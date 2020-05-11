The Fed's Balance Sheet: How Big Does It Get?
Mish
Since February 26, the Balance Sheet has grown by $2.56 trillion.
Where does it stop?
How Big Does It Get?
Sky is the limit as Neel kashkari said " your ATM is safe, your banks are safe. There's an infinite amount of cash at the Federal Reserve."
my unscientific answer: "Bigger" Another poster commented this is the Fed & Treasury engages in MMT. I think that was as good a summary as any
Since hyperinflation chances are zero. The correct answer is obviously 25 trillion and above.