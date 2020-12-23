TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trump Calls Covid Bill a Disgrace, Refuses to Sign It

Mish

Citing preposterous graft in the 5593 page bipartisan Covid bill, Trump says he will not sign it.

Bill is a Disgrace

Partial Transcript

A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever. However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace.

For example, among the more than 5,000 pages in this bill, which nobody in Congress has read because of its length and complexity, it’s called the COVID Relief Bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID. This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment. $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, which is not even open for business. $1 billion for the Smithsonian and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open.

$7 million for reef fish management, $25 billion to combat Asian carp, $2.5 million to count the number of amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico. A provision to promote the breeding of fish in federal hatcheries, $3 million in poultry production technology, $2 million to research the impact of down trees, $566 million for construction projects at the FBI.

The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up to $1,800 each. This is far more than the Americans are given. 

Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault, it was China’s fault. Not their fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple. 

The above transcript courtesy of Rev.

I agree with Trump. The bill is a disgrace and for more reasons than he mentioned. 

Airlines are a key example. $15 billion to airlines is a good example. For discussion, please see Airlines to Recall Thousands of Workers: What For?

However, it is also ridiculous to propose sending blanket checks of $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple to everyone. 

Trump concludes with a preposterous statement, in italics below.

I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done. Thank you very much.

No, president Trump the next administration will not be you for the simple reason you lost big.

My comments earlier today apply.

Slush Fund Revived

Please recall that Congress has been bickering over this since September. Yet, the best they could do is revive the blanket, untargeted checks and the slush fund in the original program dating back to March.

At least this time it's smaller. 

The ramifications, however, are unknown. Something in those 5593 pages is certain to bite in a big way. 

Will Congress Override or Will It Amend?

That's the key question now and I do not know.

Mish

Comments (18)
No. 1-9
Carl_R
Carl_R

I think Congress should do neither. At this point, they should just announce that they will have to wait until January 23 and try again.

Zardoz
Zardoz

"I'm asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000 or $4000 per couple," Trump said in a video released on Twitter. "I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill."

I am, for the first time, in complete agreement with Donald trump. You all witnessed it.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Just seconds before I saw this story I posted an article with lots of interest charts on credit applications.

I removed it in case anyone is looking for it. Will post tomorrow AM instead.

It would be dwarfed by this.

Sechel
Sechel

The bill he stayed away from plotting his coup instead. Total disgrace. No bill is perfect. If everyone gets something they like and something they don't it's called a compromise. Niw he says the check isn't big enough but he never gave a number. Finally he said 2k. I think Pelosi will oblige

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

The bill was full of pork......but I think Trump thinks he can buy his way into another term even though he lost the election.

He’s crazy and dangerous. I won’t rest easy until he’s out the door.

cudmeister
cudmeister

All the headlines trumpet the 600.00 people will be getting. It only took 5600 pages of legislation to do this. Could anybody actually think this bill is on the level?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

How about we get rid of the 75/150k cap, I'd like to get some of my tax money back since everyone else is getting free handouts. I have gotten ZERO from this whole pandemic thing.

Sechel
Sechel

Those gimmes that no one likes. Well that's the grease that gets bills passed. When they got rid if earmarks they made passing legislation so much harder. A seemingly good idea that turned out to be incredibly stupid

Sechel
Sechel

Trump vetoed ti communicate he's still President and relevant. There was no principle involved

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump's Lost Opportunities, What Could Have Been

Trump will be gone in January. Close to half the nation will miss him or at least strongly preferred him over Biden. Let's discuss what might have been.

Mish

by

RunnerDan

New Covid Mutation Is ‘Out of Control’ in the UK

Belgium and the Netherlands suspend travel from the UK as authorities assess impact of fast-spreading new virus variant.

Mish

by

Phaedrus_of_Bangkok

The Law and Order President Encourages a Wild Protest

Trump asks you to be at a wild protest in DC.

Mish

by

Herkie

Climate Change Is the New Fed Mandate

Officially, Congress sets the Fed's priorities but the Fed has independence on how to carry out its mandates. Unofficially, the Fed just adopted its own new mandate.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

"Simple Math" Election Lies By the Gateway Pundit

If you get your news from the Gateway Pundit you are getting a pack of political errors if not purposeful lies.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hackers Break Into the US Treasury, Nuclear Agency, Microsoft, and 18,000 Companies

Sophisticated hackers broke into numerous government agencies and at least 18,000 US companies.

Mish

by

bradw2k

California Continually Tries to Chase Away the Wealthy

The California legislature proposes scheme after scheme to tax the wealthy.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Congress Reaches a Virus Deal: What's In It?

A deal is reached. Let's look inside.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

The Real-Time Poverty Rate Rose to 11.7% in November

After falling between April and June thanks to stimulus checks, the poverty rate has increased every month since.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Airlines to Recall Thousands of Workers: What For?

The Covid package carved out a niche for the airline industry. In response. the airlines will recall workers.

Mish

by

Realist