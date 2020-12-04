The Unemployment Rate Dramatically Overstates the Strength of the Economy
Mish
People Gave Up Looking
Pre-Covid, the labor force force was 164,516,000.
Despite the recovery, the labor force is only up to 160,867,000.
That's a decline of 3,649,000 people. Realistically, unemployment is understated by at least that amount.
Civilian Labor Force 1998-Present
Because of the way the BLS carefully constructs its questions, those people are not considered unemployed even if they still want a job.
The unemployment rate was distorted enough pre-Covid. Now it's even worse.
Mish