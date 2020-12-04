TheStreet
The Unemployment Rate Dramatically Overstates the Strength of the Economy

On Friday, the BLS will update the unemployment rate. It will be a distortion of reality.

People Gave Up Looking

Pre-Covid, the labor force force was 164,516,000. 

Despite the recovery, the labor force is only up to 160,867,000. 

That's a decline of 3,649,000 people. Realistically, unemployment is understated by at least that amount.

Civilian Labor Force 1998-Present

Civilian Labor Force 2020-10 Long Term

Because of the way the BLS carefully constructs its questions, those people are not considered unemployed even if they still want a job.

The unemployment rate was distorted enough pre-Covid. Now it's even worse.

Comments (4)
No. 1-1
BobSmith
BobSmith

Reality will hit hard in 2021-22. I see massive GOP gains in Congress and impeachment of Biden.

