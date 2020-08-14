Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

The Wonders of Free Money in Two Pictures

Mish

Advance retail sales have recovered to the trendline.

Lesson of the Day

If you give away enough free money, spending recovers.

Census Report on Advance Retail Sales 

The Census report on Advance Retail Sales provides half of our "Lesson of the Day".

Adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, July sales were $536.0 billion, an increase of 1.2 percent from the previous month, and 2.7 percent above July 2019.Total sales for the May 2020 through July 2020 period were down 0.2 percent  from the same period a year ago.

The May 2020 to June 2020 percent change was revised from up 7.5 percent to up 8.4 percent. Retail trade sales were up 0.8 percent from June 2020, and 5.8 percent above last year.

Nonstore retailers were up 24.7 percent from July 2019, while food and beverage stores were up 11.1 percent  from last year.

Retail spending rose for the third straight month despite a rise in coronavirus infections with reopenings stalled.

Spike in Government Spending

Government Spendiing Spiked

The chart from Pew shows stimulus and deficits exceed that in the Great Recession. 

Since March, government stimulus authorizations (not all spent yet) total at least $3 trillion. Another $2 trillion is on the deck when Democrats and Republicans agree to another package.

That is the second half of the Free Money Wonder.

The federal government has run deficits nearly every year since the Great Depression and consistently since fiscal 2002. Through the first 10 months of fiscal 2020, the government took in $2.82 trillion in revenue and spent $5.63 trillion, for a year-to-date deficit of just over $2.8 trillion, according to the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service. Through the first 10 months of fiscal 2019, by comparison, the deficit stood at $866.8 billion.

Looking at the deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product rather than in raw dollars puts it in the context of the total U.S. economy and makes comparisons over time more meaningful. As of the end of the fiscal third quarter in June, the deficit represented 13.1% of GDP, also a level not seen since World War II. By comparison, during the Great Recession in fiscal 2009, the deficit accounted for 40.2% of total spending and reached 9.8% of GDP.

Free Money Corollary Lesson

Nonstore retailer spending (think Amazon) is up 24.7 percent from July 2019

Even if you close the shops, the bars, and the restaurants, people will find a way to spend money if you give it to them. 

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims in 2020 August 13

Over 28 million people have been receiving weekly $600 checks for months. Those checks get set to everyone on state programs as well as those on federal pandemic programs.

For details and discussion, please see Initial Unemployment Claims Dip Below One Million for the First Time Since March.

Where To on Spending?

It takes about $3 trillion in free money to keep spending about where it was.

The $600 weekly PUA checks ran out for over 28 million people on July 25.

Tomorrow, the third check won't get sent due to Congressional bickering over the amount.

$600 * 28 million * 3 = $50,400,000,000.

Unless people go further into debt. Spending will drop at least that much in the absence of additional and retroactive stimulus.

In addition, people have deferred rent payments, mortgage payments, and credit card payments. Those deferrals will kick in at some point as well. 

Add it all up and retail spending may be in trouble even if there is another package.

Losing Steam

Note that Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says "The Recovery is Losing Steam"

That what happens when free money runs out. But the debt did not go away.

Losing steam was a given: Hello. There is No Magic Money Multiplier.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
Jam_Ham
Jam_Ham

Young People are old enough to remember the GOP screaming bloody murder about Obama deficits and now see the GOP running up the tab like there is no tomorrow.

njbr
njbr

Time to fire up the Bernanke-bird helicopter again...

shamrock
shamrock

My niece got the extra $600/week and went on vacation every other week. It's easy to spend.

njbr
njbr

If God loves Republicans and America, why has he thrown the US down repeatedly under GOP administrations.

Inquiring minds want to know....

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

footwedge

Is Kamala Harris a Nauseating Political Opportunist?

That's the claim I made yesterday following Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

RLJ

Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Tech War with China Could Cost Apple Dearly

Apple is about to lose a $44 billion market thanks to president Trump.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Boston Fed President "The Recovery is Losing Steam"

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren is worried about the recovery. In addition, he is the third Fed president praising lockdowns.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Unemployment Claims Dip Below One Million for the First Time Since March

Initial state unemployment claims dipped below the million mark for the first time since March 15.

Mish

by

Anda

Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost

Trump signed an executive order today after talks with Democrats broke down.

Mish

by

Herkie

Hello. There is No Magic Money Multiplier

Let's ponder the "Magic Multiplier" concept.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

Senator Sasse Blasts Trump's Executive Orders as "Unconstitutional Slop"

Senator Ben Sasse broke ranks today and was the first Republican to criticize the president's executive orders on Covid.

Mish

by

Herkie

Millennials Screwed Again, This Time on Unemployment

Age group demographics show millennials have the highest unemployment rates now.

Mish

by

TeleAllende