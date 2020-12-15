The Most Urgent Vaccination Effort Since Polio Shots in the 1950s has Launched

As the number of US deaths climbed past 300,000, a mass vaccination effort begins.

First Covid-19 Vaccine Given to U.S. Public

Sandra Lindsay, a critical-care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens NY was among the First to Receive the Shot Monday Morning.

The first U.S. Covid-19 vaccinations outside of clinical trials began Monday, kicking off the most urgent mass immunization campaign since polio shots were rolled out in the 1950s. A total of 55 sites nationwide had received vaccine shipments by around noon on Monday, said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operation officer for Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s coronavirus-response program. He said at a news conference that plans remain on track for a total of 636 locations to receive vaccines by Wednesday and an additional 581 between Thursday and Sunday, completing distribution of an initial 2.9 million doses. The vaccines are given in two doses several weeks apart. The government has a reserve of 500,000 doses in case any problems arise, he added.

Vaccinations in California

Bloomberg reports Vaccine Meets New Cases in California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom looking on, a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Los Angeles began vaccinating health-care workers Monday, as the first 33,150 doses arrived in the state. The first round of Pfizer vaccine doses went to four California hospitals -- in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Eureka -- with 29 more facilities scheduled to receive shipments in the next two days, Newsom said. The pandemic continues to rage across the state, and Newsom noted that the number of doses that arrived Monday was roughly equal to the number of new cases recorded in the state on Sunday. California will vaccinate its roughly 2 million health-care workers first, and hasn’t released its plan for giving doses to anyone else, except for residents of nursing homes.

Worst Covid Week Ever

On December 10, the Covid Tracking Project noted Our Worst Week Yet

By nearly all measures it has been a horrible week, a horrible month (nine days in), and a horrible year. The United States set pandemic records in all three metrics that measure the pandemic’s severity this week, recording a total of 1.4 million new cases and 15,966 deaths. Yesterday, states and territories reported 3,088 deaths from COVID-19—a record no one wanted to see—and the average number of deaths per day this week exceeded 2,000, surpassing the highest average we saw in the spring’s deadly first surge. More than 106,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. If the patterns we’ve traced here since spring hold true, the worst is yet to come. Given the rapid increase in the number of new cases, we expect the metrics for hospitalizations and deaths to continue to rise in the coming weeks—especially if in-person gatherings over Thanksgiving led to increased spread of the novel coronavirus, as public health experts warned.

Vaccination Poll

A new ABC News/Ipsos Poll finds many Americans believe elected officials and athletes should be towards the back of the line.

Survey Details

Large majorities of Americans say health care workers (91%), first responders (87%), the elderly (83%), and people with preexisting conditions (84%) should be high priority.

Only 16% say elected officials and 9% athletes should be high priority.

Two in five (40%) say they will get the vaccine as soon as it is available, particularly those over 65 years in age (57%).

Almost half (44%) say they will wait a bit, particularly minority respondents (52%).

Fewer than one in five (15%) say the will never get the vaccine, particularly Republicans (26%).

Only about a third (39%) of Americans think states should make the vaccine mandatory for residents.

I have high hopes for this vaccination effort even though new variant mutations keep occurring.

