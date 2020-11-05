The Fed is Stuck On Interest Rates, Unable to Do Anything

As universally expected, the Fed left interest rate policy unchanged.

Stuck in Glue

The Fed is stuck in glue. It did not change interest rates. Nor did it change much of its announcement as the WSJ Fed Statement Tracker shows.

No Dissents

Sarcastic News of the Day

Effective Lower Bound

For discussion of the Effective Lower Bound (the point at which lowering rates further is counterproductive), please see:

The Fed is stuck and will not lower rates below zero nor can it raise them without killing housing.

For discussion please see Two Inflationary Tail Risks For US Investors

Meanwhile, the bubbles keep getting bigger increasing the odds of a deflationary collapse.

