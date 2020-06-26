Mish Talk
Texas Shuts Bars at Noon as Covid Cases Surge

Mish

The rollback of the reopenings escalates as cases surge to pandemic highs.

In Florida, cases surge nearly 80% as the US hits daily high of nearly 40,000 new cases.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has had enough of his reopening plans and has shuttered bars at noon. 

Florida reported 8,933 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, an almost 80% increase from the day before. Florida, Texas, California and Arizona accounted for nearly half of a record-breaking 39,972 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Amid the rising number of cases, Mr. Abbott on Friday limited restaurants to 50% capacity and required bars to close at noon except for delivery and takeout.

At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Mr. Abbott said. He also said most outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people would need approval from local governments. Texas had been allowing gatherings of more than 500 people, with approval from local authorities.

Abbott's Change in Tune

  • Recall that Abbott would not let local jurisdictions set reopening rules any tougher than set at the state level.
  • Also recall state level rules were widely ignored. 
  • Now he closed bars at noon. 

Delayed Reactions

A few states started reopening on May 1. Texas was in that list. 

It takes time after premature openings and abandoning of social distancing for cases to escalate. 

Premature Celebration, Led by Trump

Things looked good in early June, but it was a premature celebration, led by Trump.

Trump insisted on having rallies in packed stadiums and halted testing in locations in five states including Texas. 

We have yet to see the fallout from those moments of self-adulation. 

For details, please see Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

Trump Blames Increased Testing

Not Just Increased Testing

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

On June 24, I addressed the question Why the Surge in the South?

Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll

Meanwhile, Trump is Behind in Every Recent Battleground Poll. 

Trump is behind in all 17 of the most recent polls in 6 key battleground states. In addition, Trump trails in the most recent Ohio poll.

One of the reasons is his poor handling of Covid-19, which Trump has dubbed "ChinaVirus". 

If that is supposed to win votes, here's a hint: It wont.

Mish

Comments (6)
tokidoki
tokidoki

With Trump supporters refusing to wear masks, we will make sure that America will soon be great again.

numike
numike

I thought all this covid stuff was going to be gone in the hot summer months?? Did covid have other plans??

Woodturner
Woodturner

Mask wearing isn’t a political statement it’s an IQ test.

Stuki
Stuki

Unless/until other states/counties/cities/neighborhoods start blocking inbound travel from "hot spots," this stuff will never be contained.

China could only get away with completely shutting down and starving the virus in Hubei, because they fenced off the problem sufficiently that other regions could get back to some productive normalcy quicker. Ditto the different countries in Europe and the rest of Asia.

You can't solve this, by treating the whole country as a black box. Doing that, makes about as much sense as transferring all police to a giant police station in DC, and dispatching cops from there. Instead, a recursive divide and conquer strategy, is the only thing with any hope of working. If there are "hot" states, counties, cities or even neighborhoods, you have to prevent contagion from spilling over from them. The finer the granularity, and the tighter the boundaries, the better. Such that less affected regions can continue to be productive, and hence have resources to spare in aid of regions worse hit.

