Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Bill is a Disgrace

Partial Transcript

A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace. For example, among the more than 5,000 pages in this bill, which nobody in Congress has read because of its length and complexity, it’s called the COVID Relief Bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID. This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment. $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, which is not even open for business. $1 billion for the Smithsonian and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open. $7 million for reef fish management, $25 billion to combat Asian carp, $2.5 million to count the number of amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico. A provision to promote the breeding of fish in federal hatcheries, $3 million in poultry production technology, $2 million to research the impact of down trees, $566 million for construction projects at the FBI. The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up to $1,800 each. This is far more than the Americans are given. Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault, it was China’s fault. Not their fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.

The above transcript courtesy of Rev.

I agree with Trump. The bill is a disgrace and for more reasons than he mentioned.

Airlines are a key example. $15 billion to airlines is a good example. For discussion, please see Airlines to Recall Thousands of Workers: What For?

However, it is also ridiculous to propose sending blanket checks of $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple to everyone.

Trump concludes with a preposterous statement, in italics below.

I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done. Thank you very much.

No, president Trump the next administration will not be you for the simple reason you lost big.

My comments earlier today apply.

Slush Fund Revived

Please recall that Congress has been bickering over this since September. Yet, the best they could do is revive the blanket, untargeted checks and the slush fund in the original program dating back to March. At least this time it's smaller. The ramifications, however, are unknown. Something in those 5593 pages is certain to bite in a big way.

Will Congress Override or Will It Amend?

That's the key question now and I do not know.

