Texas Reopens But No One Show Up Except to the Beach

Mish

Texas is back in business, well sort of.

You can open the doors, but you can't force anyone to go through them. 

Texas governor Greg Abbott allows restaurants, retail stores and malls to open at 25% capacity in most areas, and 50% capacity in some rural areas. 

But open for business is one thing while customer traffic is another.

From that perspective, Texas is Barely Open,as malls, and restaurants remain empty.

The Domain mall in Austin, Texas, is open for business - unlike most of its 100 upscale shops - as the state entered its first work week of eased pandemic restrictions in the hopes of rekindling the economy.

“I’ve seen one customer today - they didn’t buy anything,” said Taylor Jund, who was keeping watch over an empty Chaser clothing store. “There’s absolutely no one coming around here.”

Christy Armstrong, who works for a food distribution company, made the rounds with her restaurant clients across the Houston area on Monday. During a stop at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Mexican restaurant in central Houston, she saw a handful of customers sitting at a bar, separated from one another by Plexiglas barriers.

“It’s sad to know that this is the first Monday we’ve reopened, and a lot of the places are still very empty,” Armstrong said. “I’m a little shocked it’s so dead out.”

With temperatures in the 90s, Texans flocked to parks, beaches and rivers over the weekend. Beachgoers packed the shore in the resort town of Galveston, though police said most people seemed to be practicing social distancing. 

A large gathering of youth at a lake outside Lubbock, in West Texas, prompted authorities to say on Sunday they were closing the beach there back down.

Reflections on Opening Safely 

It's easy to open safely, if no one shows up.

Worried or Broke?

Are people worried, or are they broke?

Regardless, what sense does it make to open up, if no one shows up?

Malls and Restaurants

From a mall perspective, stores have to have someone watching every department.

This take a minimum number of people no matter how few workers show up.  

Chicken or Egg?

If people are broke and don't show to shop, stores will be very slow at recalling furloughed workers. In turn, this ensures those who are broke due to lack of work will stay that way.

Eventually this will sort itself out of course, but the process may take a lot longer than most think.

Job Losses by Size of Company: Who Lost the Jobs?

In case you missed it, please see Job Losses by Size of Company: Who Lost the Jobs?

Also check out ADP Reports 20 Million Jobs Lost: A Disaster Comparison Three Ways

That 20 million is definitely ab undercount given Unemployment Claims Top 3 Million for 7th Straight Week.

The 7-week running total is 33.476 million.

Mish 

anoop
anoop

Wait until the weekend--the mall and restaurants will be packed. That's when people with jobs will be out in full force. The beach/park crowd are the ones without weekday jobs and they are conserving cash for now.

Carl_R
Carl_R

Regarding the 20 million jobs lost, don't expect the unemployment to be that high. We are now into the 8 weeks of PPP, so small businesses are incentivized to hire back all their employees and to pay them for doing nothing. Thus, a portion of those laid off have been hired back..for now. The real employment question is what will happen in July, once the 8 weeks of PPP are over. Businesses, if they are not back to running 100%, (and they won't be), will have no choice but make layoffs, and they will be layoffs that are permanent.

As for whether people have money, on the one hand, people on unemployment are making more than they did working, but on the other hand, people who are still employed, but with reduced hours or reduced salaries, have less to spend. In the end it's a mix, but I think the real problem is that the velocity of money has come to a screeching halt due to uncertainty. Will I have a job in a month? Will Covid last another year? No one knows, and when uncertainly is high, people are very, very frugal.

bubblelife
bubblelife

I live in Texas. After Trump’s “liberate” tweets we started to see neighbors gathering in groups and not practicing social distancing. Parents throwing big birthday parties for their kids in their front yards. I passed by a restaurant filling orders at their takeout window and nobody in line was wearing masks or practicing social distancing including a mother with twins in a carriage. The next month will be very interesting. And Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is paying for Ms. Luther’s $3,500+ fine for opening her A La Mode Salon early. Great way to set an example. Hope the taxpayers aren’t paying for her fine.

Sechel
Sechel

Gonna be hard to convince the average American things are safe when Trump blocks the CDC guidelines on reopening , encourages states to disregard his own recommendations on reopening in stages after two weeks of declining cases and fails to champion a national testing and tracing plan.

Trump himself was furious that his valet got infected and according to reports ranted that he wasn't being properly protected yet is more than fine with the rest of us risking our lives. Some may not care but more won't.

Sechel
Sechel

It's gonna take years for people to go back to old habits. They may be forced to slowly if they can't put food on the table or need to purchase an item not available online but absent that cures , treatments and testing everyone's going to be nervous, especially if you are over 50 or have parents over 50 or have a comorbidity factor which is an awful lot of people These protests are overstated. They're thinner than one would believe. When Trump forced open the meat plants many workers boycotted fearing their lives or the lives of family.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

I will be venturing out for a haircut tomorrow and only because I havent had one in two months but beyond that and grocery store visits, there is ZERO point in risking my life for a restaurant, bar, tan, shirts, shoes pants, electronics or anything else. And it isnt just the risk of dying because we all die at some point, I fear ending up in the hospital and a $30,000+ medical bill should I get sick. And for what?

The people you do see out there have little to lose, going to the beach or park - wow what an amazing journey! Well worth risking your life or 30k+ in medical bills.

Eventually this will go away but not financially prudent to risk it right now. Oh and I have a high paying job that I can do from home too which means I have that to lose as well should I get sick.

Anda
Anda

How much business in US is tourism? A lot must be foreign tourism, a lot national. Are there any flights going there...must be ... ? Here in Europe there are no flights that I know of. There were a round of repat flights a few weeks ago, and now India is about to run a couple dozen one off for repat, restricted access. South Africa is sort of an example of how even those are difficult, hard to believe the US cannot get nationals repatriated even. Here Qatar airways planned repat flights and were all cancelled, other outbound flights to repatriate south africans didn't take outgoing home.

Travellers in Limbo: South Africa ‘pulls the plug’ on Qatar flights
Travellers in Limbo: South Africa ‘pulls the plug’ on Qatar flights

Cancellations of flights by Qatar Airways have left hundreds of South Africans still stranded overseas.

And the timeline of alerts from 2 May

Alerts and Messages | U.S. Embassy & Consulates in South Africa
Alerts and Messages | U.S. Embassy & Consulates in South Africa

It is strongly recommended that U.S. citizens check the Country Specific Information for each country they plan to visit prior to departing the U.S. and continue to check for updates to the information while they travel. Country Specific Information: Country Specific Information sheets are issued by the State Department for every country with general information for U.S. citizens travelling ...

says the same. Other stories are of passengers left in the plane on the runway for hours.

Not sure how this is all going to shape back into anything "normal" with passengers not trusting proximity of travel, and countries establishing different laws ad hoc, without there being any synchronisation because of the level of epidemic and related all varying between countries.

Sometimes this all spooks me, like it is all being done for some other reason, like awaiting some cataclysmic event :( . What is really odd for me is that last year when thinking ahead for this year, all that I could normally relate to as current was not there ! It was just held back or stillness. I even mentioned it right off hand in a reply to family where the topic was who was travelling where etc. , I said no one is going anywhere as a flat statement that did not fit, and that before any notion of pandemic. Few people have not experienced events they cannot explain. What is happening now around the world is odd also. At the beginning of the pandemic it was unpleasant and tense for being tuned in, mixed with a thankfulness for being in a relatively favourable circumstance. Now though I'm feeling disturbed by where events are going, though instead I should feel relief at slow relaxation of restrictions. I say all this just to say it, I don't know better than the next person, everyone has their senses and they are all as valid in their own way.

What is really going on though ?

Realist
Realist

Personally, I have already cancelled two trips, including airfare, hotels, rental cars etc. I will probably cancel an upcoming trip in August and another in September as well.

I can’t imagine eating in a restaurant for many months. Though we order take-away once or twice a week from a few of our favourite establishments.

Most of our shopping is done online, with curb side pickup or delivery.

Things we simply won’t be doing for many months include; sporting events, movie or live theatres, concerts, weekend getaways, planes, trains, church.

I know many people who feel the same way, or are even more cautious than I am.

I suspect that it is going to take a very long time for the economy to “open up”. People are going to be very cautious until working treatments and vaccines are available.

And since I live in a country with a single payer health care system, we don’t have to worry about incurring medical bills if we do acquire a serious case of CV19. In the US, I’m sure that is another factor that will help keep people cautious.

Zardoz
Zardoz

"Regardless, what sense does it make to open up, if no one shows up?"

It keeps Meal Team Six from showing up on the statehouse steps.

IB6
IB6

People are not visiting malls and restaurants because they do not want to be treated like potential lepers. They want to enjoy their visit instead of being sprayed with disinfectants and served by masked individuals looking like they are from hospitals...

