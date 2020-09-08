Mish Talk
The Largest Mortgage Origination Volume on Record

Mish

Record low interest rates led to a surge in mortgage refinance originations.

According to Black Knight's Mortgage Monitor, a surge in refinance lending driven by record-low rates lead to the largest quarterly volume on record.

Key Points 

  1. Q2 2020 saw the largest quarterly origination volume on record with nearly $1.1 trillion in first lien mortgages originated in the quarter
  2. More than 2.3M refinance loans were originated in Q2 2020, the highest such volume in nearly 17 years
  3. Refinance lending was up more than 60% from Q1 2020 and more than 200% from the same time last year, accounting for nearly 70% of all first lien originations by dollar value
  4. Rate lock data – a leading indicator of lending activity – supports the growing consensus that the spring homebuying season was shifted forward into the summer months by the COVID-19 pandemic
  5. Overall, purchase locks scheduled to close in Q3 are now 23% above the seasonal expectation, more than making up for Q2’s COVID-19-related shortfall, with Q2 and Q3 combined more than 6% above their expected seasonal volumes based on January’s pre-pandemic baseline
  6. Locks on refinance loans that are expected to close in the third quarter (assuming a 45-day lock-to-close timeline) are up 20% from Q2 suggesting that Q3 2020 refi volumes could be even higher than the record-setting Q2 volume
  7. Despite a nearly 17-year high for refinance originations, just 22% of rate/term refinance and 13% of cash-out refinance borrowers were retained in servicers’ portfolios
  8. Delinquencies were down 8.9% but serious delinquencies rose 20%.

Points 7-8 are interesting. 

These loans were all securitized or dumped on GSEs putting taxpayers at risk of another bailout.

Mortgage Delinquencies

Mortgage Delinquencies by Severity
  • 30-day delinquencies hit their lowest level on record in July 2020, dating back to the turn of the century
  • Both 60- and 90-day delinquencies remain elevated, with 250K more 60-day delinquencies and 1.84M more 90-day delinquencies than there were in February 2020

Active Forbearance Plans

Active Forbearance Plans 2020-08

Although those in active forbearance plans trickles lower, the surge in serious delinquencies represents those who have not returned to work.

Black Knight comments "Forbearance starts have shown little impact from the reduction in expanded  unemployment benefits thus far."

Perhaps not, but what about serious delinquencies?

The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages

In case you missed it, please note The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages.

Mish

Comments (16)
No. 1-9
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

55 days till election. On last nights local news, saw interviews with renters willingly leaving their rental because they knew there was no way to catch up on payments even with forberance and assistance so why not just buy a house...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Black Knight comments "Forbearance starts have shown little impact from the reduction in expanded unemployment benefits thus far."

...

Starts? Now? Everyone and their Mother took forbearance back in Q2 if they were potentially at risk from recession. THE question is how many still in? Especially, if they re-extended? My guess, most who re-extended forbearance won't be able to exit intact. What is that number?

"Of the 3.9M homeowners still in forbearance, 2.85M have had the term of their
forbearance plan extended while 1.07M still remain in their original term"

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Forbearance one reason credit tightening.

CARES Act stipulated that those who requested forbearance wouldn't have that info forward to credit score companies (in some cases that info was given). As a lender, if you don't know if potential borrower in forbearance, you tighten ... for everyone.

Sechel
Sechel

big banks are probably pushing the activity. they get the fees on a refi and the risk is all with the GSE's. Most likely a bifurcated market on the purchase side with so many out of work.

But not every borower is being savvy. If the old rate was only a little better and they have to pay a recording tax they may not benefit for quite a while

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

The state polling map looks worse for Trump today. Arkansas, Iowa and Montana now move into swing state territory. They join Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. 143 electoral votes in the tossup category. Trump is nowhere near the 2016 electoral map at this point at the same time. The only positive is Minnesota flipping to a swing state. Texas Democrats found 1M unregistered voters who were mostly Latino and between the age of 18 and 21.

Biden Trump Electoral Map Based on Polls
Biden Trump Electoral Map Based on Polls

The 2020 Biden vs. Trump electoral map based on public opinion polling. Where no polling is available, the 2016 margin is used.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"More than 2.3M refinance loans were originated in Q2 2020, the highest such volume in nearly 17 years"

...

Q3 will likely be good, too ... then .., it ends.

FHFA instituting December 1st a half point fee on refinances (with some loopholes) to beef up capital in advance of forbearance losses.

Stuki
Stuki

I suppose, if one is sufficiently retarded to be appointed to a decision making position at the central bank of The Retarded States of Idiotopia, it makes all the economic sense in the world, that whenever credit risk is increased, interest rates should be lowered..........

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I would love to hear from rental owners, how are you dealing with forbearance, no rent but still have bills (mortgage, maintenance, taxes, utilities, etc)? The odds are that money will never show up.

I am so glad I never got into house rentals right now.

