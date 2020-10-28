TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Does Not Understand Trade, Jo Jorgensen Does

Mish

Trump is clueless about trade. His tariffs are a disaster. It's time for a change.

Jo Jorgensen on Trade

Several of my readers have asked me "What is Jorgensen's trade policy? Is she really Libertarian?"

Let's take a look at Jorgensen on Trade and Immigration.

Five Key Ideas

  1. History shows that peaceful commerce prevents conflict. When goods don’t cross borders, troops do. 
  2. This Republican administration has raised prices for Americans, provoked retaliatory tariffs, and harmed American industries. Meanwhile, his opponent in the Democratic Party promises more of the same protectionism. I am the only free trade candidate for president.
  3. Protectionism has been tried before and has been shown time and again to lead to lower productivity, more unemployment, and higher inequality.
  4. It is true that other countries have imposed trade barriers. But reflexively adding barriers of our own as retribution harms no one but ourselves. Higher costs are simply passed on to consumers and workers in the name of this economic nationalism. Tariffs are nothing more than another tax.
  5. As President, I will dismantle all tariffs and any other trade barriers which prevent the flow of goods and services into our country. 

Those are Jorgensen's precise words. I put numbers to what I believe are the 5 key ideas, adding emphasis to points 1, 3, 4, and 5.

My Take

  • The first country that implements free trade coupled with low or no corporate taxes, regardless of what any other nation does, will see a boom in capital, growth, and jobs. 
  • Fair trade is free trade, nothing else.
  • Corporations that hide behind fair trade excuses want protectionism, handouts, and higher prices for their own benefit, not the benefit of US consumers. 

Manufacturing Jobs

Trump Promised to Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs: How is He Doing?

Trump's trade war with China had the expected results. This happened well before Covid hit. 

Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win

In March of 2018 Trump boldly announced in a series of ridiculous Tweets "Trade Wars are Good and Easy to Win". 

Trump Blames Nafta

US Manufacturing Employment 2020-09A

Trump blames NAFTA. But US manufacturing peak employment occured 15 years earlier. 

Robots have replaced people leading to greater productivity.

Increased productivity means more goods at lower prices to the benefit of all. 

Fed Fights Productivity

The Fed has foolishly waged a battle on productivity and lower prices creating stock market bubbles and excess inequality on top of it. 

Nixon Closed Gold Window

Trump wants to reduce the trade deficit but the cause of consistent deficits dates to Nixon closing the gold window on August 15, 1971.

Balance of Trade vs Gold Window

Balance of Trade vs Gold Window 2020-10-27

The Census Department changed the way they reported the balance of trade in 1992, dropping the old method entirely in 2014. 

However, a chart of both methods clearly shows what happened. 

Trade deficits prior to 1971 were self-correcting. They clearly are not self-correcting now. 

There is considerable debate among economists as to whether the current trade deficit is even meaningful, but Trump is not going to solve anything via his policy of tariffs.

One Candidate Understands Trade

One candidate and one candidate alone has a grasp of good trade policy.

That candidate is Jo Jorgensen. 

Like Jorgensen, I am strongly anti-war and strongly free trade.

As Jorgensen accurately states, "When goods don’t cross borders, troops do."

Vote For Change!

I Endorse Jo Jorgensen for President

If You Want Change There is Only One Choice: Jo Jorgensen

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-7
Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

"first country that implements free trade" Hong Kong in days of yore comes to mind.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Another excellent post.

Realist
Realist

I completely agree with her position on Trade. Though I would not vote for her if I lived in the US. Several of her other policies are simply a no go for me.

Casual_Observer2020
Casual_Observer2020

Mish the trade quote Jorgensen uses basically came from Thomas Friedman in the world is flat. No two countries who trade with one another or are in the same value chain fight wars. Friedman is a middle of the road thinker who is supporting Biden. Trump's failures on trade are a feature not a big. Navarro is anti trade and has negotiated for failure in order for Trump to justify his views on trade.

Bohm-Bawerk
Bohm-Bawerk

I've come to think our trade policy is really good.
The Fed types some numbers on a computer, the US government 'borrows' the numbers and issues the Fed 'bonds' in exchange. (hard to really call them bonds since Merriam Webster's definition of a bond is "an obligation made binding by a forfeit of money" but since it's not really money...) anyway,

The government passes these computer numbers out to people, companies, etc. and they pass them back and forth among themselves in the US and also pass the numbers to foreigners in other countries. Foreigners get the numbers in their computer and we get real stuff in exchange, like cars, and refrigerators and anything you can buy at walmart, all for some numbers created in a computer. so what if we run a 'deficit' right? It's all good (until it isn't).
there might be some sarcasm in there someplace for those of you who want to freak out when they read this.

phatmaster
phatmaster

Thank you for these. They are motivating others. A lot of people feel sidelined in this election.

TonGut
TonGut

Great post Mish! Oh how I wish...

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hunter Biden Story is All Shell and No Bomb

Every day we see another alleged "Bombshell" Hunter Biden allegation. I can logically explain, on many fronts, why there is nothing to the allegations.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Nate Silver Blasts Trafalgar Polls as "Crazy"

Trump's supporters cite Trafalgar and Rasmussen polls as why Trump will win. Let's investigate those polls.

Mish

by

Carl_R

The Herd Immunity Theory is in Serious Doubt

Study suggests widespread long-term herd immunity will be difficult to achieve.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Covid Does Not Affect All Races Equally

Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color are the most impacted.

Mish

by

Herkie

Covid Records Shattered In The US and Europe

Covid hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise nationwide.

Mish

by

Jojo

Eight Reasons This is Not 2016

A quick check of the calendar says this is 2020. Politically speaking don't expect another 2016 Trumpian replay either.

Mish

by

Fast Falcon

Final Debate: Unforced Error by Biden on Energy, Lies, Missed Opportunities

The final debate is over. Both sides will say they won. Depending on what "win" means perhaps both did.

Mish

by

TrumpisFired

Trump Trade War Backfires Again, China Sanctions Lockheed, Boeing, and Raytheon

Today, China responded to Trump's sales of military equipment to Taiwan.

Mish

by

matawan

France Is the Covid Epicenter of Europe, US Cases at Record High

A second wave strengthens in Europe, a third wave in the US.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

Fox News Lou Dobbs Says Don't Vote For Senator Graham

Lou Dobbs blasts Senator Lindsey Graham in a scathing attack on Fox News.

Mish

by

Eddie_T