The Planes are Safe, It's the People Who Aren't
Mish
Leeham writer Bjorn Fehrm has said that the aircraft recirculation system is effective in controlling spread of virus. Here is part 1 of a multi-part series.
In part 9, Fehrm says the HEPA filters in the cabin return path are hospital-grade and remove 99.9% of the viruses.
Fehrm also comments on the need to stay hydrated because the recirculated air is very dry.
Today Leeham has a different take, but not about the recirculation system. itself.
Why I Won't be Flying Soon
Please consider Pontifications: Why I Won't be Flying Soon by Scott Hamilton.
Some airlines block center seats. Others abandoned the practice recently or didn’t do so from the start. (When flights were operating 10% full, blocking seats didn’t matter.)
Blocking center seats really is cosmetic. Social distancing guidelines call for six feet between you and the next person. Blocking a center seat provides about 18 inches wide and 29-30 inches fore-and-aft.
The problem is not the airplane. It’s the people who fly. Passengers flying without masks put everyone at risk in those 2-4 minutes, as well as during enplaning and deplaning.
And most airlines aren’t enforcing a mask policy. The federal government won’t issue a rule requiring masks. Containing the virus requires passenger cooperation. It’s not there yet.
User's Guide To Masks
NPR has User's Guide To Masks that some may be interested in.
