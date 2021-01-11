TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

The Healing of America is an Enormous Undertaking

Mish

President Trump is about the become the only president to be twice impeached. This creates many obstacles for Biden.

Biden's Dilemma 

Biden is torn between a healing effort to appease Trump supporters and passing his agenda. 

A focus on his agenda would not please Democrats and even some Republicans who want Trump not just out of office but with a guarantee he can never run again.

Here are the Articles of Impeachment.

 Live Updates

The NYT has Impeachment Live Updates and comments on the events.

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol last week, vowing to press the charge as Republicans blocked a separate move to formally call on Vice President Mike Pence to strip him of power under the 25th Amendment.

“The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action,” Ms. Pelosi said on Monday.

As expected, Republicans objected to a resolution calling on Mr. Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, meaning that the House would have to call a full vote on the measure, most likely on Tuesday. Democratic leaders were confident it would pass, and pressured Republican lawmakers to vote with them to beseech the vice president, who is said to be opposed to using the powers outlined in the Constitution, to do so.

It was a remarkable threat. If Mr. Pence does not intervene “within 24 hours” after passage and the president does not resign, House leaders said they would move on Wednesday to consider the impeachment resolution on the floor, just a week after the attack. Already more than 210 Democrats have signed onto the leading charge, just shy of a majority of the House. Several Republicans were said to be considering voting to impeach for the first time, though party leaders were opposed.

Last minute changes were made late Sunday to include a reference to the 14th Amendment, the post-Civil War era addition to the Constitution that prohibits anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from holding future office. Lawmakers also decided to cite specific language from Mr. Trump’s speech last Wednesday, inciting the crowd, quoting him saying: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Biden Asks Congress to Split Time

Asked about the second impeachment proceeding beginning against Mr. Trump in Congress, Mr. Biden noted that his top priority is the passage of a new economic stimulus plan and repairing the U.S. economy.

But Mr. Biden added that he had spoken to House and Senate Democrats about whether it would be possible to “bifurcate” Congressional business, splitting days between impeachment and confirming his nominees and passing his agenda. 

“I haven’t gotten an answer from the Parliamentarian yet,” the president-elect said at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., where he received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

New National Journey

Former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton will be at Biden's inauguration. 

Donald Trump will be notably absent. Current vice President Mike Pence and the second lady plan to attend.

"America United"

The Inaugural Committee said the theme of the inauguration will be "America United".

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said PIC CEO Dr. Tony Allen. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

“Field of Flags"

At a time when Americans cannot gather together in person for the inauguration, the PIC will install an extensive public art display on the National Mall that will include approximately 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes, including flags representing every state and territory, and 56 pillars of light. This Field of Flags, which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street, will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC, and reflect PIC’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home. 

Enormous Undertaking

Uniting America after this debacle will be an enormous undertaking. 

Trump purposely sowed seeds of disunity that may easily last many years. 

About a third of the nation wrongly believes Biden stole the election despite the fact there is virtually no evidence of the charge, to a degree that would change anything.

A search for dead voters turned up 2. Two recounts in Georgia turned up a handful of votes.

Dominion filed a lawsuit over Sidney Powell's absurd allegations and I expect Dominion will win.

In court after court, Trump's attorneys would not tell the court it had evidence of fraud.

Why?

Because team Trump had no real evidence of fraud, just fraudulent allegations. 

There are penalties for lying to a judge. There are no penalties for lying to the public. That is why Trump perused his charges of fraud in the court of public opinion instead of a court of law.

Please read that last paragraph over and over again until it sinks in.

Message of Unity

The impeachment process itself will not deliver a message of unity. Nor would failure to impeach appease the 50% of the nation who rightfully believes Trump is wholly or partially to blame for the Capitol riots.

That balancing is a core ingredient of Biden's dilemma.

Nonetheless, the presence of Bush and Pence at the inauguration will be a good start to what will be a lengthy healing process.

We should all wish Biden well, no matter what one thinks of him or Democrats in general. 

Mish

Comments (31)
shamrock
shamrock

There's still time for trump to issue a blanket pardon for all involved in the insurrection. They are patriots after all.

Doug78
Doug78

You are dreaming Mish.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

We could bring "draw and quarter" for a seditious act. That would be healing for me.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Impeachment is a farce imho......no chance of a conviction. Maybe if Trump had beaten that cop to death with a fire extinguisher personally....but he didn’t, and the Republicans have already gotten over their initial outrage and started closing ranks.

A better way to handle it would be to just indict Trump in federal court as a private citizen, the moment he leaves office. If you read all those briefs from past OLC’s, you can see that the entirety of the idea that a sitting President can’t be indicted.....has everything to do with it interfering with him carrying out his duties.

More than one of them mentions that such an indictment might even be okay....as long as the case could then be delayed until the POTUS was no longer in office.

How conservative legal bullshit artists (like Dershowitz) got from there to this idea that the President is above the law and that maybe he can even self-pardon.....is an enormous stretch of the legal precedent.

The legal canon needs very badly to be set straight, and this is the time to do it. It just remains to be seen if the political will exist to do it. I expect to be disappointed, as usual.

But his idea....that by “just moving on” the “country can heal” is very short-sighted....and therefore likely to carry the day, since nobody, least of all Joe Biden, wants to do anything that might require moral courage or endanger the Democrats new (and probably temporary) advantage.

If we don’t deal with this now, we’ll be seeing it come up again, in my view, and the next time we have a demagogue trying to throw his weight around and ignore the US Constitution, it might be even easier for him or here to get ways with it.

Trump should go to jail...but I’d settle for him losing his right to run for office....any felony conviction will do.

Sechel
Sechel

I pushed Gramma down the stairs. but don't call the cops as I'm moving out in 10 days and if you do we'll never unify the family seems to be the argument for not holding Trump and his golpistas accountable. Its crap! Trump. Rudy, Cruz , Hawley, Don jr are just as guilty as the MAGAs that stormed the capital. I'm angry. We had a coup d'etat. Yes it failed. Yes it was incompetently organized but the goal was to stop the transfer of power and people showed up with the intent of harming Pence, Pelosi and other elected leaders. We can't whitewash this

Sechel
Sechel

Impeachment will not remove Trump from office before his term ends but there must be repercussions. Trump committed sedition. If this isn't impeachable or punishable then nothing is

Jackula
Jackula

Lincoln wanted the military occupation of the South ended as soon as possible for good reason, to heal the nation faster. FDR chose not to pursue those that were planning a coup against him when the general who was selected to be the dictator ratted on them. Lets learn from our very wise forefathers. Our Federal government needs to focus on the pandemic and the economic fallout asap. The human suffering is immense. Lengthy legal processes just keeps Trump in the news cycle and keeps Washington's limited focus on the less important stuff.

Doug78
Doug78

This is the end of the beginning. Not the beginning of the end. Many people have suddenly realized that if they don't toe the party line bad things will happen to them. I wonder how that makes them feel?

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

For over a year I've thought whoever won this election would wish they hadn't, well before this latest debacle. Trump made it easier for Biden, there is someone (& group) to blame. He has more cover for any decisions.

The only way out is through. Through a depression. The economy is shot to pieces. Debt will never be paid back, the $ will become toilet paper. Unemployment is endemic and will take years to recover from.

Multiple terms of bad decisions coming home to roost, not just under Trump. Senseless wars whilst enemies are growing stronger and better organised.

Ignoring the needs or ordinary citizens for short term financial gain of the few instead of infrastructure investment to help the economy for the many.

Poor education system, erosion of moral values that have repeatedly lifted populations out of the dirt - labour, spend less than you earn.

Corruption of the financial system, debasement of tge currency, allowing monopolistic behaviours, cronyism, extreme levels of lobbying.

The only way out is through and it will hurt.

A hard rain is gonna fall.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

If nothing is done at this point then Trump is free to run again in 4 years. Given the depth of his support I see no reason why he would not win the Republican nomination 3 years from now. The Republican brain trust was unable to stop him winning 4 years ago, despite their misgivings, and I don’t see them being able to stop him next go round either. For that reason alone he either needs to be impeached or convicted. If the Republicans have any sense they will fall on their sword for the good of their party and country and start the healing process.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

We don’t need a new stimulus package until we manage to defeat this COVID-19 virus thru vaccination and / or herd immunity. What we do need right now is a safety net for the unemployed and the homeless. The last stimulus package mainly benefited the wealthy exacerbating the difference between the haves and the have nots. No amount of stimulus right now will jump start the economy until it is safe to start eating out again, attend concerts and sporting events, take vacations etc. This is a great country and we will find our way back although it may take longer than anyone expects.

Frank Sterle Jr.
Frank Sterle Jr.

Just the loss itself is touted as sufficient proof that Trump was cheated from a victory due to atypically massive electoral-ballot fraud—a claim they cannot factually support. (But they’d vehemently deny that any form of electoral fraud may have unjustly put Trump into the White House four years ago.)

Were there not scrutineers from both political camps monitoring the election, including ballot counts, last November?

Long before election day, Trump was saying he may not respect a Biden win, as though preparing his voter base for his inevitable refusal to leave office, at least not with dignity.

I find it plausible they’re maintaining ‘Trump was cheated’ as an excuse for their attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s (apparently quite) legitimate electoral win—or at least make it as unpleasant as possible, as we saw on Jan. 6.

Could those Trump supporters consciously or subconsciously believe that he MUST remain in office for some perceived greater good—notably to save America, make it great again or to simply do ‘God’s will’—regardless of his democratically-decided election loss, and all of those in the (non-surprising) majority who voted against Trump MUST be overridden?

Might it be a case of that perhaps most dangerous of ideologies: the end justifies the means?

I’m not equating Trump or his base support to any of history’s genocidal maniacs, but the most frightful example of that philosophical justification is the pogrom, the implementers of which know they’re committing mass murder yet still genuinely perceive it all as part of an ultimately greater good.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

On state.gov for a brief moment, it had Donald Trump resignation. It is now gone, I wish I had captured a screen shot.

Realist
Realist

Wow. Mish. You must have a very high opinion of Biden. He is not Superman. Or God. He can try to heal the nation, but that isnt going to happen in his lifetime, or yours.

The USA is full of hate and guns.

The FBI is warning of armed demonstrations that are planned in all states by Trump cult members.

The MAGA deep state was involved in the planning and execution of the insurrection at the Capitol. Many Capitol Police are being investigated, suspended, or arrested.

The acting secretary of homeland security just resigned. At the same time that a great threat to the country was just announced. I wonder why?

As more happens, and more comes out over the next few weeks, it will be clear that this insurrection isnt over yet. There will be no healing until long after this has been stopped.

Telenochek82
Telenochek82

The United States is already united including extreme left, extreme right and center. They are united as the nation of have nots against the oligarchy of 1%. United States economy in the last many decades has grown enormously, but all of the spoils went to the top. The legislative branch is completely corrupted by money on both the left and the right.

I hope there is a leader with genuine values that delivers that message , and does something about it. Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders both tap into that message, although completely different species integrity wise.

The last man who truly delivered that message and believed in it was Ross Perot.

We're already united on that front I think on both left and right.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Sorry Saga of Ashli Babbitt Shot in the Capitol

Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the capitol building riots. Trump supporters are appalled and an excessive force inquiry is underway.

Mish

by

bowwow

Add Toomey to the List of Republicans Willing to Impeach Trump

Senator Pat Toomey (R) Pennsylvania says Trump committed impeachable offenses. That makes four Republican Senators.

Mish

by

Sechel

First of Many Cancellations: PGA Strips Trump of the 2022 PGA

Golfweek reports the 2022 Trump Bedminster PGA Championship will be cancelled.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump to be the First President Twice Impeached

The House will act to impeach Trump a second time. This has never happened before.

Mish

by

Heymike

Trump is Unfit For Office, Should He Be Removed Immediately?

Trump proved beyond a shadow of a doubt today that he is unfit to be president. But should he be removed immediately?

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump Crossed a Constitutional Line and Should Resign

Citing impeachable offenses, the WSJ says it would be better for Trump to resign.

Mish

by

Mattbeau

Trump is Now Toxic, The Value of His Endorsement is Negative

It's all over for brand "Trump". His most fervent supporters are fleeing in droves.

Mish

by

Carl_R

A Reader Asks: Why is the Euro So Strong?

A reader from Brussels has questions regarding the strength of the Euro.

Mish

by

Doug78

Trump Supporters Tear Down Fences, Breach the Capitol Building

Trump supporters breached the capitol as Vice President Mike Pence broke with Trump on overturning the election.

Mish

by

Brother

Photos of the Day: Protestor Hangs From Senate Balcony

Congrats to Win McNamee for the photo of the day. More images and Tweets below.

Mish

by

AshH