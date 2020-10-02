TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

The Airlines, Allstate, and Shell Announce Mass Layoffs

Mish

The airlines, insurance, and energy industries are laying off tens of thousands of workers.

Just in Time for the Election (or a Bailout)

American and United Airlines will bring back workers if they get more aid. Otherwise, Say Goodbye to 32,000 Jobs. 

“We implore our elected leaders to reach a compromise, get a deal done now, and save jobs,” United said Wednesday night. The airline said over 13,400 employees will be out of a job starting Thursday.

 American, which has planned deeper cuts than any other carrier, also told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that it will bring its 19,000 workers back if lawmakers can approve more aid in the next few days, Chief Executive Doug Parker told employees in a letter. 

Mr. Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) renewed their stalled negotiations this week, though they failed to reach an agreement Wednesday afternoon. Still, Democrats and the White House continued to seek common ground. The House of Representatives opted to delay a vote on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus-aid package, which Democratic aides said would allow the two sides to keep talking. As it stands now, the legislation has no chance of passing in the Senate.

3,800 Layoffs at Allstate

With people driving fewer miles and traffic accidents down, Allstate to Lay Off 3,800 Employees. That's about 8% of the insurer’s approximately 46,000 workers.

Shell to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs

It's another tough quarter as the pandemic continues to sap demand for oil.

If people aren't driving or flying what's an energy company to do?

Here's the obvious answer: Shell to Cut Up to 9,000 Jobs.

The update from Shell gives a first glimpse at how the world’s biggest oil companies have continued to struggle in the most recent quarter. The pandemic has sapped demand for oil, sending prices tumbling and hitting profits hard. That has already prompted Shell to write down the value of some of its assets and cut its dividend for the first time since World War II.

Shell said it was restructuring to focus more on the highest value oil it produces, grow in liquefied-natural gas and invest in low carbon energy businesses, while shrinking its refining operations.

The planned job cuts follow similar moves at peers including BP PLC and Chevron Corp. to rein in costs amid the pandemic.

The announced cuts of 7,000 to 9,000 are about 10% Shell's 80,000 workforce.

If traffic won't return, what's the point of paying people to do nothing?

Mish 

Comments

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

In a Fiery Tweetstorm, Ann Coulter Blasts Trump Over Taxes

Liberals are shocked to discover something in common with Ann Coulter.

Mish

by

Tengen

Trump Says Taxes are "Fake News": He Has an Easy Way to Prove It

Are Trump's taxes fake news? That's what Trump says.

Mish

by

nlightn

Mass Airline Layoffs On Deck and They Will Hurt Trump

Airlines are slated to layoff tens of thousands of workers on October 1.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Death of the Department Stores and the Alleged Retail Recovery

Department stores have been in a death spiral for years. Covid accelerated the trend.

Mish

by

TimeToTest

2nd High-Quality Poll Has Biden Ahead By 9 In Pennsylvania

ABC/WaPo puts Biden up by 9 in Pennsylvania.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Income Declines But Spending Up as Stimulus Runs Out

Real Disposable Income Declined but Spending Rose in August

Mish

by

Herkie

Election 2020 What States are In Play?

I was mocked on Twitter today for saying "Georgia was in play". Is it?

Mish

by

FactsonJoe

What Happens if Trump Refuses to Leave?

Trump will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Mish

by

Sechel

An Easy Way to Solve the Mail-In Vote Dilemma

There is one simple thing you can do to help ensure your vote gets counted.

Mish

by

Herkie