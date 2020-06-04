Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced President Trump as a Threat to the Constitution.

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Mattis writes. “The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand—one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values—our values as people and our values as a nation.” He goes on, “We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.” “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Which Way is Up?

Trump has no idea which way is up. He only knows how to do one thing well: praise himself for his brilliance.

I voted for Trump but long ago had enough. And having enough of Trump does not mean liking Biden.

Piling On

I am happy to see Mattis pile on. He is in good company of James N. Miller and Mike Mullen.

James N. Miller Accuses Trump of Crossing the Line

Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense, James N. Miller, resigned today.

In his resignation letter, Miller said to the current Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper: "Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets — not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op. You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo. "

Miller also accused Esper of violating his oath of office. He also accused Trump and Esper of crossing a line.

"I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?" asked Miller.

I Cannot Remain Silent

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says I Cannot Remain Silent.

I remain confident in the professionalism of our men and women in uniform. They will serve with skill and with compassion. They will obey lawful orders. I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief, and I am not convinced that the conditions on our streets, as bad as they are, have risen to the level that justifies a heavy reliance on military troops. Certainly, we have not crossed the threshold that would make it appropriate to invoke the provisions of the Insurrection Act. Furthermore, I am deeply worried that as they execute their orders, the members of our military will be co-opted for political purposes.This is not the time for stunts. This is the time for leadership.

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Early this morning I penned Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered.

Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton were the only two senators I could find who supported Trump on his bible stunt.

Now that Mattis has chimed in let's see if they attempt to walk it back or remain stuck like Trump, never willing to apologize for anything.

If you still defend Trump, then please look into a mirror and see who the problem is, in addition to Trump.

I do not look forward to saying "President Biden". But I do look forward to saying good riddance to Trump.

Even military leaders have had enough.

Only Five More Months!

Mish