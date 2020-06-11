Trump Demands CNN Apologize for a Poll Showing Biden in the Lead

A CNN-sponsored poll shows Trump trailing Biden by 14 points. Trump demands a retraction.

Just when you thought things could not get any stupider politically, they just did.

CNN reports the Trump campaign is demanding CNN retract and apologize for a recent poll that showed him well behind Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign claims that the CNN poll is "designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling."

"It's a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President," read the letter, signed by the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner.

Trump Tweet

Two days ago Trump says he "hired respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today's CNN Poll"

Suppression Polls

Trump blames Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos and others at NBC, ABC, and CNN for bias to suppress voters.

The above Tweets were from June 8.

Unusual Cease and Desist Order

The demand for a retraction and a very unusual cease-and-desist order came out today.

CNN's Reply

Totally Amusing Response

“To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media,” said CNN executive vice president David Vigilante.

"CNN is well aware of the reputation of McLaughlin and Associates. In 2014 his firm famously reported Eric Cantor was leading his primary challenger by 34 points only to lose by 11 - a 45 point swing. The firm has a C/D rating from FiveThirtyEight"

CNN then goes on to give Trump a lecture on "How Free Speech Works".

SSRS Poll

The poll was not even conducted by CNN. Rather, SSRS Conducted the Poll.

Poll Results

Q1. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

A1: Approve 38%, Disapprove 57%

Q2. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling Race Relation

A2: Approve: 31%, Disapprove 63%

Q3. Suppose that the presidential election were being held today and you had to choose between Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate, and Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s candidate. Who would you be more likely to vote for? P1a. As of today, do you lean more toward... [NAMES ROTATED IN ORDER FOR HALF/IN REVERSE ORDER FOR HALF]

A3: Jo Biden 55%, Donald Trump 41%

Q4: (Respondents who are registered to vote and would vote for Biden, N=701) . Is that more a vote FOR Joe Biden or more a vote AGAINST Donald Trump?

A4: 37% for Biden, 60% against Trump

By Party

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

The Independents Will Sink Trump

This will come down to what I said way back in December: The independents have had enough of Trump.

Battleground States

Will Trump Sue Predictit?

Predictit betters have nearly the same percentages as SSRS.

For details, please see Trump is Losing His Grip in More Battleground States.

