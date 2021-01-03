TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

The Vaccine Rollout is Much Slower Than Expected

Mish

The US goal was 20 million but only 2.8 million shots have been administered.

Three Weeks of Vaccination Failure

With new strains rapidly spreading, Covid-19 Vaccine’s Slow Rollout Could Portend More Problems.

The federal government came nowhere close to vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, as it had promised.

Of the more than 12 million doses of vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with BioNTech SE that have been shipped, only 2.8 million have been administered, according to federal figures.

On Friday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) criticized the vaccine rollout, saying in a statement that the lack of a comprehensive federal plan to be shared with states “is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable.”

Forty-two people in West Virginia were mistakenly given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody treatment designed to fight Covid-19 in those already infected instead of Moderna’s vaccine. None are at risk of being harmed, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

Mandatory Vaccines?

Can I ask, at what pace?

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-11
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"The Vaccine Rollout is Much Slower" because Fat Donnie from Queens has zero empathy and could care less how may people die on his watch.
Or, because Donnie Fatso has zero interest in governing.
Or, because, a disheveled, deflated, dispirited, dyspeptic, morbidly obese, narcissistic sociopath just wants to screw all the people who did not vote for him.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

I’m good with number 7,500,000,000 in line for mine.

When the Romans had a civil engineer/ contractor build a bridge, that person had to stand under it while the first legion marched across. Big Phams, Politicians, Healthcare Hero Doctors, Big Media - no liability, infinite moral hazard,

shamrock
shamrock

So glad there was a plan in place and ready to go: blame everyone else.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I think that the basic problem was unrealistic assumptions. The first thing that has to happen is to fill the pipeline, and that takes awhile. A month delay from production to when a dose is administered is probably good. I'll take it when it becomes available, but I've never expected that to be before March.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

My wife was able to get vaccinated today. I hope to get the rest of the staff vaccinated this next week.

Kimo
Kimo

I'm considering the availability of the placebo, given it offers decent survivability, is well tested, and is available now. Coupled with Plan B, with is also available immediately and well tested, I may just step aside and let the panic stricken move ahead in line for the vaccine.
The details of Plan B, when "righteous indignation meets intelligence", the sparks will fly.

JavaScript is not available.
JavaScript is not available.

We've detected that JavaScript is disabled in this browser. Please enable JavaScript or switch to a supported browser to continue using twitter.com. You can see a list of supported browsers in our Help Center.

njbr
njbr

Still there are those that come out with the oft' revealed secret treatments for covid, because, yeah, every health authority in the world is hiding the "facts".

My guess is that in the next few weeks, we'll see the bonfire really catch on here.

The new variant raises the reproduction factor by 0.4 to 0.7 which if you go to https://rt.live/ you'd see that increase puts all states in a much worse condition. And, by the way, new data from England says children are getting sick at a higher rate with this variant.

Rt COVID-19
Rt COVID-19

Rt: Effective Reproduction Number

goldguy
goldguy

I think part of the reason is that a lot of people don't want it. I know I will not take it, maybe in a few years once everyone else is the guinea pig. The problem I see is that not enough testing was done, hurry, hurry, is a fools errand. If your skeered, find an alternative like Ivermectin, read the studies online and educate yourself on well it works and how safe it is.

Realist
Realist

I think the vaccine rollout is going fairly well in the US. The problem is Trump’s boasting and unrealistic promises, which is something he always does. Just like the perfect tests that everyone would get back in April (though he didn’t say what year).

Realist
Realist

60 year old Republican Senator from Virginia, Ben Chafin Jr, died January 1, of Covid complications. I don't know if anyone is keeping track of all the politicians who have died from the virus. I

Realist
Realist

I have not.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exploding Debt Levels Will Kill the Stock Moon Launch

With Interest rates at zero and debt levels skyrocketing, it will be difficult for corporate profits and share prices to continue their push higher forever.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Trump's Constitutional Delusions Increase in Magnitude

Trump took to Twitter with a barrage of Tweets that are increasingly delusional if not outright dangerous.

Mish

by

Realist

Rupert Murdoch Turns on Trump in a Scathing NY Post Attack

The New York Post editorial board ripped Trump on a front-page blast no doubt with owner Rupert Murdoch's approval.

Mish

by

Herkie

How to Make Loans Scarce in Two Words: Cap Rates

Here's perfect free market example of what not to do about allegedly high interest rates.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

New Year Kicks Off With the First Override of Trump

The political new year starts with an override of Trump's veto on a defense spending bill.

Mish

by

kilroy

Never a Better Time to Gloat and Ridicule Friends

Bitcoin topped $28,000. Congrats to Holdlers.

Mish

by

Mandian

$600 Covid Checks are In the Mail, McConnell Blocks Increase to $2,000

The Treasury Secretary says checks are on the way. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a move to up the checks to $2,000.

Mish

by

AshH

Happy New Year Wherever You Are

New Year's celebrations were cancelled or subdued in many location. But there were great celebrations in some places, especially down under.

Mish

by

Tengen

If McConnell Gives In to Trump's Demands, Trump Will Own Him

House Republican hypocrites joined the Democrats and caved into Trump's demands. The Senate is at bat.

Mish

by

threeblindmice

Japan Announces it Will Phase Out Gasoline, What About the US?

The push is on for electric vehicles in Japan, California, and the EU.

Mish

by

Jojo