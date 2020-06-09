Trump Defends Immunity Laws that Protect Bad Cops

DBG8489 43 mins

In all cases, all of those who carry guns and act as agents of the state should be held not to the same standard as a private individual in the same situation, but to a much higher standard.

For instance, in many states, a private individual who shoots someone need only prove that they "feared for their life". This simply isn't enough for an agent of the state although courts have consistently held that it is. Thus, you get police officers being let off the hook for shooting kids with toy guns or people with cell phones.

The fact is, the ROE (Rules of Engagement) for police officers in the US are - in many, if not most, cases - more liberal than the ROE that members of the military in hostile areas are afforded. When I was deployed - even in what was considered a combat zone we had an ROE that was quite restrictive in many situations.

"I was afraid for my life" should not be an adequate defense for an agent of the state to shoot a private citizen - period. The only legitimate reason for them to employ deadly force should be an actual verified attack or assault.

Is that harsh? Maybe. But we expect as much from our military in many similar situations dealing with non-US Citizens. Why would we afford even less protections to our own citizens from what amounts to an armed internal force?

And the doctrine of "Qualified Immunity" is just bad precedent built on the bullshit theory that rights must be "established" and that an agent of the state must be aware, or reasonably aware, that they are violating an "established" right otherwise, they can't be held personally liable because the "right in question" and therefore the legality of their actions are not "clearly established." I call it the "just following orders" doctrine because that's what it sounds like.

A human has rights by virtue of being human - not based on whether or not the state and/or its courts have "established" that right. This means that if you are an agent of the state, it is your responsibility to be aware of what everyone's rights are at all times. It isn't my responsibility as the person whose freedom you have arrested to begin "asserting" my rights so you will suddenly understand that it may be wrong for you to shove your fingers in my backside without a warrant based upon probable cause. It's also your responsibility to always be thinking about what might be crossing the line - and not to take those actions without a very good cause that you feel at least half of a civil jury would see as legitimate.

Putting the onus on a private citizen to fight the state in these cases is adding insult to injury as police officers are the state. Therefore, agents of the state should be liable personally in civil court for actions they take in the name of the state regardless of whether or not the same state they work for recognizes those actions as a crime.