The Postmaster Has a Sudden Change of Tune on Mail-In Voting

Mish

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before Congress on mail voting delays.

States Cannot Handle a Mail Surge

On August 14, DeJoy warned 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots.

USPS Warns 46 States of Mail Issues for Voting

Because of that warning, DeJoy was summoned before Congress to answer questions.

Sudden Change of Tune

Today, in Congress, DeJoy says Postal Service Can Handle a Surge in Mail-In Ballots.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy defended his efforts to make the Postal Service run more efficiently and said the mail agency could handle an expected surge in mailed ballots this fall amid concerns, particularly from Democrats, that his actions would interfere with the presidential election.

Mr. DeJoy, a former logistics-company executive and Republican Party donor, had sought operational changes, such as reducing extra delivery trips, which postal-union representatives have blamed for delaying deliveries. Complaints about delays have spilled over into concerns about the election, in which mail-in voting is expected to hit historic highs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. DeJoy said the Postal Service has removed around 35,000 collection boxes over the past decade. “I had no idea” that process was under way, he said, but decided to pause it until after the election in response to the public outcry. He said the Postal Service routinely reviews where collection boxes are needed and where to place new ones.

Mr. DeJoy said there was no intention to bring back any mail-sorting machines that have been removed. “They’re not needed,” he said in response to a question from Mr. Peters.

Logistics Expert

Dejoy, the Postmaster, an alleged logistics expert, had no idea the Post Office was removing collection boxes. 

He also removed sorting machines capable of sorting 35,000 letters per hour.

Ample Capacity Definition

Today he says the USPS has ample capacity to handle election mail this fall" while urging voters to mail in ballots at least a week before their state’s due date, if not earlier.

Apparently, we have "ample" capacity if people assume it will take "at least" a week to deliver a ballot.

Greatist Rigged Election

Trump claims mail-in voting will lead to the "greatest Rigged Election in history".

Trump's Strange Position on Florida

Trump's position on Florida was so strange even Fox News questioned it.

Amusingly, Trump said he will approve billions of dollars in funding for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as part of a coronavirus relief package if Democrats make concessions on certain White House priorities.

Trump Willing to Accept Fraud

In short, Trump is willing to accept the "greatest rigged election in history" if only the Democrats compromise on other Covid issues.

"Sure, if they gave us what we want. And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want," Trump said during a news conference, as reported by The Hill.

Trumpian Logic

We have seen this kind of Trumpian logic before. 

Trump called Huawei's 5-G software a huge security threat but he was willing to bargain that away if China bought more soybeans.

Something either is a security risk or isn't. And if it is, you do not bargain it away for soybeans or in Covid negotiations.

Kentucky Develops a Surprisingly Good Model for Mail-In Voting

Trumpian illogic aside, please note Kentucky Develops a Surprisingly Good Model for Mail-In Voting

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-7
jfpersona1
jfpersona1

So I see no indication anything will be changed to enhance election delivery or security. He's not replacing sorting machines, he's not replacing removed boxes, he's not saying we will work on any mail backlog and he's offering that we have surge capacity as long as we don't test it with a bunch of mail at a given time -- you know, like in an election using mail-in ballots.

Webej
Webej

Don't get this. Guy simply warned that deadlines need to be aligned to delivery windows.
Could the mail be better, quite likely. But expecting a one off improvement is usually a recipe for more going awry than normal. Leaving aside Trump's role, cannot discover anything untoward or substantive in this whole "sandal".

Sechel
Sechel

This story has so many holes. First off I find it hard to believe Dejoy was unaware of the collection box removals. I also find it hard to believe he now believes the capacity exists after sending a warning letter to states. This guy is a political appointee. He's doing Trump 's bidding. Trump sent clear signals. He communicate openly via social media. There was no need or a clandestine meeting. Cohen said Trump speaks in code and that everyone knows what's expected. Trump just needed to do a famous, "Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest" chant and it Dejoy heard it loud and clear.

Notice DeJoy never said he would reverse any of his decisions. The damage is done. People have lost confidence in the mail. And it's total b.s. that this was done to improve service. Since when does removing sorting machines and reducing overtime improve service. It doesn't It might cut costs but it doesn't make the mail arrive sooner.

Medicines are now arriving late and baby chicks are arriving dead at farms.

Thousands of chicks arrive dead at farms after USPS budget cuts
Thousands of chicks arrive dead at farms after USPS budget cuts

At least 4,800 of the fluffballs arrived lifeless at farms in Maine after being shipped alive in breathable boxes from hatcheries.

Jmurr
Jmurr

Vote by mail will not fix the fact that both major candidates are incompetent.

Sechel
Sechel

Right idea wrong time and execution

The number of first-class letters has fallen by almost half from its peak in 2001, as communication has migrated to the internet. About half of what still lands in letterboxes is advertising. USPS’s revenue from its monopoly is down by 35% in real terms since 2008. Seeking a survival strategy, and with online shopping booming, the post office is focusing on delivering parcels. But it has no monopoly in this business, and its network was built for letters. Parcels still comprise less than a third of revenue. Competition from the likes of UPS, FedEx and DHL means that USPS is unlikely ever to make enough money to plug its massive pension and health-care deficits, which together exceed $100bn. With its debt already at the maximum allowed by law, USPS may also struggle to invest enough to compete with nimbler rivals.

Why America’s post office should be privatised
Why America’s post office should be privatised

Europe is far ahead when it comes to liberalising postal markets

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

The United States has outsourced everything else ... why not let China take over USPS??

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Can anyone legitimately trust Trump or any of his crony appointments anymore? I'm fully certain there will be interference from multiple sources.

