Trump Develops Guidelines "That Will Never See the Light of Day" But Here They Are

The Trump administration developed Covid-19 Guidelines that have now been officially scrapped.

However the CDC document was leaked and is available for all to see.

Please consider Trump Administration Buries Detailed CDC Advice on Reopening.

The Trump administration shelved a document created by the nation’s top disease investigators with step-by-step advice to local authorities on how and when to reopen restaurants and other public places.



The 17-page report by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was researched and written to help faith leaders, business owners, educators and state and local officials as they begin to reopen.



It was supposed to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told the guidance “would never see the light of day,” according to a CDC official. The official was not authorized to talk to reporters and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.



The AP obtained a copy from a second federal official who was not authorized to release it.

Never See the Light of Day

Inquiring minds may wish to download the Reopening Guidelines.

However, I only count 7 pages, not 17.

REOPENING YOUTH PROGRAMS AND CAMPS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING CHILD CARE PROGRAMS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING FAITH COMMUNITIES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING MASS TRANSIT DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING RESTAURANTS AND BARS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING SCHOOLS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC REOPENING WORKPLACES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Each page consists of a decision tree that concludes some variation of "Open and Monitor".

Given the page shortage, I wonder if that is the complete document that will not see the light of day (but just did). My guess is that the 7 pages are the flowchart for a larger 17-page document.

Regardless, the decision tree did not say much and states will ignore it anyway and do what they want.

Larry Lynch, a senior vice president at the trade group, said the restaurant industry is already heavily regulated in order to prevent foodborne illnesses. So he doesn’t think additional guidelines from the CDC are onerous.



“The fact is we’re probably already 80% of the way there with the mandates coming out of the food code,” he said.

In short, most businesses have decided to act on their own with standards that will soon meet or exceed the guidelines. But some won't.

Anyway, Why Hide It?

That one should be easy to figure out.

Trump does not want the blame if anything goes wrong following the CDC's advice. The way to prevent being blamed is to not publish anything and then blame the governors for whatever happens. Of course, Trump will take all the credit if things go smoothly.

Mish