Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

Mish

Trump has gone nuts. But so has the media.

The Press Is Destroying Itself

Matt Taibbi says The American Press Is Destroying Itself.

He is correct, but it's not just the media. 

Trump is in on the act as are both political parties. 

Taibbi even starts with Trump.

Our president, Donald Trump, is a clown who makes a great reality-show villain but is uniquely toolless as the leader of a superpower nation. Watching him try to think through two society-imperiling crises is like waiting for a gerbil to solve Fermat’s theorem. 

On the other side of the political aisle, among self-described liberals, we’re watching an intellectual revolution. It feels liberating to say after years of tiptoeing around the fact, but the American left has lost its mind. It’s become a cowardly mob of upper-class social media addicts, Twitter Robespierres who move from discipline to discipline torching reputations and jobs with breathtaking casualness.

They’ve conned organization after organization into empowering panels to search out thoughtcrime, and it’s established now that anything can be an offense, from a UCLA professor placed under investigation for reading Martin Luther King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” out loud to a data scientist fired* from a research firm for — get this — retweeting an academic study suggesting nonviolent protests may be more politically effective than violent ones!

Probably the most disturbing story involved Intercept writer Lee Fang, one of a fast-shrinking number of young reporters actually skilled in investigative journalism. Fang’s work in the area of campaign finance especially has led to concrete impact, including a record fine to a conservative Super PAC: few young reporters have done more to combat corruption.

Yet Fang found himself denounced online as a racist, then hauled before H.R. 

In the most discussed incident, Times editorial page editor James Bennet was ousted for green-lighting an anti-protest editorial by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton entitled, “Send in the troops.”

Taibbi goes on with case after case. 

Thought Police

I disagree with Cotton, but I found it chilling that the Times issued a retraction and an apology for the article.

The thought police are everywhere. 

Taibbi notes that we are seeing headlines previously imaginable only in The Onion, e.g., “27 police officers injured during largely peaceful anti-racism protests in London.”

One needs to read the entire article to grasp the magnitude in which the thought police are in control.

Here are a couple more examples:

The editor of Variety, Claudia Eller, was placed on leave after calling a South Asian freelance writer “bitter” in a Twitter exchange about minority hiring at her company. The self-abasing apology (“I have tried to diversify our newsroom over the past seven years, but I HAVE NOT DONE ENOUGH”) was insufficient. 

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editor, Stan Wischowski, was forced out after approving a headline, “Buildings matter, too.”

Intercept Most Galling

I find the left-wing slant of The Intercept galling but I did not expect the political correctness stunt they pulled.

Fang got into trouble for questioning the logic of protesters attacking immigrant-owned businesses “with no connection to police brutality at all.”

Synopsis 

A close friend of mine accurately summed up the situation as follows: 

"The point of journalism and the point of educational institutions is to promote free and thoughtful inquiry. 

But most Democrats will not speak out as they fear the wrath of the woke crowd just as Republicans fear the wrath of Trump."

Nearly everyone but Trump and the ever-Trumpers are  afraid of the thought police. 

The result is one "clown", as Taibbi describes Trump, vs two packs of cowards, one on the left, the other on the right with Trump egging both sides on.

If you say anything at all against Trump you automatically are accused of having TDS.

And heaven help you if you run a newspaper and say something like White Lives Matter or Buildings Matter, because if you do, you will soon be out of a job. 

The middle is very fearful of the radical Left and the radical Right. This is a very dangerous slope we are on.

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-11
Freebees2me
Freebees2me

Faced with either having my house or business looted and burnt to the ground vs. being accused of having TDS, I'll take TDS.

aqualech
aqualech

It feels like it is too late to try to Make America Great Again. This wokeness is just too ingrained and now growing and becoming increasingly absurd. I can't imagine the end game of the civil war that is unfolding and evolving from cold to hot.

njbr
njbr

It's a good thing we have a healer at the helm...

"So I think I've done more for the Black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although it's always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result —" Trump said...

Webej
Webej

"Community-led Public Safety System"

I think I was 8 when I first heard that the statue of Lord Baden Powell in the park across from my house, revered as founder of the Boy Scouts (I was in cubs, and later in Scouts), was the inventor of the concentration camp. In the summertime, when a band would play O Canada in the park's band stand, everybody would sing, but when they finished with God Save the Queen, 90% of the crowd (French) kept their lips tightly sealed. Lord Baden Powell reminded them of the mutinies that had ensued when they tried to conscript Frenchman to fight against the Boers, instead of against the English.
At the time, (early sixties) there was a 9:00 general curfew in the summer, announced by siren, which meant unaccompanied youth less 16 years and under were supposed to go home.

Nobody suggested getting rid of Baden Powell's statue.
Nobody thought about quitting scouts.
Nobody defaced the band stand.
Nobody thought anybody was a fascist.

The favorite ploy of the left is to "change" the world by changing the words.
We are witnessing the triumph of magical thinking.

Sechel
Sechel

The fourth estate is embracing opinion journalism more and more. And while the NY Times still does a fair amount of very good investigative journalism outfits like CNN do very little of it while outfits like Reuters & the FT are very much in the old mold.

First off opinion journalism is cheaper. Far cheaper to opine than to investigate and of course you don't have to cover all angles. In my view the Times was correct to print the Cotton piece warts and all. Would have been far better to counter it than to refuse to print it. Still the fourth estate is still performing a good job by and large

The fourth estate is in fact so valuable that it was almost a co-equal branch of government in Jefferson's view. That's how vital its role is. A vibrant free press is critical to a Democracy. I could not agree more.

njbr
njbr

The US was founded on the idealism of "live and let live" under the loose framework of a government.

That ideal has always been imperiled by those who want to control you, your family, your environment, your culture, your race. And I think it is quite likely that you want to control your neighbors life too. And it is no longer people to people, it corporations and organizations acting to direct you in your life.

It's time to say FU to those outside influences.

Resume the American ideal of "live and let live"--don't hold people down, don't pull people down, it's their country and dream also.

Say FU to those groups and organizations that say its us against them

....With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan. to do all which may achieve and cherish a just, and a lasting peace, among ourselves, and all nations.

Stuki
Stuki

Just as there is no possible "middle ground" between freedom and socialism https://mises.org/library/middle-road-leads-socialism,

The Middle of the Road Leads to Socialism | Ludwig von Mises
The Middle of the Road Leads to Socialism | Ludwig von Mises

The fundamental dogma of all brands of socialism and communism is that the market economy or capitalism is a system that hurts the vital interests of the immense majority of people for the sole benefit of a small minority of rugged individualists.

neither is there some "middle ground" between freedom of speech and complete, totalitarian censorship. You can either yell fire in crowded theater, n-words at BLM events and advocate for blowing up the country at your discretion, or you live in a place no substantively different at all from North Korea.

Once you have a government, and government organs, allowing their enforcement apparatus to be used to restrict speech, those who feel they may benefit from speech being restricted, will keep expanding what is banned, until we are where North America, Northern Europe and North Korea are today. It's not just that there are no known exceptions to that. There are indeed no possible exceptions.

None of that is even an extrapolation on Mises' argument. Just a reminder that free speech, like all freedom, is also an economic good. Hence, no different from any other good for which a "Middle of the Road" exists nowhere; but in the propaganda of privileged apparatchiks and Dear Leaders, as well as (apparently and unfortunately) in the childlike, uncritical, stunted and indoctrinated little minds of those dumb enough to fall for even a single, invariably dead wrong, word any of those have ever spoken.

Quatloo
Quatloo

This trend is very disturbing; without the freedom to speak out without fear of retaliation—especially from the media—the truth becomes what the mob says it is

thimk
thimk

Wow , great read , balanced . Thumps up on this narrative/perspective . This is an existential/chronic issue worthy of bandwidth. Trump has made efforts to restore free speech in educational institutions, although this endeavor might appear to self serving.

Trump orders colleges to back free speech
Trump orders colleges to back free speech

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday requiring U.S. colleges to...

michiganmoon
michiganmoon

100% honesty here. My brother is in the media. He is fully blown irrational about Trump and makes excuses for anything, because he claims that Trump is a dictator that will shutdown the election and try to be dictator for life. If I tell him that this has 0% chance of happening, because the people and military wouldn't be cool with it he accused me of being part of the problem and betraying the US even though I don't like Trump. I could go on and on with examples.

Oh yeah, he says he is objective politically when reporting.

