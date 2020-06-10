Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

The Core CPI Declines 3 Months for the First Time Ever

Mish

The core CPI which excludes food and energy fell for a record third month.

Year-over-year, the CPI is closing in on negative territory according to the BLS.

Month-Over-Month Key Points

  • The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) declined 0.1 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis after falling 0.8 percent in April.
  • Declines in the indexes for motor vehicle insurance, energy, and apparel more than offset increases in food and shelter indexes to result in the monthly decrease in the seasonally adjusted all items index. 
  • The gasoline index declined 3.5 percent in May, leading to a 1.8-percent decline in the energy index. 
  • The food index increased 0.7 percent in May as the index for food at home rose 1.0 percent. 
  • The index for all items less food and energy fell 0.1 percent in May, its third consecutive monthly decline. This is the first time this index has ever declined in three consecutive months. 
  • Along with motor vehicle insurance and apparel, the indexes for airline fares and used cars and trucks declined in May. 
  • The indexes for shelter, recreation, medical care, household furnishings and operations, and new vehicles all increased. 

Year-Over-Year Key Points 

  • Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 0.1 percent before seasonal adjustment. 
  • The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.2 percent over the last 12 months; this compares to a 2.4-percent increase a few months ago (the period ending February).  
  • The energy index fell 18.9 percent over the last year. 
  • The food index increased 4.0 percent over the last 12 months, with the index for food at home rising 4.8 percent. 

CPI and CPI-U Year-Over-Year 

CPI and CPI-U Year-Over-Year May 2020

Poor Measure of Inflation

These indexes are purported to measure inflation. 

They do nothing of the kind. The indexes do not include home prices, only rent. 

The purported medical inflation is a joke. Anyone who buys their own medical insurance will tell you their costs are up more than the reported 5.9%. 

Anyone in college has not been pleased with the rising cost of tuition and rent in college towns. 

And anyone with an ounce of common sense knows the current stock market bubble is a measure of inflation. 

Lie of the Day, Month, and Year

The Fed and economists pretend that "inflation" is only up 0.1% year-over-year.

The Fed and economists in general do not know how to measure "inflation".

And the Fed's efforts to produce it has created destructive bubbles sure to pop causing the deflation they hope to prevent.

No Economic Benefit to Inflation

My Challenge to Keynesians “Prove Rising Prices Provide an Overall Economic Benefit” has gone unanswered.

There is no economic benefit to inflation but there are winners and losers. The winners are those with first access to money, namely the banks and the already wealthy.

The Fed complains about income and wealth inequality but they are the primary source.

BIS Deflation Study

The BIS did a historical study and found routine price deflation was not any problem at all.

"Deflation may actually boost output. Lower prices increase real incomes and wealth. And they may also make export goods more competitive,” stated the study.

For a discussion of the BIS study, please see Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations

Asset Bubble Deflation

It’s asset bubble deflation that is damaging. When asset bubbles burst, debt deflation results.

Central banks’ seriously misguided attempts to defeat routine consumer price deflation is what fuels the destructive build up of unproductive debt and asset bubbles that eventually collapse.

The Problem is Not Deflation, It's Attempts to Prevent It

For discussion of these ideas, please see The Problem is Not Deflation, It's Attempts to Prevent It.

Mish

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Anda
Anda

They seem to have no fear of the poor, so they must be left wing if the most leftwing Spanish political definition is taken as reference :

"Iglesias: «Habrá una nueva tipificación de los delitos de odio e incluye la aporofobia»" ABC

"Iglesias :«There will be a new tipification of hate crime and it will include aporofobia (fear of the poor)»"

?

DBG8489
DBG8489

Also, please don't forget the subtle inflation of giving you less of something for the same price - without advertising the change.

Like when an 8 oz can of something becomes a 6 oz can for the same price.

Doing these kinds of things is much easier because so much of what we buy now is pre-made and pre-packaged. People simply don't notice that the box of waffles or cookies or crackers or the bag of chips or whatever - while the same price - no longer contains the same amount that it used to. They just grab whatever it is and go.

This happens in other areas as well. Lower grades of materials are used to make a product, or production methods/standards are lowered, but the sales price isn't lowered to reflect the difference.

Granted, this isn't going to have a huge effect, but it does matter over time and it is a form of hidden price inflation.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"The purported medical inflation is a joke. Anyone who buys their own medical insurance will tell you their costs are up more than the reported 5.9%. "

...

Not just the costs but "weights" are serious head scratchers.

Medical care services - are you sitting down? - make up "only" 7.35% of index.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"Declines in the indexes"
INDICES not indexes
Did you flunk high school Latin?

Sechel
Sechel

the cpi is a tool to limit gov't spending increases. that's all

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minneapolis to Abolish the Police: How Will That Work?

This weekend, the Minneapolis city council voted to disband the police department.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Why It's Impossible to Get Rid of Bad Cops

Derek Chauvin, the officer who mudered George Floyd, had 18 complaints against him. He was diciplined twice. Why was he still on the force?

Mish

by

aprnext

In a Ridiculous Tweet, Trump Defends Police Who Crack a 75-Year Old Man's Head

Martin Guigino "fell harder than he was pushed" says Trump as he defends the police who shoved Gugino to the ground.

Mish

by

aprnext

The Trump Spotlight Shifts to Colin Powell

Republicans are increasingly taking a verbal stand against President Trump.

Mish

by

Herkie

Trump No Longer the Odds-On Favorite to Win in November

Four days ago Biden passed trump as the favorite to win in November and has been there ever since.

Mish

by

mcgoverntm

Retired Marine General Latest to Admonish Trump

The number of high-ranking ex-military members blasting Trump has grown every day. Add a Marine general to the list.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump is a Threat to the Constitution

Silence finally Breaks. Enough high-ranking people have finally had enough of Trump and they are all piling on at once.

Mish

by

DoctorFuture

Company Admits Bankruptcy, Soars From $7.77 to $77.50

It's been a wild month for Chesapeake Energy (CHK), amid speculation over bankruptcy.

Mish

by

MorrisWR

Trump Defends Immunity Laws that Protect Bad Cops

Trump defends the police just as the Supreme Court is about to hear immunity cases.

Mish

by

Stuki

Trump Pulls Troops From Germany, It's a Good Start

Trump will cut the number of troops in Germany by 9,500. That's a good start.

Mish

by

superioressays