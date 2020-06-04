Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Mish

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced President Trump as a Threat to the Constitution.

“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled,” Mattis writes. “The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand—one that all of us should be able to get behind. 

We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values—our values as people and our values as a nation.” He goes on, “We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.

Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis writes. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

Which Way is Up?

Amazingly Bad Move

Trump has no idea which way is up. He only knows how to do one thing well: praise himself for his brilliance. 

I voted for Trump but long ago had enough. And having enough of Trump does not mean liking Biden.

Piling On

I am happy to see Mattis pile on. He is in good company of James N. Miller and Mike Mullen.

James N. Miller Accuses Trump of Crossing the Line

Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense, James N. Miller, resigned today. 

In his resignation letter, Miller said to the current Secretary of Defense,  Mark Esper: "Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets — not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op. You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo. "

Miller also accused Esper of violating his oath of office. He also accused Trump and Esper of crossing a line.

"I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?" asked Miller.

I Cannot Remain Silent

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says I Cannot Remain Silent.

I remain confident in the professionalism of our men and women in uniform. They will serve with skill and with compassion. They will obey lawful orders.

I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief, and I am not convinced that the conditions on our streets, as bad as they are, have risen to the level that justifies a heavy reliance on military troops. Certainly, we have not crossed the threshold that would make it appropriate to invoke the provisions of the Insurrection Act.

Furthermore, I am deeply worried that as they execute their orders, the members of our military will be co-opted for political purposes.This is not the time for stunts. This is the time for leadership.

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Early this morning I penned Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered.

Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton were the only two senators I could find who supported Trump on his bible stunt. 

Now that Mattis has chimed in let's see if they attempt to walk it back or remain stuck like Trump, never willing to apologize for anything.  

If you still defend Trump, then please look into a mirror and see who the problem is, in addition to Trump.

I do not look forward to saying "President Biden". But I do look forward to saying good riddance to Trump.

Even military leaders have had enough.

Only Five More Months!

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump is now super dangerous. He is cornered and he knows it, expect more "winning" from him.

Fl0yd
Fl0yd

Trump isn't a threat more than he was half a year ago.

People are piling on as they sense his imminent failure and try to jump off a sinking boat and onto the winning side. Where were day half a year ago?

The infamous Photo Op is pathetic regardless the reported circumstances (true, half-true, or totally off).

In Mish support, his posts weren't too enamored with Trump from the get-go. Yet, imo, Mish' tone changed with the months.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Mish

by

DBG8489

Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Mish

by

borderdenizen

If Obama Said What Trump Just Did, Would You Support It?

Let's recap precisely what Trump said on Monday. Then I have questions.

Mish

by

MericanPatriot

"Law and Order" President in Hiding as D.C. Burns

It's a tense 6th night of protests with curfews in dozens of cities.

Mish

by

Blurtman

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

Joe Biden is going through his VP vetting process, Who will it be?

Mish

by

PawnInTheGame

CBO Estimates it will Take 10 Years Just to Get Back to Even

Covid-19 will have a decade-long impact on the economy according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Mish

by

Ken Kam

Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Mish

by

Jdog1

The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer made a fool out of himself with a pair of Tweets, one of which exploded in his face.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Bad Economic Reports? Yes, But They Were Supposed to Be Bad

The bad economic reports pile up. But there is nothing shocking about any of them.

Mish

by

psalm876