The Epitome of Rioting Irony and Ignorance in One Tweet

ESPN NBA Reporter Chris Martin Palmer made a fool out of himself with a pair of Tweets, one of which exploded in his face.

My how things change when it is your gated community that is being burnt down.

Palmer deleted his Tweet but here is his "Burn that s**t down. Burn it all down." Tweet Archive.

Comments Pour In

A lot of people have been affected and lives lost, but we need to all remember... Chris Palmer can't get his Starbucks today.

More Replies to Palmer

Amazing Irony

Palmer incites looters to burn things down just as long as they stay away from his gated community.

But they didn't.

And that is what happens when you openly encourage violence against others.

I suspect the career of Chris Martin Palmer is now over.

If it's not, it should be.

Mish