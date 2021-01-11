The Healing of America is an Enormous Undertaking

President Trump is about the become the only president to be twice impeached. This creates many obstacles for Biden.

Biden's Dilemma

Biden is torn between a healing effort to appease Trump supporters and passing his agenda.

A focus on his agenda would not please Democrats and even some Republicans who want Trump not just out of office but with a guarantee he can never run again.

Here are the Articles of Impeachment.

Live Updates

The NYT has Impeachment Live Updates and comments on the events.

House Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob that attacked the Capitol last week, vowing to press the charge as Republicans blocked a separate move to formally call on Vice President Mike Pence to strip him of power under the 25th Amendment. “The president’s threat to America is urgent, and so too will be our action,” Ms. Pelosi said on Monday. As expected, Republicans objected to a resolution calling on Mr. Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, meaning that the House would have to call a full vote on the measure, most likely on Tuesday. Democratic leaders were confident it would pass, and pressured Republican lawmakers to vote with them to beseech the vice president, who is said to be opposed to using the powers outlined in the Constitution, to do so. It was a remarkable threat. If Mr. Pence does not intervene “within 24 hours” after passage and the president does not resign, House leaders said they would move on Wednesday to consider the impeachment resolution on the floor, just a week after the attack. Already more than 210 Democrats have signed onto the leading charge, just shy of a majority of the House. Several Republicans were said to be considering voting to impeach for the first time, though party leaders were opposed. Last minute changes were made late Sunday to include a reference to the 14th Amendment, the post-Civil War era addition to the Constitution that prohibits anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from holding future office. Lawmakers also decided to cite specific language from Mr. Trump’s speech last Wednesday, inciting the crowd, quoting him saying: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Biden Asks Congress to Split Time

Asked about the second impeachment proceeding beginning against Mr. Trump in Congress, Mr. Biden noted that his top priority is the passage of a new economic stimulus plan and repairing the U.S. economy. But Mr. Biden added that he had spoken to House and Senate Democrats about whether it would be possible to “bifurcate” Congressional business, splitting days between impeachment and confirming his nominees and passing his agenda. “I haven’t gotten an answer from the Parliamentarian yet,” the president-elect said at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., where he received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

New National Journey

Former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton will be at Biden's inauguration.

Donald Trump will be notably absent. Current vice President Mike Pence and the second lady plan to attend.

"America United"

The Inaugural Committee said the theme of the inauguration will be "America United".

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said PIC CEO Dr. Tony Allen. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

“Field of Flags"

” At a time when Americans cannot gather together in person for the inauguration, the PIC will install an extensive public art display on the National Mall that will include approximately 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes, including flags representing every state and territory, and 56 pillars of light. This Field of Flags, which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street, will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, DC, and reflect PIC’s commitment to an inclusive and safe event that everyone can enjoy from their home.

Enormous Undertaking

Uniting America after this debacle will be an enormous undertaking.

Trump purposely sowed seeds of disunity that may easily last many years.

About a third of the nation wrongly believes Biden stole the election despite the fact there is virtually no evidence of the charge, to a degree that would change anything.

A search for dead voters turned up 2. Two recounts in Georgia turned up a handful of votes.

Dominion filed a lawsuit over Sidney Powell's absurd allegations and I expect Dominion will win.

In court after court, Trump's attorneys would not tell the court it had evidence of fraud.

Why?

Because team Trump had no real evidence of fraud, just fraudulent allegations.

There are penalties for lying to a judge. There are no penalties for lying to the public. That is why Trump perused his charges of fraud in the court of public opinion instead of a court of law.

Please read that last paragraph over and over again until it sinks in.

Message of Unity

The impeachment process itself will not deliver a message of unity. Nor would failure to impeach appease the 50% of the nation who rightfully believes Trump is wholly or partially to blame for the Capitol riots.

That balancing is a core ingredient of Biden's dilemma.

Nonetheless, the presence of Bush and Pence at the inauguration will be a good start to what will be a lengthy healing process.

We should all wish Biden well, no matter what one thinks of him or Democrats in general.

Mish