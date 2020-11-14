TheStreet
The Housing Bubble is Even Bigger Than the Stock Market Bubble

Mish

Economist Robert Shiller compares bubbles.

Stocks may be expensive based on historical measures, but it’s nothing compared to skyrocketing home values says Robert Shiller. 

Please consider Home Prices Are In a Bubble. Full Stop.

Consider that the Case-Shiller National Home Price index has gained in excess of 6% per year on average since January 2012, while net rental income has barely kept up with inflation, increasing just less than 2% per year. The result is that home prices seem as overvalued as they were in the spring of 2005, nine months before the peak.

One way to measure home valuations is with a cyclically adjusted price to earnings (CAPE) ratio developed by Yale University professor and Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller for stocks. The concept can be applied to a broad swath of assets by dividing the current price of an asset by the average annual inflation-adjusted earnings over the prior 10 years. The chart above shows CAPE for U.S. home prices and the S&P 500 Index since 1996. 

The bad news is all previous history came at higher mortgage rates. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell below 3% for the first time in August 2020, and rates are close to the lowest possible levels given the credit risk and costs of writing mortgages. It’s one thing to be a peak valuation, it’s another to be at peak valuation with no discernable upside.

Real Household Income vs Case Shiller Home Prices 

Real Household Income vs Case Shiller Home Prices 2020-11

Shiller compared home prices to stocks based on CAPE. To compute the CAPE for housing he used rent.

My chart looks at real household income vs the Case-Shiller Home Price Index. Both indexes have a base year of 2000.

Real household income is annual and the latest year available is 2019. I used Case-Shiller quarterly data.

Since 2000, real median household income is up about 10%. Home prices are up 118%. 

Robert Shiller calls this a bubble and so do I.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-6
JoeDokes
JoeDokes

No, just pretend, and it isn't.

Mr. Purple
Mr. Purple

Fear not! Judy Shelton to the rescue!

/sarc, I think?

Sechel
Sechel

I'm not worried unless mortgage debt begins to exceed market value less an appropriate haircut. This only becomes a problem if mortgages become underwater

Doug78
Doug78

Definitely a bubble but the biggest bubble parts are localised on the coasts.

numike
numike

Well we know someone is moving out: https://twitter.com/scotwilliams/status/1327551331800854529

Greggg
Greggg

What will be more interesting is the gymnastics that they go through trying to re-ignite that dumpster fire.

