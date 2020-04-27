Mish Talk
Third Major Transfer From the Middle Class to the Wealthy

Mish

The Fed is robbing the middle class once again.

For the third time in 20 years, the Fed has targeted the middle class for the benefit of the wealthy.

Don't believe Fed lies. Its bailout of risky debt including junk bonds helps investors, not employees. 

Once again, the Fed Punishes Prudence.

The Fed will deploy more than $1.45 trillion in support of investors in leveraged assets—more than double the size of the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program, and over $7,000 for each working-age American. That includes $750 billion to purchase recently downgraded junk bonds and bond exchange-traded funds—an unprecedented intervention in the private credit markets.

Pumping trillions of dollars into corporate credit and even high-yield debt will further distort markets already shaped by a decade of easy-money policies. This is no abstract concern. The result will be an acceleration of two economy-wide transfers of wealth: from the middle class to the affluent and from the cautious to the reckless.

The transfer from the middle class to the wealthy continues a trend begun in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis. 

But bankruptcies among highly leveraged businesses often pose surprisingly little risk to employment. More often than not, creditors choose to keep businesses staffed even when restructuring to retain value for the long-term. By preventing these bankruptcies, the Fed is doing more for equity holders and junior creditors than for employees.

Almost Spot On

Authors Sam Long and Alexander Synkov are almost spot on.

What did they get wrong?

This trend did not begin in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis.. Rather it's been an ongoing process. 

Importantly, this is the third major acceleration in the process. 

  1. The first major acceleration began in the wake of the dot-com bust when the Fed bailed out the lenders who made loans to worthless companies. Housing prices soared to the moon as the Fed stood by and watched. Bernanke denied there was a bubble. The transfer of wealth to the likes of companies like Countrywide Financial was massive.
  2. The Second acceleration was in response to the bust. For the second time, the Fed held rates too low to long.  Asset prices went to the moon and speculation surpassed that of the housing bubble and the dot-com bubble.
  3. This preposterous entry into Junk bonds and other bailouts is the third major acceleration and the Fed had to bend some rules to do so. Buying junk bonds is illegal under its actual mandate.

Pole Vaulting the Boundaries

Some claim the Fed pushed the boundaries by buying junk bonds.

I suggest When you take illegal actions and enter numerous uncharted territories on balance sheet expansion, junk bonds, and bond ETFs you are not "pushing" the boundaries, you are pole vaulting over them.

Too Big to Fail

Note my post earlier today: Carnival Deemed Too Big to Fail, Rescued by the Fed.

Carnival needed money. The Fed became the lender of last resort.

Carnival could easily file for bankruptcy reorganization and reschedule debt payments.  One of my friends commented "This is just a play to save the equity, who are Trump’s friends." 

OK but why would the Fed do this? 

"Because he has appointed a ball-less group of wimps. It largely does what he wants. Particularly on a petty issue like this," replied my friend.

The transfer of wealth from the middle class to the wealthy just accelerated.

What constitutes "too big to fail" keeps getting smaller and smaller. 

Why Rob the Middle Class?

Some may be wondering why the Fed has targeted the middle class. 

Because as Willie Sutton once replied when asked why he robbed banks, "Because that's where the money is." 

The poor do not have any assets or money left to setal. 

There Are No Temporary Measures, Just Permanent Lies

Under guise of virus support, the Fed Will Buy Junk Bonds, Lend to States to the tune of an additional $2.3 trillion in additional aid.

Dear Jerome Powell, please tell the truth. This is not virus support, it's stock market support.

This new junk bond "tool" is now permanent.

Always remember, There Are No Temporary Measures, Just Permanent Lies.

Mish

JohnB99
JohnB99

How's the saying go, privatize the profits, socialize the risk...whatever.

I always hoped we learned lessons in 2008. Guess that was foolish.

El_Ted0
El_Ted0

The FEDs actions, deplorable as they are, are trivial to the crimes against humanity of this hysterical lockdown.

Realist
Realist

The poor US middle class (and those no longer part of the middle class). Many of them (particularly those who are no longer middle class) voted for Trump as he promised to get their middle class jobs back (coal, steel, various manufacturing). Instead, he gives tax breaks and bailouts for the wealthy.

Trump promised MAGA, and he gave them MADA (Make America Destitute Again).

LouMannheim
LouMannheim

When do people say enough? I keep thinking the majority of ill will in this country is manufactured in concert by the wealthy in both parties. Just look at all the stimulus allocated so far, the proles are still waiting for their $1,200 ...

thimk
thimk

but are the uber wealthy really that intrinsically wealthy. ok so the feds saved the equity. But did they really ? stocks have no underlying value anymore. let's take a look a the price to book ratio shall we ? no Wonder why Buffet isn't buying anything. just a thought .

S&P 500 Price to Book Ratio:
S&P 500 Price to Book Ratio:

In depth view into S&P 500 Price to Book Ratio including historical data from 1999, charts and stats.

xil
xil

@Mish, you say, "The Fed is robbing the middle class once again" but i ask, when has it ended?

i am not being facetious above or below.

is this not the fed's raison d'être?

RonJ
RonJ

"The first major acceleration began in the wake of the dot-com bust when the Fed bailed out the lenders who made loans to worthless companies. Housing prices soared to the moon as the Fed stood by and watched."

The FED stood by and cheered. Paul Krugman noted someone who said that Greenspan needed a housing bubble to recover the economy from the .com bubble.

Voila- Bush Jr. announced the Ownership Society program. Later on, Greenspan thanked bankers for getting people into homes they otherwise could not afford.
Prior to Greenspan thanking the bankers, the FBI had warned congress of massive mortgage fraud.

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to put the dots together.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Middle class? What are you talking about? That concept disappeared a long time ago. There's only the top 10% and the bottom 90%.

Sechel
Sechel

The Fed has been stealing form the middle class for decades giving it to borrowers and those with primary access to capital. The Fed isn't unique other governments do the same. Ironically the Fed gets cheers for doing so. Who doesn't like lower mortgage rates? Except the net effect is a drain on savers and consumers.

Doesn't just hurt savers, it hurts pensions and insurance companies and anyone that must fund liabilities. For pensions that must present value their liabilities its a double penalty. The liability goes up and the ability to fund it is hurt.

numike
numike

"Did you ever think one day you'd live through a global pandemic, with a doomsday virus, and the Joker is president? Sounds like a bad made-for-TV scifi movie.”
― Oliver Markus Malloy

Schaap60
Schaap60

Globalization and outsourcing pillaged the working class for the benefit of the middle class and affluent. Since the working class is largely tapped out, the pillaging is just moving further up the ladder. At a certain point a critical mass of people will realize just how much they've been screwed by both parties. I doubt it ends well. Then again, bread ($1,200) and circuses (Netflix) may buy the establishment more time than I can imagine.

