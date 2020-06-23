The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

In a move sure to raise Trump's ire, the EU May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders.

European nations are currently haggling over two potential lists of acceptable visitors based on how countries are faring with the coronavirus pandemic. Prohibiting American travelers from entering the European Union would have significant economic, cultural and geopolitical ramifications. Millions of American tourists visit Europe every summer. Business travel is common, given the huge economic ties between the United States and the E.U. Despite the disruptions caused by such a ban, European officials involved in the talks said it was highly unlikely an exception would be made for the United States. They said that the criteria for creating the list of acceptable countries had been deliberately kept as scientific and nonpolitical as possible.

Benchmark

The benchmark is the E.U. average number of new infections — over the past 14 days — per 100,000 people, which is currently 16 for the bloc. The comparable number for the United States is 107, while Brazil’s is 190 and Russia’s is 80, according to a Times database.

The US is on Neither of the EU's Safe Travel Lists

Both safe lists include China, Uganda, Cuba, and Vietnam.

Neither safe list includes the US.

US Proclamation on Covid Entry Risks

Yesterday, Trump released this Immigration Proclamation extending until December 31, 2020 the "Suspension of Entry of Immigrants Who Present a Risk to the United States Labor Market During the Economic Recovery Following the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak".

Canada Fines US Travelers

Americans may go through Canada to get home to Alaska but they must travel along a direct path.

Last week, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Fined 7 Americans for stopping to sightsee in Banff National Park.

The seven US citizens were fined $1,200 each. Failure to comply with restrictions could lead to up to $750,000 in fines and imprisonment of up to six months.

Testing Dispute

In his Tulsa rally that totally flopped, Trump said had asked the government to slow testing because higher numbers look bad.

The Wall Street Journal reports Fauci Says Health Officials Haven’t Been Told to Slow Coronavirus Testing but the detail denials are amusing.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So, I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please,’” Mr. Trump said during the rally.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who is coordinating coronavirus testing, said Tuesday that “neither the president nor anyone in the administration has suggested to me that they do less testing.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday cast the remark as a joke and said the president didn’t direct his staff to slow the rate of testing.

Mr. Trump, asked Tuesday outside the White House whether he was kidding with the remark, said: “I don’t kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear.”

Does that make any sense?

Five Possibilities

Trump issued the order but an aide failed to deliver it. Trump changes his mind so often that he has no idea what he said or did when. Trump thinks the whole Covid thing is a joke. Trump himself is lying. Fauci and Giroir are both lying to protect Trump

It's possible that numbers 1, 2, and 3 are simultaneously correct.

Mish