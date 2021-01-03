Three Weeks of Vaccination Failure

With new strains rapidly spreading, Covid-19 Vaccine’s Slow Rollout Could Portend More Problems.

The federal government came nowhere close to vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, as it had promised.

Of the more than 12 million doses of vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. with BioNTech SE that have been shipped, only 2.8 million have been administered, according to federal figures.

On Friday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) criticized the vaccine rollout, saying in a statement that the lack of a comprehensive federal plan to be shared with states “is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable.”

Forty-two people in West Virginia were mistakenly given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s antibody treatment designed to fight Covid-19 in those already infected instead of Moderna’s vaccine. None are at risk of being harmed, according to the West Virginia National Guard.