Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November

Mish

Four days ago Biden passed trump as the favorite to win in November ans has been there ever since.

Until now, the one thing Trump supporters could and did repeat was their guy was ahead. That's no longer the case.

A quick check on PredictIt shows Biden is ahead of Trump and has been there for a while.

That chart is stale by a day. As I type, it is 54-47. 

Bible-Toting Fiasco

Trump's bible toting fiasco was the impetus for the change.

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

On June 3, I commented Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Trump made a complete fool out of himself. Fout Republican Senators criticized his photo-op stunt as did Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Millen wrote an Op-Ed: I Cannot Remain Silent.

James N. Miller Resigns

James N. Miller, Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense for policy from 2012 to 2014 resigned.

Miller accused Trump and Secretary of Defense Esper of blatant actions that cross the line.

Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

On June 4, a Retired Marine General Admonished Trump.

Retired top Marine Gen. John Allen joins Mattis dissent from Trump.

Allen warns of 'Beginning of the End' for Democracy if troops are used against protests.

Facts of the Matter

Clearly, some people are still in denial.

How do I know that?

Easy.

  1. It is not often four Republican Senators openly blast Trump.
  2. It is not often that only 2 Republican Senators defend Trump.
  3. It is not often retired admirals blast a sitting president
  4. It is not often an ex-Defense Secretary blasts a sitting president
  5. It is not often a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says "I Cannot Remain Silent."
  6. It is not often someone turns in their resignation to the current Defense Secretary, accusing the Secretary and Trump of "crossing the line".

Trump's supporters look the other way.

They fabricate excuses like the protest was not peaceful, besides "It was not teargas". 

Amazing Lengths

Trump's supporters twist themselves in knots to avoid admitting he did anything wrong.

Regardless of denials something snapped. 

 I chimed in with the same message Trump is a Threat to the Constitution.

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. 

Trump's Disapproval Over Time

Trump Approval Disapproval Time Line

Trump's core support is about 36-38%.

These people will vote for Trump no matter what he does. But except for one brief moment at election time Trump cannot break the 45% approval line.

A quick check on the 538 Trump Tracker shows Trump is still at 41.6%.

This election will not be wonm nationally but at the state level. There, Trump continues to fall further and further begind.

Mish

We can but hope.

Hillary had better numbers than Biden right before the election and then Democrats didn’t bother to vote and were also suppressed. It is important to track these things - yes - but Democrat voters are flaky and have lower turnout and likely Democrat voters don’t register or vote by the millions. There is a lot of “someone else will take care of it - I’m too busy attitudes”. Republicans are older and whiter and more likely to vote. The best thing Biden can do is hide and let Trump defeat himself. No one should be confident about the Democrat voter base. They’ll take a survey and go to a protest and then won’t vote.

ToInfinityandBeyond said: We can but hope.

It doesn't look good for Trump. But I think it's bizarre that people think he's the one who's dividing the country. It truly is the media.

One example of the divisive media is the recent riots over George Floyd's death.

I agree with Jared Taylor, who says in yesterday's podcast:

10:48 - It's not the police who need reform. It's the media. This crisis will not end until the press stop presenting a false and dangerously inflamed picture of the American justice system.

Rioting and looting are wrong, no matter what the reason.
Rioting and looting over an illusion, because of something that isn't even true - that's a tragedy.


Police Racism: A Manufactured Crisis (from American Renaissance, June 5 2020)

Texas is in swing state territory. Based on state level polling Biden has 238 electoral votes and Trump has 202. Trump would literally have to sweep not only every tossup state but also Republican strongholds like Georgie and Texas where Biden is running even. The Senate also has an increasing chance of flopping to the Democrats as firewalls like Kentucky and 10 other Republican states could flip. Trump has really made a mess of his and the party by his game's chances as more Republican senators increasingly dont even go to their state when Trump is visiting. This could be a repeat of the 2008 election.

We get it. In the meantime we know the banking cabel will make that decision for us. We've been well trained spineless, obedient boot-licking sheep to believe voting matters (and that covid-19 will wipe out humanity unless we stand 6 feet from each other).

