TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

The Most Urgent Vaccination Effort Since Polio Shots in the 1950s has Launched

Mish

As the number of US deaths climbed past 300,000, a mass vaccination effort begins.

First Covid-19 Vaccine Given to U.S. Public

Sandra Lindsay, a critical-care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens NY was among the First to Receive the Shot Monday Morning.

The first U.S. Covid-19 vaccinations outside of clinical trials began Monday, kicking off the most urgent mass immunization campaign since polio shots were rolled out in the 1950s.

A total of 55 sites nationwide had received vaccine shipments by around noon on Monday, said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operation officer for Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. government’s coronavirus-response program. He said at a news conference that plans remain on track for a total of 636 locations to receive vaccines by Wednesday and an additional 581 between Thursday and Sunday, completing distribution of an initial 2.9 million doses. The vaccines are given in two doses several weeks apart.

The government has a reserve of 500,000 doses in case any problems arise, he added.

Vaccinations in California

Bloomberg reports Vaccine Meets New Cases in California.

California Governor Gavin Newsom looking on, a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Los Angeles began vaccinating health-care workers Monday, as the first 33,150 doses arrived in the state. The first round of Pfizer vaccine doses went to four California hospitals -- in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Eureka -- with 29 more facilities scheduled to receive shipments in the next two days, Newsom said.

The pandemic continues to rage across the state, and Newsom noted that the number of doses that arrived Monday was roughly equal to the number of new cases recorded in the state on Sunday.

California will vaccinate its roughly 2 million health-care workers first, and hasn’t released its plan for giving doses to anyone else, except for residents of nursing homes.

Worst Covid Week Ever

Worst Week Ever

On December 10, the Covid Tracking Project noted Our Worst Week Yet

By nearly all measures it has been a horrible week, a horrible month (nine days in), and a horrible year. The United States set pandemic records in all three metrics that measure the pandemic’s severity this week, recording a total of 1.4 million new cases and 15,966 deaths. Yesterday, states and territories reported 3,088 deaths from COVID-19—a record no one wanted to see—and the average number of deaths per day this week exceeded 2,000, surpassing the highest average we saw in the spring’s deadly first surge. More than 106,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 

If the patterns we’ve traced here since spring hold true, the worst is yet to come. Given the rapid increase in the number of new cases, we expect the metrics for hospitalizations and deaths to continue to rise in the coming weeks—especially if in-person gatherings over Thanksgiving led to increased spread of the novel coronavirus, as public health experts warned. 

Vaccination Poll

Vaccine Priorities

A new ABC News/Ipsos Poll finds many Americans believe elected officials and athletes should be towards the back of the line.

Survey Details 

  • Large majorities of Americans say health care workers (91%), first responders (87%), the elderly (83%), and people with preexisting conditions (84%) should be high priority.
  • Only 16% say elected officials and 9% athletes should be high priority.
  • Two in five (40%) say they will get the vaccine as soon as it is available, particularly those over 65 years in age (57%).
  • Almost half (44%) say they will wait a bit, particularly minority respondents (52%).
  • Fewer than one in five (15%) say the will never get the vaccine, particularly Republicans (26%).
  • Only about a third (39%) of Americans think states should make the vaccine mandatory for residents.

Other topics in past polls include George Floyd, slave reparations, and education.

Be careful when scrolling through. The previous poll was July 24, so some of the topics are very stale.

I have high hopes for this vaccination effort even though new variant mutations keep occurring.

Mish 

Comments (6)
No. 1-3
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I’m willing to believe Pfizer the they report that the vaccine. is highly efficacious....but remember that only time can tell us how long the immunity lasts.....

There is no way to rush that and know ahead of time...we will just find out over time.

I got an email from hospital I’m associated with and one from the Texas Dental Association.

The people getting vaccinated now are in what they are calling Phase 1A Tier1.....healthcare workers directing contacting the COVID ill...and some nursing home residents.

The TDA (and the ADA) are trying to get dentists assigned to Phase A1 Tier2......basically the second group...but from what I understand, no real determination has even been made at this point about who will be in that next group

We have a couple of difficult months ahead....I think it will be that long before we can get the vaccine

Operation Snail Speed.

Sechel
Sechel

Don't know about elected officials but athletes should definitely not be at the front o the line for vaccinations. Currently there are over 300,000 americans and the death rate exceeds 3,000 per day. we have several vaccines developed in record time, a true achievement but the challenge will be in getting Americans to take the vaccine. Trump has embraced the anti-vax movement in the past. The movement is an extension of the anti-science and anti-authority gripping this country and promoted by movements like QAnon. To be succesful we're going to need everyone or virtually everyone to get vaccinated. It's not dicussed enough but the country will seriously need to consider mandating vaccination.

farhanali
farhanali

I think this is an informative post and it is very beneficial and knowledgeable. Therefore, I would like to thank you for the endeavors that you have made in writing this article. All the content is absolutely well-researched. Thanks https://gbhouse.info/fmwhatsapp-for-ios/

Download FMWhatsapp for ios (iPhone) Latest version
Download FMWhatsapp for ios (iPhone) Latest version

Downoad the latest FMWhatsapp apk on ios and iPhone devices without any trouble. We have provided all the detail step by step

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory for Common Sense: Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit

The US Supreme Court tossed the Texas lawsuit on grounds Texas lacked standing to pursue the case.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump Has No Legal Alternatives and Should Concede

The Wall Street Journal editorial board finally reaches the right conclusion, "Trump ought to concede".

Mish

by

frozeninthenorth

Expect the Most Evictions in History as Ban Expires

The federal ban on evictions expires in January. For millions that's when huge problems start.

Mish

by

Webej

How to Tell if You Have Trump Cult Syndrome

Do you have TCS, Trump Cult Syndrome? My simple test will reveal the answer.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Pennsylvania Delivers a Blistering Rebuke of Texas Lawsuit

Once again, Republican hopes are up on a laughable longshot at overturning the election.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Santa Claus Spreads Covid to 75 in Nursing Home

In what appears to be reckless management, there is a covid super-spreader disaster in a Belgium nursing home

Mish

by

PreCambrian

UK and EU Ditch Deadline and Extend Talks

As expected in tis corner, talks between the UK and EU are back on.

Mish

by

Scooot

Are Democrats or Republicans More to Blame for the Covid Impasse?

There is plenty of blame to go around but where is the preponderance?

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Germany Announces a Hard Lockdown Through Christmas

Extreme lockdown measure in Germany are coming up. In the US, hospitalizations keep breaking records. The good news is Pfizer begins shipping its vaccine.

Mish

by

Call_me_Al

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Telenochek82