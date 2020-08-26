Mish Talk
Trump Lies of the Day on Saving the Airlines and China

Mish

Trump just cannot and will not stop outrageous lies. Here's two new lies today.

Unilateral Actions

American Airlines said it will reduce its workforce by 40,000 in October without an extension of government aid. That includes 19,000 involuntary cuts.

In response Trump says he will Act Unilaterally if Congress Doesn't.

There is nothing Trump can do unilaterally for airlines. This is just a typical Trumpian bluff. 

Trump's lies regarding are more revealing and concerning.

China Will Own US if Biden Wins

Literally Ridiculous 

China will "own the US". What a hoot. 

Let's flash back to one of my favorite Trump lies. Following the flashback I have a trade update.

Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win 

Trump made that claim on March 2, 2018 as discussed in Trump Tweets "Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win"

We have had nonstop lies from Trump on trade and China ever since. 

A deal was around the corner every week for months. Trump insisted on one major deal. 

Finally, he agreed to do a deal in phases. On December 14, 2019 I commented Trump's Amazing Trade Deal: Details a Complete Mystery

As the details emerged, Trump got China to agree to buy more soybeans and energy in return for tariff reductions. 

Soybeans for Tariff Reductions

How's is Phase 1 Going?

Trump's top trade negotiator, Peter Navarro says Phase One Trade Deal on Track.

They’re absolutely keeping their word so far on the purchases,” Navarro says

Phase 1 Trade Tracker 

Let's take a peek at the US-China Phase One Tracker to investigate Navarro's claim. 

Phase 1 Tracker Details August 25 Report

Outrageous Lies

I would find such outrageous lies astonishing except they are so commonplace. 

I now totally expect lies and little but lies from the Trump administration.

Mish

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
Realist
Realist

Over 20,000 documented lies since he took office less than 4 years ago.

However, I have an example of Trump telling the truth recently.

Trump said to officials, ”so I said to them, slow the testing down”.

And they have. The CDC released new guidelines, that if followed, will reduce testing dramatically. And that's how he wants to fight the pandemic. Ignore it. Stop testing. It will just disappear.

Next he will say that he knows how to cure cancer. Just stop testing for it. Apparently, it is easy to win medical wars too!

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Fuckwad is a walking contrary indicator. I keep the mute button handy everytime he opens his facial anus.

Curious-Cat
Curious-Cat

I wonder where all the Trump defenders (TDS type 2) have gone from this site. Seems they have been mighty quiet.

Having said that, I am still anxious and think it is too soon for those of us opposing President Trump to lower our guard. There are a lot of folks that think he can do no wrong.

The impending floods appear to be another opportunity for him to mismanage a response to a major catastrophe.

Sechel
Sechel

Airline action needs congress. I think it's a mistake to do anything. Any Rand was right on this one

ColoradoAccountant
ColoradoAccountant

Turning over the garden today for the Fall planting. Nothing new happened I see on our way to the Fourth Turning, civil war or war with China. Kenosha sees deaths, and China sends missiles into the route of the US Navy in the South China Sea.

