Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

The Planes are Safe, It's the People Who Aren't

Mish

Airplane circulations filters effectively handle Covid-19. That's not the problem.

Leeham writer Bjorn Fehrm has said that the aircraft recirculation system is effective in controlling spread of virus. Here is part 1 of a multi-part series.

In part 9, Fehrm says the HEPA filters in the cabin return path are hospital-grade and remove 99.9% of the viruses.

Fehrm also comments on the need to stay hydrated because the recirculated air is very dry.

Today Leeham has a different take, but not about the recirculation system. itself.

Why I Won't be Flying Soon

Please consider Pontifications: Why I Won't be Flying Soon by Scott Hamilton.

Some airlines block center seats. Others abandoned the practice recently or didn’t do so from the start. (When flights were operating 10% full, blocking seats didn’t matter.)

Blocking center seats really is cosmetic. Social distancing guidelines call for six feet between you and the next person. Blocking a center seat provides about 18 inches wide and 29-30 inches fore-and-aft.

The problem is not the airplane. It’s the people who fly. Passengers flying without masks put everyone at risk in those 2-4 minutes, as well as during enplaning and deplaning.

And most airlines aren’t enforcing a mask policy. The federal government won’t issue a rule requiring masks. Containing the virus requires passenger cooperation. It’s not there yet.

User's Guide To Masks

NPR has User's Guide To Masks that some may be interested in.

Mish

Comments (9)
Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Airplanes and boats are incubators for airborne viruses. For a plane the longer the flight the dirtier the air becomes. You can wear masks and everything but if covid truly is airborne then it doesnt matter. It will penetrate the mask quickly.

Anda
Anda

Glad I am not flying, aircraft are crammed nowadays and you add wearing a mask it must feel even worse. Should be mandated by the airline I suppose though. In the replies in the link someone gives a tandofline link to a study that says airflow is in many directions in the aircraft, and personally I see masks only being part effective in that circumstance, where you are sat for an hour or more with that airflow, especially if the virus travels without droplets as has been suggested recently. Then there is using the rest room, people walking right next to you, how well the plane is disinfected from previous flight, etc. etc. etc. I guess air travel is just going to be due to nescessity, and for those those who are not fearful of catching the virus.

njbr
njbr

Not really safe....measles transmission up to 17 rows from sick person.

Given the rarity of measles and unvaccinated person on the same flight--it's pretty clear that in flight virus transmission occurs (17 rows wast the longest distance, median was 6 rows). The filters may be good, but air disturbance from people and people moving about and all of those jets of air blasting virus from one person to another (picture a water hose--the higher the velocity of water the further the water splashes...), transmission can and will occur.

Now picture a super-spreader with the diarrhea phase going back and forth to the toilet on the plane. A perfect storm of virus spreading.

Patterns of measles transmission among airplane travelers
Patterns of measles transmission among airplane travelers

With advanced air handling systems on modern aircraft and the high level of measles immunity in many countries, measles infection in air travelers may…

Patterns of measles transmission among airplane travelers
Patterns of measles transmission among airplane travelers

With advanced air handling systems on modern aircraft and the high level of measles immunity in many countries, measles infection in air travelers may…

njbr
njbr

Trumpists receive their marching orders--"just live with it". It can't get too bad, can it?

...White House officials also hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House’s thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will “live with the virus being a threat,” in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official....

...The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus — that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve....

Trump and Biden campaigns shift focus to coronavirus as pandemic surges
Trump and Biden campaigns shift focus to coronavirus as pandemic surges

The former vice president is seizing on his opponent’s stumbling response to the crisis, while the Trump campaign seeks ways to reframe the issue.

thimk
thimk

this is crazytown stuff. Anecdotally , my brother's girlfriend , who is a hairdresser , conveyed the following observations on mask wearing : that customers who wore masks were most likely Dems with anti-Trump sentiment , those that didn't wear masks were conservative pro trump . sheesh mask wearing has become a political statement . deciding to do some searching on-line , abundant content e.g.

How did wearing masks to combat coronavirus become such a political football?
How did wearing masks to combat coronavirus become such a political football?

Experts say a lack of leadership and inconsistent messaging from public health officials have played a part in the reluctance of some to don masks.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

Mish

by

awc13

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's New Nafta is a Proven Failure Already

Trump hailed new NAFTA as American job generator but it hasn't and won't create jobs.

Mish

by

Hilroy

Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

As daily record cases sweep across the South, let's take a look at the data and pertinent Tweets.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Worrisome Covid Mutation Is More Contagious

The dominant Covid-19 strain appears to be a more virulent mutation.

Mish

by

Wake up sheeple

All In, All Out, Why Not?

A Chinese quant-trading firm made 108% this year by selling every stock bought the previous day.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Fake News: Students Throw Covid Parties Hoping to Get Infected

CNN, the New York Post, and the Associated Press, among many others report “Tuscaloosa students held parties, bet on who got coronavirus first.”

Mish

by

jfpersona1

There is No Recovery in the Aerospace Industry

Over the next year, Airbus needs to reduce its airliner business workforce with 15,000 positions. Boeing is in similar shape.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Canada is the First Country to Break Treaty With Hong Kong

Hong Kong has extradition pacts with 30 countries including the US, EU, and Australia. Canada is no longer in the group.

Mish

by

Stuki

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack