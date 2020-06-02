Trump Clears Out Peaceful Protest for Bible Photo-Op

Trump's gall has no bounds but his supporters defend it.

Police cleared a group peaceful protesters in front of St. John's Church in Washington D.C. for a bible-toting publicity stunt.

Senator John Cornyn, a member of the GOP leadership team, praised Trump's action as did Senator Chuck Grassley, the most senior Republican in the Senate.

"We expect leadership from our President and particularly in times like this," said Grassley.

We Expect Leadership

Yes, we do. And if you are looking for leadership, then please look to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

She delivered a brilliant yet simple unifying message.

Go Home, Go Home

"You are not honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior, running around with brown liquor breaking windows in this city. When you burn down this city you are burning down our community." "If you want change in America go and register to vote. Show up at the polls. Do it in November." "You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. Go home. Go home."

In contrast, Trump promised crackdowns and used tear gas to disperse at crowd at St. John's.

It was the first time Trump ever appeared at that Episcopal Church.

Send in the Airborne!

Lovely.

Let's have paratroopers parachuting into riot zones.

That will sure teach the looters a thing or two.

OK they don't have to jump in. Rather, it's the idea that a show of force is the right encouragement.

De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer

Please consider De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer, but Departments Respond With Force Anyway.

Researchers have spent 50 years studying the way crowds of protesters and crowds of police behave — and what happens when the two interact. One thing they will tell you is that when the police respond by escalating force — wearing riot gear from the start, or using tear gas on protesters — it doesn’t work. In fact, disproportionate police force is one of the things that can make a peaceful protest not so peaceful. But if we know that (and have known that for decades), why are police still doing it?

Three Reasons We Still Do It

Alleged "Law and Order" presidents encourage more violence. They believe (incorrectly) that it serves their purpose. Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do It Public Unions

Why do Cops Kill?

The American Conservative explains Cops Kill Because We Gave Them The Legal Framework To Do

"Focusing on racial bias obscures the fundamental problem: The Supreme Court has effectively given police a license to shoot, pummel, or falsely arrest ill-fated citizens across the nation."

Public Unions

Factor in public unions who want more police to preserve order. The best way to get more police is to have more violence.

The Last Temptation of Trump

Please consider the Last Temptation of Trump

As he took up his post before the church, which was partially boarded up after a minor fire that broke out during a recent protest, Mr. Trump set his face in a stony scowl and held up a black Bible, tightly closed. “Is it your Bible?” a reporter shouted. “It’s a Bible,” Mr. Trump said neutrally. The entire routine was vulgar, blunt: There Mr. Trump was, holding aloft this mute book — neither opened, cited, nor read from — in the shadow of a vandalized church, claiming the mantle of righteousness.

Saint John Paul II National Shrine

On Tuesday, Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine for another staged photo op.

In short order, the Washington Archbishop Denounced the Visit to Catholic Shrine as 'Baffling' and 'Reprehensible'.

“I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated in a fashion that violates our religious principles, which call us to defend the rights of all people even those with whom we might disagree,” said Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory in a statement.

President Not Baffling

We are talking about President Trump, the biggest narcissist on the planet, who routinely offends anyone with an ounce of common sense and apologizes to no one for anything.

Senate is Somewhat Baffling

In contrast to Trump, one might have expected some Senators, especially those whose term come up in 2020, to denounce or at least disagree with Trump's message.

Alas, only Ann Coulter, not any Senators, seems to have caught on.

Credit Where Credit is Due

Coulter on Donald Trump's America

Straw Man Attempt to Defend Trump

Straw Man: "If you are more upset at President @realDonaldTrump walking to St. John’s church, than at the rioters who set it on fire, you are part of the problem!"

My Reply: "This is nothing more than a foolish attempt to justify stupidity on the part of Trump."

TDS Accusers Pour it On

This post will no doubt bring about accusations of TDS.

Most of the TDS accusers are themselves afflicted. They do not know right from wrong.

Trump says one thing one day, and another the next and the bulk of the Ever-Trumpers praise both things.

Predictions are Neither Praise nor Approval

I criticized Obama heavily, then Trump heavily, and next Biden heavily as I confidently predict Biden will win the election if he stays healthy.

But predictions are not approvals.

Fake Patriots

I have been accused of being extreme right wing and extreme left wing.

However, I do not like either Biden or Trump and will probably vote for neither.

I just state my beliefs about what is right and wrong and I am sickened by fake patriots who will never criticize the leader of their party.

Leadership

Meanwhile, if you are in search of leadership, it's time to stop pretending you will ever get it much of it from Trump.

If you want leadership, look to the Atlanta mayor.

Please play the video in Coulter's Tweet.

Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

For discussion of Coulter's pick, please see Who is the Perfect Running Mate for Joe Biden?

This is not to say the mayor is perfect. I know little about her other than she gave a phenomenal speech.

Hillary, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren are all lightning rods about which we know a lot.

Knowing little about someone is a huge advantage now.

The country does not need another divisive lightning rod. Trump has proven that.

Someone whom no one can easily attack is the correct choice for Biden.

Mish