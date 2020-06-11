Mish Talk
Trump Demands CNN Apologize for a Poll Showing Biden in the Lead

Mish

A CNN-sponsored poll shows Trump trailing Biden by 14 points. Trump demands a retraction.

Just when you thought things could not get any stupider politically, they just did. 

CNN reports the Trump campaign is demanding CNN retract and apologize for a recent poll that showed him well behind Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign claims that the CNN poll is "designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling."

"It's a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President," read the letter, signed by the Trump campaign's senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis and chief operating officer Michael Glassner.

Trump Tweet 

Two days ago Trump says he "hired respected pollster, McLaughlin & Associates, to analyze today's CNN Poll"

Suppression Polls

Trump blames Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos and others at NBC, ABC, and CNN for bias to suppress voters.

The above Tweets were from June 8. 

Unusual Cease and Desist Order

The demand for a retraction and a very unusual cease-and-desist order came out today.

CNN's Reply

Totally Amusing Response

“To the extent we have received legal threats from political leaders in the past, they have typically come from countries like Venezuela or other regimes where there is little or no respect for a free and independent media,” said CNN executive vice president David Vigilante.

"CNN is well aware of the reputation of McLaughlin and Associates. In 2014 his firm famously reported Eric Cantor was leading his primary challenger by 34 points only to lose by 11 - a 45 point swing. The firm has a C/D rating from FiveThirtyEight"

CNN then goes on to give Trump a lecture on "How Free Speech Works".

SSRS Poll

The poll was not even conducted by CNN. Rather, SSRS Conducted the Poll.

Poll Results

  • Q1. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?
  • A1: Approve 38%, Disapprove 57%
  • Q2. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling Race Relation
  • A2: Approve: 31%, Disapprove 63%
  • Q3. Suppose that the presidential election were being held today and you had to choose between Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s candidate, and Donald Trump as the Republican Party’s candidate. Who would you be more likely to vote for? P1a. As of today, do you lean more toward... [NAMES ROTATED IN ORDER FOR HALF/IN REVERSE ORDER FOR HALF]
  • A3: Jo Biden 55%, Donald Trump 41%
  • Q4: (Respondents who are registered to vote and would vote for Biden, N=701) . Is that more a vote FOR Joe Biden or more a vote AGAINST Donald Trump?
  • A4: 37% for Biden, 60% against Trump 

By Party 

 Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

The Independents Will Sink Trump

The Independents Will Sink Trump

This will come down to what I said way back in December: The independents have had enough of Trump.

Battleground States

Battleground States June 10

Will Trump Sue Predictit?

Predictit betters have nearly the same percentages as SSRS.

For details, please see Trump is Losing His Grip in More Battleground States.

Mish

Comments (10)
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

The month before the election is where 80% of elections are won or lost. Most statistics are made up.

This early it’s just noise. For all we know one of them could die of a virus before the election.

It’s been a weird year and I have no expectation of it getting less weird.

shamrock
shamrock

There are some questionable decisions made in this poll. 20% black sample? No matter, polls saying it's no contest would suppress votes on both sides.

numike
numike

"say your sorry... say it" rolls eyes

channelstuffing
channelstuffing

Your choice is between a delusional clueless incumbent or a career govt grifter con man,I said Obama/Romney was the bottom of the barrel.then Obama/Trump was scraping the shiit underneath the barrel,but this sorry ass duo is opening the septic tank then sucking the chit out and scraping the bottom of the septic tank!

jivefive99
jivefive99

I voted for Trump for only one reason in 2016 ... that jobs are all that really matter and Hillary had shown us she couldnt care less. I bet several million democrat/independents voted the same way and likely because they are scared to death for their CHILDREN whose chance of getting a real job in their lives is slim and none now. This time I will hold my nose and vote for Joe. I cant let this failed opera go on any longer. Next question is .. will Trump and his grifters ever get prosecuted once out of office ...

TCW
TCW

With the democrats turning into the Bolsheviks, Trump will have no problem winning.

MaxHubris
MaxHubris

MISH will go down in this election cycle as the new Nate Sliver.

PS. Does anyone remember MISH's all in trade on Michael Bloomberg? How did that work out for you?

Anda
Anda

The CNN effect, though other msm are no better for some reason CNN bagged the title. To call network media "free and independent" though, well I guess they mean that the press is supposed to be allowed to be, not that it is. It would have been more honest if they just said "we are allowed to reach the conclusions we do".
A random example that stood out because it was studied more deeply than other topics:

"In an investigation of the news coverage of Colin Powell's 2003 U.N. address, rhetorical scholar John Oddo found that mainstream journalists "strengthened Powell's credibility, predisposed audiences to respond favorably to his discourse, and subtly altered his claims to make them seem more certain and warranted."[19] In 2003, a study released by Fairness and Accuracy In Reporting stated the network news disproportionately focused on pro-war sources and left out many anti-war sources. According to the study, 64% of total sources were in favor of the Iraq War while total anti-war sources made up 10% of the media (only 3% of US sources were anti-war). The study stated that "viewers were more than six times as likely to see a pro-war source as one who was anti-war; with U.S. guests alone, the ratio increases to 25 to 1." Wiki

Sounds quite "regime-ish" to me.

