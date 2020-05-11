Mish Talk
The Fed's Balance Sheet: How Big Does It Get?

Mish

As of May 6, 2020, the Fed's Balance Sheet has ballooned to $6.72 Trillion.

Since February 26, the Balance Sheet has grown by $2.56 trillion. 

Where does it stop?

Fed's Balance Sheet Detail 2020-05-11

How Big Does It Get?

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Whisper2018
Whisper2018

Sky is the limit as Neel kashkari said " your ATM is safe, your banks are safe. There's an infinite amount of cash at the Federal Reserve."

Sechel
Sechel

my unscientific answer: "Bigger" Another poster commented this is the Fed & Treasury engages in MMT. I think that was as good a summary as any

tokidoki
tokidoki

Since hyperinflation chances are zero. The correct answer is obviously 25 trillion and above.

Global Economics

