The Fed is Stuck On Interest Rates, Unable to Do Anything
Mish
Stuck in Glue
The Fed is stuck in glue. It did not change interest rates. Nor did it change much of its announcement as the WSJ Fed Statement Tracker shows.
No Dissents
Sarcastic News of the Day
Effective Lower Bound
Two Inflationary Tail Risks For US Investors
The Fed is stuck and will not lower rates below zero nor can it raise them without killing housing.
Meanwhile, the bubbles keep getting bigger increasing the odds of a deflationary collapse.
