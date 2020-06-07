The Trump Spotlight Shifts to Colin Powell

Republicans are increasingly taking a verbal stand against President Trump.

The spotlight is now on Colin Powell and George W. Bush. They are the latest to hop aboard the Bash Trump Bandwagon.

Former President George W. Bush won’t support the re-election of Mr. Trump, and Jeb Bush isn’t sure how he’ll vote, say people familiar with their thinking. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah won’t back Mr. Trump and is deliberating whether to again write in his wife, Ann, or cast another ballot this November. Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, is almost certain to support Mr. Biden but is unsure how public to be about it because one of her sons is eying a run for office. And former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced on Sunday that he will vote for Mr. Biden, telling CNN that Mr. Trump “lies about things” and Republicans in Congress won’t hold him accountable. Mr. Powell, who voted for former President Barack Obama as well as Hillary Clinton, said he was close to Mr. Biden politically and socially and had worked with him for more than 35 years. “I’ll be voting for him,” he said.

Today's List of Fed Up With Trump

Colin Powell George Bush Jeb Bush Cindy McCain Mitt Romney

Prior List Following Bible Photo-Op Incident

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Millen wrote an Op-Ed: I Cannot Remain Silent. James N. Miller, Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense for policy from 2012 to 2014 resigned in protest. Miller accused Trump and the current Secretary of Defense of "crossing a line" On June 4, a Retired Marine General John Allen Admonished Trump. Allen warns of 'Beginning of the End' for Democracy if troops are used against protests. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced Trump as a Threat to the Constitution. Mattis accused Trump of "making mockery of our Constitution.” At least four senators have spoken out against Trump.

Colin Powell Right Today, Massively Wrong Then

I cannot forgive Powell for his absurd posturing to the UN that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

He lied and later admitted it. He is the "yes sir" general who stayed by Bush rather than resign.

Had he told the truth to the UN and resigned, or resigned then told the truth it is possible that disastrous War in Iraq might never have happened.

Also Powell would have positioned himself to become president of the United States.

Powell now says what needs to be said but we also need to remember who and what this man is and what he did.

Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November

In the wake of these photo-op defections, I noted Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November.

A quick check on Predictit has Biden at 55:46 on Sunday.

Trump Crossed the Line

For this many people to speak out, Trump clearly crossed the line, so stop defending it!

I get not liking Biden. I do not get defending Trump no matter what foolish stunt he pulls.

We need people who stand by ideals, not fake patriots who will never criticize their party just because they do not like the other guy.

Mish