The Fed is Stuck On Interest Rates, Unable to Do Anything

Mish

As universally expected, the Fed left interest rate policy unchanged.

Stuck in Glue 

The Fed is stuck in glue. It did not change interest rates. Nor did it change much of its announcement as the WSJ Fed Statement Tracker shows.  

No Dissents 

Fed Statement Tracker Changes Nov 5 2020 dissents

Sarcastic News of the Day

Effective Lower Bound

For discussion of the Effective Lower Bound (the point at which lowering rates further is counterproductive), please see:

  1. June 4, 2019: Powell Ready to Cut Rates to "Effective Lower Bound" via "Conventional" Policy
  2. September 25 2019: In Search of the Effective Lower Bound

Two Inflationary Tail Risks For US Investors

The Fed is stuck and will not lower rates below zero nor can it raise them without killing housing.

For discussion please see Two Inflationary Tail Risks For US Investors

Meanwhile, the bubbles keep getting bigger increasing the odds of a deflationary collapse.

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-5
numike
numike

Trump and aides have had discussions about mounting a comeback run in 2024 should he lose reelection to Biden, an adviser tells me. No word whether he would do it. But the subject has come up https://twitter.com/Acosta/status/1324427747540828162

Sechel
Sechel

I think the Fed would take their foot off the pedal if they thought a stimulus and infrastrucure package would get done but with the senate staying republican i don't see it

Mish
Mish

Editor

if editing was there and is now gone - then due to being forced to turn off posting again, the two are related.

Another attack on my website

Sports betting and sports promotion sites sending hundreds or even thousands of links. Do not know the count. They are autodeleted.

This has been going on for several days causing frustration for everyone.

In response, spam filter also affecting legitimate comments. I undelete them when I see them.

Do not submit comments twice if they disappear. It's extra work on me.

Apologies offered.

Mish

Doug78
Doug78

We are in an MMT world now and I don't think either party is going to fight it for the moment or if indeed should they considering the damage done by Covid-19. Putting it back into the bottle is going to be the major theme in about five years.

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

Keep on Printing J-Powell, digitally of course because of climate change.

