The Death of a Mall in Stages

Eddie_T 1 hr

My guess is the malls here, or most of them, will weather the storm. As of July 2019, retail occupancy was reported to be 95.4%. COVID has hit retail hard, but I expect it to recover within a couple of years.

We've had two malls bite the dust over the last 20 years....one was already in trouble in the early 90's and it went down with changing demographics, as the burbs to the north and west of it exploded with growth, and a new mall was built at the NW traffic hub.

I miss the one that closed....my kids used to skate there when they were little....I never did much shopping at the new one.

The second mall that closed, on the near north side, had become a hangout for big groups of back teenagers who apparently never bought much..... Sales declined and theft went up until the stores shuttered one by one. The community college has now taken most of the space.

Both buildings have mostly been occupied since the malls folded , but not at the typical nosebleed mall rents, of course.

Two new malls have been built in the last decade or so. The new ones are not the giant all-indoor things of the past.....they're faux villages with wide sidewalks and awnings....

Austin was one of the last big cities to get H &M Stores....not sure if the five locations here are on the list, but H &M announced they're closing 350 stores and opening 100 new ones. I'd expect them to keep a presence here....but I don't think we need all of them.

I'd have to think hard to come up with any retail purchase I need to make that involves a mall at all....especially since Sears went down.