prevent a "false sense of security" that some people have after getting a negative test result.

On a call with reporters Wednesday, Giroir also flatly denied any political involvement in the decision. He said the new testing guidelines came from the CDC with no intervention or direction from President Donald Trump.

"Let me tell you, right up front that the new guidelines are a CDC action," Giroir said.

Official Denial

No one in their right mind believes this official denial.

False Sense of Security?

What about the false sense of security provided by not testing? The rationale provided makes no sense. 

"This is evidence-based decisions that are driven by the scientists and physicians, both within the CDC, within my office in the lab task force, and certainly amongst the task force members," Giroir continued, as reporters grilled him on the change.

Pressure From Top Down

Please consider CDC was pressured 'from the top down' to change coronavirus testing guidance, official says

A sudden change in federal guidelines on coronavirus testing came this week as a result of pressure from the upper ranks of the Trump administration, a federal health official close to the process tells CNN, and a key White House coronavirus task force member was not part of the meeting when the new guidelines were discussed. 

"It's coming from the top down," the official said of the new directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was in surgery and not part of the discussion during the August 20 task force meeting when updated guidelines were discussed.

"I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

CDC would not comment on questions about its own policy change. A CDC spokesperson referred all questions to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump On Testing

Testing Makes Us Look Bad

“If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” said Trump at a June 15, White House Roundtable.

He has repeated that lie at least a dozen times since then. Here is one of them.

Deep State Testing

Allegedly the deep state is preventing the very testing we need as well as demanding more testing we don't need.

Trump Admission

Please recall Trump now says he wasn't kidding when he told officials to slow down coronavirus testing, contradicting staff

"I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down please.' 

[When asked by a reporter Trump responded]

"I don't kid, let me just tell you, let me make it clear," Trump told a reporter on Monday, when asked again if he was kidding when he said Saturday he instructed his administration to slow down coronavirus testing.

Giroir' Claim

Giroir said that the updated CDC guidelines were written by multiple authors, adding that he, Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, worked on the updated guidelines.

Fauci's Rebuttal

"I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

I am generally leery of unnamed officials. A recap of events to date might help decide whom to believe.

Synopsis 

  • At a campaign rally in June, Trump said he asked for slower testing.
  • Trump's staff said he was joking.
  • When asked, Trump told a reporter "I don't kid".
  • On August 20, when Dr. Anthony Fauci was in surgery, the CDC abruptly changed the rules.
  • The CDC claims it was their own decision. 
  • An official told CNN "It's coming from the top down." 
  • Giroir claims Fauci worked on the updated guidelines.
  • Fauci says he didn't.

Whom do you believe?

If in doubt about what's going on, please consider Trump Lies of the Day on Saving the Airlines and China

Comments

