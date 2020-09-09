Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Mish

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Eviction Moratorium Through December 31

The Centers for Disease Control announced an Eviction Moratorium on September 2. It is an emergency action, which it claims it is entitled to make under the law.

Rent is Still Due

The obvious problem with the announcement is the rent is still due. 

Eviction moratorium protect the renter but at the expense of the landlord.

What are landlords supposed to do, especially the small landlords who manage a few units to a dozen units?

What Happens in December?

The second problem is what happens in December? The rent was not cancelled and it is due with interest. 

How is someone still out of work supposed to pay the bill in January? Meanwhile, the bank is about to foreclose on the landlord for the now seriously delinquent mortgages.

The third problem is the legality of his action. It offers no assistance to any landlords adversely impacted. There will be legal challenges.

Pressure On Trump

Trump feels the pressure because Pandemic aid lapsed on July 25.

Nearly 7 weeks have passed at $600 each to individuals impacted by Covid.

That's $4200 in missed income due to Congressional bickering. That money will never be made up so Trump concocted this scheme to paper it over temporarily.

Significant Legal Issues

A Bloomberg Editorial puts it mildly: Not the Best Answer.

Set aside for a moment the significant legal issues — such as how local courts will interpret the order, and whether it’s even within the statutory and constitutional authority of a federal executive agency focused on public health.

The right solution has long been clear: Congress should provide tenants with the support they need, by enacting an emergency expansion of federal rental assistance and allowing states the flexibility to distribute the money as quickly as possible. The cost would amount to between $12 billion and $16 billion a month, depending on whether enhanced unemployment benefits are extended alongside. That is a bargain in comparison with the $2.2 trillion price of the last coronavirus relief package.

If Trump really wants to prevent evictions, he should push Congress to act. As it stands, he has at best postponed the crisis until after the presidential election — at the expense of the nation’s future economic and social stability.

One Purpose of the Order

There is one and only one reason for such a fatally flawed proposal: Stop evictions until the election.

After the election, Trump will no longer give a damn. 

I can only imagine the howls if Obama hatched such a scheme. 

Instead, there has been nothing but silence from Trump supporters. 

Mish

Comments (18)
No. 1-11
TimeToTest
TimeToTest

This only applies to federally assisted housing. Mostly section 8. This means the landlord is still receiving money from the federal government but the renter doesn’t have to pay.

The ratio is generally 4:1 between government and tenant pay. For instance a guy I know rents $600 month houses in section 8 for 1200 a month. The renter pays $250 while the government is forking the other $950. This ratio is of course means tested.

That’s why we are not hearing much about this “problem”. He is losing 250 a month while making 350 more than market rates.

David G LA
David G LA

@TimeToTest
I’m sorry you are misinformed. The original rent moratorium did have some restrictions (FHA backed mortgage for example.). This new one (September 3) has no such limits.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Property rights burned down, and no viable plan for, well, anything. Is America Great yet?

Sechel
Sechel

what will clearly happen is the moraroium will run out, the tenant will get evicted with ruined credit and the landlord will get stiffed. Mish I thoght you were against the extened unemployment and covid-relief money? or am i emembebering wrong

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

54 days till election. Isnt any lawsuit going to take months or years to sort out? Do you know where your rent payments are tonight?

Mish is right, if this happened under obama, there would be screams of socialism and communism but trumpers are silent.

SynergyOne
SynergyOne

I wouldn't be surprised if some big hedgie is behind this. Shake out the weaker hands and come in and buy up rental properties for pennies in the dollar. Meanwhile keep everyone else a debt slave. Who said feudalism was dead?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

"One Purpose of the Order
There is only one and only one reason for such a fatally flawed proposal: Stop evictions until the election.
After the election, Trump will no longer give a damn. "

Bingo!

Waiting right now to see if one problem tenant who was ordered to vacate for repeated HOA violations actually moves out. Why would they? Why not stiff me and wreck the place out of spite instead...and get a few months free...if their credit report is the only thing that suffers?

We've been lucky. Out of my residential six units I haven't had any rent defaults.....but it looks like I have two out of six vacant now, providing the problem folks are out.

Cocoa
Cocoa

This post is idiotic. This is what Bernie Sanders says should happen. It's a stopgap, prevents homelessness- does not expand public housing. Yeah the landlords are having problems... everyone is. Truth is landlords would have a problem filling that vacated unit anyway. Who can move in? So at least only one party loses as opposed to the tenants as well. My kid rents in Davis ,CA a University town and the vacancy rate is very very high. There are no flush people waiting to take over the rooms that you kick people out of. Trump cannot conjure section 8 money by Dictat. This is as good as it gets

RunnrDan
RunnrDan

"After the election, Trump will no longer give a damn."

As he should. He shouldn't care before either, as what does it accomplish? If no one can afford to pay their rent, then rent prices will have to come down.

I know I'm preaching to most of the choir here, but markets can sort themselves out - if we let them.

RunnrDan
RunnrDan

"The renter pays $250 while the government is forking the other $950. This ratio is of course means tested."

FYI (for those who don't understand how markets work), should Section 8 go away, this place will still rent...for about $250 per month.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Promotes Decoupling From China With No Clue as to How It Can Work

Trump proposes to stop trading with China. What would happen?

Mish

by

Swetakumari

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

A Record 2 Million Acres Destroyed in California Fires

The worst fire season in history is underway in California.

Mish

by

IA Hawkeye in SoCal

California Becomes a Furnace as Wildfires Rage Out of Control

More than 35 wildfires blaze across California amidst a record heat wave that has intensified the crisis.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early"

Nate Silver sums up the phase of the election in a series of Tweets.

Mish

by

nodhannum

UK Lays the Brexit Line on the EU: October 15 or 'Move On'

Either the EU makes a deal with the UK by Oct 15, or there won't be a deal.

Mish

by

Anda

Who Wins if China Dumps US Treasuries?

Yet another report surfaced on China dumping US treasuries. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

Solon

The Largest Mortgage Origination Volume on Record

Record low interest rates led to a surge in mortgage refinance originations.

Mish

by

Stuki

Biggest Budget Deficit Since the End of WWII is On the Way

Mish

by

Carl_R

California's Radical Brainwashing Curriculum Soon To Be Mandatory

Look out. Radical brainwashing will soon start. California will lead the way.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer