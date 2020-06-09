Mish Talk
Trump Defends Immunity Laws that Protect Bad Cops

Mish

Trump defends the police just as the Supreme Court is about to hear immunity cases.

Congressional Democrats have introduced Legislation to Strip Police of Immunity Protection but Trump says the move is a non-starter.

Three days after George Floyd was killed in the custody of Minneapolis police, the Supreme Court’s justices met privately to consider a raft of long-pending appeals asking them to review a legal doctrine that makes it difficult for many victims of abusive policing to sue the perpetrators.

The timing was coincidence, and the court has taken no action on the petitions. But the multitude of cases—including one from Minneapolis—underscores the power of qualified immunity, a rule the Supreme Court recognized in 1967, and later strengthened, to protect officials from the threat of litigation for most law-enforcement actions.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said the administration would consider various proposals but called any changes to police immunity a nonstarter for President Trump.

Past Immunity Fiascos

The Supreme Court is about to tackle some cases. Meanwhile look at some past fiascos.

  • Washington 2018: In a 2018 case from Washington state, a federal appeals court tossed a suit against an officer who allegedly pointed his gun at the head of a cooperative suspect and threatened to kill him. The court said suspects in those circumstances have a right not to have a gun pointed at them, but that right “was not clearly established at the time the events took place.”
  • Georgia 2019: An Atlanta-based court ruled last year that an officer couldn’t be sued after he allegedly twice shot at an unthreatening dog during an arrest, accidentally hitting the knee of a 10-year-old who was lying on the ground nearby. The court said the conduct wasn’t clearly unlawful at the time.
  • Nebraska 2019: A federal court covering the Midwest said it wasn’t clearly unconstitutional for a Nebraska officer to place a female misdemeanor suspect in a bear hug and throw her to the ground. The woman, who was allegedly disruptive during a swimming pool confrontation, lost consciousness and suffered a broken collarbone.

Supposedly pointing a gun at a man and threatening to shoot him was not yet a crime. 

Nor was shooting an unthreatening dog and hitting a person. 

And it was not "clearly" not wrong to break the collarbone of a woman in a bear hug with excessive force. 

Those are examples. There hundreds more. People don't have money to press court cases they are destined to lose. 

In other cases, the police department pays hush money to sweep the case out of sight.

Law and Order Trump

Trump continues his law-and-order stance, but he has that vote locked up anyway.

It's another bad move for Trump and the matter isn't even in his hands. 

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to tackle a key source of the problem: Public Unions.

Public unions coupled with immunity laws are Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops.

Minneapolis to Abolish the Police

Meanwhile a veto-proof Minneapolis city council threatens to abolish the police department. 

I ask How Will That Work? but the city council cannot explain.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump has the same playbook. He can't expand. Given the choice he'll always play towards the base. It worked in 2016 , he's not capable of reaching out. He thinks this is still 2016 and that he's dealing with an unpopular rival where he can capitalize and suppress the vote. Doesn't feel that way and Trump is now polling at Jimmy carter style numbers. Trump really couldn't get behind gun control, a dreamer deal either. This is more of the same.

Thought Trump not being a true Republican might show some pragmatism. The reality has been the complete opposite.

abend237-04
abend237-04

They will neither abolish nor improve the police force unless they dissolve the police union first. It looks like Camden, New Jersey did exactly that: Fired everyone to finally end the corrupt union, then rehired.
Most people could care less what label their police force carries, so long as it's there and, if you're Black, that someone is screening out the infrequent psychopath seeking a job bullying.

Sechel
Sechel

can't be a law & order president with law. seems trump want the latter without the former. this makes trump a despot and a fascists not the leader of a democracy

Sechel
Sechel

Trump is doubling down bigly today

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump alleged without substantiation that an elderly protester shoved to the ground and seriously injured by police in Buffalo, New York, was a “provocateur” who exaggerated his fall, once again revealing his displeasure with nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

Harley44
Harley44

I agree with you about police unions, but regarding immunity laws, I think the President is correct and you (and other critics) are wrong. Qualified immunity does not mean you are free from criminal prosecution. It means you cannot be sued personally in a civil suit for money damages without meeting a high bar.

In Land Use terms (a course I teach in law school), a local city zoner or planner could not afford to serve on a low salary if, every time he made a decision between an applicant who wanted to build something and the opposing neighbors, the losing side could sue him personally for money damages. Hence, qualified immunity: the losing side can sue the city if aggrieved, but not the individual decision-maker.

Although you can try to distinguish them, the same applies to cops, I think, even though their mistakes can kill someone. No one could afford to be a police officer, on a low salary, if any one aggrieved by one of their actions could sue them for damages. And we would not just be talking about deaths -- any claim of excessive force, true or not, would cost the officer thousands of dollars to someone in my profession to defend him or herself.

Of course, since Minneapolis and other places in far left la-la land plan to do away with police and rely on basic human goodness, there won't be police officers to be sued anyway.

DBG8489
DBG8489

In all cases, all of those who carry guns and act as agents of the state should be held not to the same standard as a private individual in the same situation, but to a much higher standard.

For instance, in many states, a private individual who shoots someone need only prove that they "feared for their life". This simply isn't enough for an agent of the state although courts have consistently held that it is. Thus, you get police officers being let off the hook for shooting kids with toy guns or people with cell phones.

The fact is, the ROE (Rules of Engagement) for police officers in the US are - in many, if not most, cases - more liberal than the ROE that members of the military in hostile areas are afforded. When I was deployed - even in what was considered a combat zone we had an ROE that was quite restrictive in many situations.

"I was afraid for my life" should not be an adequate defense for an agent of the state to shoot a private citizen - period. The only legitimate reason for them to employ deadly force should be an actual verified attack or assault.

Is that harsh? Maybe. But we expect as much from our military in many similar situations dealing with non-US Citizens. Why would we afford even less protections to our own citizens from what amounts to an armed internal force?

And the doctrine of "Qualified Immunity" is just bad precedent built on the bullshit theory that rights must be "established" and that an agent of the state must be aware, or reasonably aware, that they are violating an "established" right otherwise, they can't be held personally liable because the "right in question" and therefore the legality of their actions are not "clearly established." I call it the "just following orders" doctrine because that's what it sounds like.

A human has rights by virtue of being human - not based on whether or not the state and/or its courts have "established" that right. This means that if you are an agent of the state, it is your responsibility to be aware of what everyone's rights are at all times. It isn't my responsibility as the person whose freedom you have arrested to begin "asserting" my rights so you will suddenly understand that it may be wrong for you to shove your fingers in my backside without a warrant based upon probable cause. It's also your responsibility to always be thinking about what might be crossing the line - and not to take those actions without a very good cause that you feel at least half of a civil jury would see as legitimate.

Putting the onus on a private citizen to fight the state in these cases is adding insult to injury as police officers are the state. Therefore, agents of the state should be liable personally in civil court for actions they take in the name of the state regardless of whether or not the same state they work for recognizes those actions as a crime.

