Trump Orders Meat Packing Plants to Stay Open

Mish

President invokes Defense Production Act to keep plants open amid coronavirus pandemic.

The absurdities of this administration never end. 

Please consider  Trump Takes Executive Action to Keep Meat-Processing Plants Open.

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday paving the way for meat-processing plants remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, as hundreds of workers have fallen ill and concerns mount about food-supply shortages. The president invoked the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law, to keep the facilities open, designating the plants as critical infrastructure under the law. 

The move is expected to relieve pressure on meatpackers and farmers, who have struggled with food-supply upheavals following pressure from local and state officials to close plants. It is likely to draw fire from unions and worker advocates, who have said such closures are a necessary step to stem the virus’s spread through communities.

More than a dozen major meatpacking plants in recent weeks have closed down following outbreaks among employees, and other workers choosing to stay home rather than risk infection.

Four Questions 

  1. OK, Trump can force the plants to stay "open", but open for what? 
  2. Can Trump send in qualified workers to run the plants?
  3. Can Trump force the existing workers to show up?
  4. If not, will Trump show up himself and do the work?

Stuart Appelbaum president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, made this comment: “We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products.” 

Everybody is in fear of their lives here,” said Lakesha Bailey, a Tyson worker. She has been calling in absent since April 19.

Two Bonus Questions

  1. Rather than thumping his chest and making demands on workers, wouldn't a softer approach been better? 
  2. How many workers will this piss off enough to cause them to vote Democratic?

Food Rotting in the Fields But Shortages in the Stores

For further discussion, please see Food Rotting in the Fields But Shortages in the Stores.

Mish

Sechel
Sechel

There are a couple reasons why Trump might do this.

  1. It meets the flailing test. It's clearly an action and a visible one. I grant you its rudderless but many won't figure that out
  2. It allows meat processors to stay in business with shielded immunity from workers. They wanted to stay open. Now workers have can't sue if they get sick or die.

The pigs have already been euthanized. It doesn't put meat on the shelves .The damage was done. If there was an action to be taken such as creating a safer work environment and manning the plants with troops the time for that is past. From the Reuters story I posted earlier which is not behind a paywall.

The order was little consolation for farmers such as Henry Moore of Clinton, North Carolina, who in recent weeks aborted thousands of unborn piglets and euthanized newly born because of closures of packing plants.

“At this point, honestly, it’s a little too late,” Moore said. “There’s millions and

The order is designed in part to give companies legal cover with more liability protection in case employees catch the virus as a result of having to go to work. It's a pattern. Trump is not pro-worker. But he is very pro-owner.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Certainly starvation isn't a better option, and it is also true that the farmers wouldn't have been happy to have had to slaughter and bury their animals for lack of packing plants.

