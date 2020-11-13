The Long Dark Winter Has Arrived. Why Weren’t We Prepared?

We had time to prepare for a Covid Winter? Why didn't we?

U.S. Cases Top 150,000 for First Time

New U.S. cases topped 150,000 for the first time, and hospitalizations hit another all-time high according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 242,000 as more than 900 new fatalities were reported.

California became the second state in the country after Texas to surpass one million total cases.

New York City public schools could close as soon as Monday. School districts nationwide are split on closing plans.

Ohio and Minnesota each topped 7,000 daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began, while Pennsylvania and Indiana reported more than 6,000 cases in a day,

‘Catastrophic’ Lack of Hospital Beds in Upper Midwest

A coronavirus cases surge, the Midwest is hit with a ‘Catastrophic’ Lack of Hospital Beds.

Covid’s long, dark winter has already arrived in the Upper Midwest, as cases and deaths surge, snatching lives, overwhelming hospitals, exhausting health-care providers and raising fears that the region’s medical system will be completely overwhelmed in the coming days. Experts say that cases are surging in the region as the weather has turned colder and more people are forced inside — into more poorly ventilated indoor spaces where transmission thrives. The situation has become so acute that even some leaders who previously resisted restrictions have moved toward new strictures. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in Iowa, long an opponent of closures and mask-wearing as “feel-good” options, this week moved to prohibit maskless indoor gatherings of 25 or more and require those attending larger outdoor events to wear a mask. In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz (D) has warned of more “nightmare” numbers to come, even as the state has instituted new restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings in an attempt to stop the spread. On Friday, Minnesota will begin limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less and tightening restrictions on larger social receptions as the country heads into a holiday season when doctors fear multigenerational family gatherings could become superspreader events. “We had months to prepare for this, we saw it happen in other states that were hit earlier. Why weren’t we prepared for what was coming?” said Sarah Newton, chief medical officer of the hospital in tiny Linton, N.D., population 997. “I felt so emotionally overwhelmed by what I was seeing. I felt like I was screaming into a void. I was drowning in my own hospital,” Newton said.

Why Weren't We Prepared?

I am not sure it was possible to be fully prepared for this, but we certainly could have been better prepared.

The one-word answer to why we weren't is obvious: Trump.

Trump wanted nothing to do with masks and even ripped one off is face in a Superman imitation after he caught the disease himself.

Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

For months on end, Trump made the same claim over and over: This will soon go away.

Covid Timeline: What Did Trump Say and When?

I count close to 200 instances of Trump of misleading or inaccurate statements by Trump and I am positive the list is not complete.

And every step of the way, Trump fans put their misguided faith into his comments.

People don't take this seriously even still. Some insist on Twitter this is a scam.

Thank Trump for this behavior.

Unfortunately, it still takes days to get results from a test in many place.

Trump's Bet

Instead of doing more testing, Trump bet on a vaccine, and lost.

The long dark winter has arrived.

Mish