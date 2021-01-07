TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Trade Deficit Is the Highest Since August 2006

Mish

The balance of trade numbers set many new records in November.

Record Breaking Details 

  • The November goods and services deficit ($68.1 billion) was the highest since August 2006 ($68.3 billion), and second highest only by a hair.
  • The November goods deficit was the highest on record.
  • November imports of consumer goods ($61.2 billion) were also the highest on record. 
  • November imports from China ($44.9 billion) were the highest since December 2018 ($45.9 billion). 
  • The net plus balance in services has been shrinking since a record high of $26.59 in March of 2018.

Details as noted on the chart and from Census Department Trade Data.

US consumers keep buying as exports shrink. 

Trump's Unwinnable Trade War: Gold Explains Why

Trump did not win the global trade war he started. Indeed, it is not even possible for tariffs to fix the problem.

For discussion, please see Trump's Unwinnable Trade War: Gold Explains Why

Mish

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump is Unfit For Office, Should He Be Removed Immediately?

Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt today that he is unfit to be president. But should he be removed immediately?

Mish

by

Telenochek82

Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Mish

by

EGW

Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony

Congrats to Win McNamee for the photo of the day. More images and Tweets below.

Mish

by

KidHorn

Trump Sues Georgia Sec of State Over Leaked Phone Call

Trump pressured Georgia officials to "find votes", then sued Brad Raffensperger over the disclosure.

Mish

by

melsee

Georgia Election: Black Votes Won the Day

Georgia had a record turnout for a special election. Overwhelming black support carried both Democratic Senate candidates to victory.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Republican Civil War as Trump Attacks the Surrender Caucus

A Republican Civil War is in full swing following a leaked phone call and a Tweet storm by Trump attacking Senator Cotton.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

The Circle is Complete as Democrats Take the Senate

As of 3:00 AM, one of the Georgia Senate races is not yet called, but it soon will be, for the Democrats.

Mish

by

Telenochek82

The Georgia Polls are Closed: What I'm Watching Election Day

I'm a political junkie. This is what I am watching.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Democrats are In the Lead in Both Georgia Senate Races

Assuming you believe the polls, Democrats are in the lead in both Georgia Senate races.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Trump's Constitutional Delusions Increase in Magnitude

Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of Tweets that are increasingly delusional if not outright dangerous.

Mish

by

Carl_R