Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

The Extremely Uneven Manufacturing Recovery in Pictures

Mish

The recovery in industrial production has slowed. A sector outlook shows one huge problem.

One Huge Problem

Auto production took the steepest hit but it has since recovered. 

Aircraft and aircraft parts production fell off a cliff and cannot get back up.

Industrial Production Components 1985-Present 

Industrial Production and Manufacturing Component 1985 to 2020-08

Cyclical Industries

The long-term chart shows the hugely cyclical nature of the aircraft industry, often unrelated to recessions.

Recoveries for autos and aircraft can be lengthy. But in this case, auto production recovered quickly based on the Fed's Industrial Production report this morning.

For more details and charts, please see Huge Miss in Industrial Production Output vs Expectations.

Index Levels Don't Tell the Full Story

Neither Index levels nor percentage moves tell the full story. The pertinent numbers are the actual values of production components. 

Manufacturers' Value of New Orders

Manufacturers' value of new Orders Total Through July 2020

The above image is the right hand portion of Table 2 in the Monthly  Report On Manufacturers’ Shipments, Inventories and Orders for July 2020.

Year-to-Date Synopsis Through July

  • Manufacturing down $329.782 billion. Of which durable goods were down $204.551 billion and non-durable goods were down $125.231 billion.
  • Transportation was down $167,861 billion. Aircraft accounted for $88.505 billion of the loss.  The negative year-to-date number is order cancellations.
  • $88.505 billion is is over half of the transportation loss and 43% of the durable goods loss. 

One Huge Problem and Lots of Small Ones

Aircraft is the huge problem but nondurable goods, primary metals, and machinery are more than big enough to matter. 

How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover?

It's possible autos have stabilized but I do expect another swoon down as the recovery stalls.

Aircraft is another matter. 

For details and discussion, please see How Long Will It Take For the Airline Industry to Recover?

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Webej
Webej

Aircraft ... cannot get back up

Worst kind of problem for aircraft.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I am bewildered by auto recovery. Who is buying cars? Most people I know still working from home, unless RV sales are in there. I know people buying those.

numike
numike

Trump: "The economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans" https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=fn3cTT6O1I4&feature=emb_logo

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shocking ICE Abuse of Women Includes Forced Sterilization

Whistleblower nurse reveals pattern of forced hysterectomies in ICE detention centers.

Mish

by

Captain Ahab

Amazon is a Rousing US Success Story to be Cheered

Amazon is on a hiring spree due to a covid-related surge of online shopping.

Mish

by

Captain Ahab

Biden's Multi-Trillion-Dollar Budget is the Biggest Increase in Decades

Biden unleashed his budget plans. Let's have a look.

Mish

by

Jackn

Afghanistan Peace Talks Begin, Why Bother? Just Leave!

The US is in peace talks with the Taliban. Concerns mount.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Tweets of the Day: Greed is Good, Fires, Shootings, Dollar, Zoom

There are lots of interesting Tweets today to discuss.

Mish

by

SmokeyIX

USPS Intentionally Delivers False Election Procedures in Two States

Residents in Nevada and Colorado received fake news straight from the US Post Office.

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

Despite Risks, Huge Vaccination Experiment Underway in China

Chinese pharmaceutical companies administer newly developed inoculations outside of clinical trials, despite dangers

Mish

by

Carl_R

Pharmaceutical Imports Soar After Trump's Tax Cuts

The TCJA was supposed to increase US corporate investment and repatriate corporate cash. It did the opposite.

Mish

by

Stuki

EU is to Blame for the Latest Brexit Crisis

The UK is threatening to ignore the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. How did we get here?

Mish

by

Scooot

Huge Flaws in Trump's Eviction Moratorium

Trump suspended evictions through December 31. However, the rent is still due.

Mish

by

Jmurr