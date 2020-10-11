Trump Blocked CDC From Requiring Masks on Public Transportation

The Center for Disease Control issued a sweeping mask regulation but Trump blocked it.

Trump is once again at odds with his top medical appointees.

This time, Trump Blocked C.D.C. From Requiring Masks on Public Transportation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the United States, but it was blocked by the White House, according to two federal health officials. Most public health officials believe that wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of the virus, particularly in crowded, poorly ventilated public places that attract people from all over, like transportation venues. Many feel that the Trump administration has turned the wearing — or not wearing — of masks into a political expression, as seen most dramatically on Monday evening when President Trump whipped off his surgical mask at the White House door after returning from the hospital where he was treated for Covid-19. “I think masks are the most powerful weapon we have to confront Covid and we all need to embrace masks and set the example for each other,” Dr. Robert R. Redfield, the C.D.C. director, who oversaw the drafting of the order, said in a recent interview. Dr. Redfield has been publicly at odds with President Trump for promoting mask wearing along with social distancing, and for warning that a vaccine for the virus won’t be widely available until next year.

Masks Save Lives But Trump Doesn't Care

I don't like wearing masks. No one does. But I wear then in grocery stores and shopping in general.

I don't wear them hiking or in restaurants. But I don't go to restaurants that do not practice distancing. And I expect the servers who meet hundreds of people to wear them.

Crowded trains, busses, subways etc., rate to be breeding grounds. The CDC mandate makes sense.

Covid Superman

Trump caught Covid and an infected a dozen more himself because he refused to wear masks.

Covid Superman (AKA Donald Trump) wants no part of mask mandates no matter how many lives they save.

Ripping off his mask may win cheers from his core fans, but it will cost him votes overall.

Mish