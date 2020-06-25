Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Texas Halts Reopening Due to Coronavirus Surge

Mish

Governor Greg Abbott halted Texas reopening plans due to a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

Reopening in Reverse

Yesterday, Covid-19 cases in Texas soared to a record high 6,177. In response, Texas Stopped Reopening Plans.

"The State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Governor Greg Abbott's office announced in a statement.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread," Abbott said, asking residents to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.

Trump's Fake News of the Day

Yesterday, Trump complained of too much testing. Today he repeated his own fake news in a Tweet.

Trump says Texas and 4 other states are doing too much Covid testing and he seeks to stop it.

Trump has not yet figured out that hospitalizations follow cases and deaths follow hospitalizations.

Testing Wait Times

Trump wants to halt testing despite Dallas County wait times of at least two hours at drive-thru testing sites in downtown Dallas and southern Dallas County.

Four And A Half Hours For A 30-Second Test

Pete Freedman, co-founder of Central Track, documented his Four And A Half Hours Wait For A 30-Second Test.

Texas Medical Center ICU Beds 97% Occupied

Please note that Texas Medical Center ICU Beds 97% Occupied.

Fake News on Fake News

In case you missed it, please consider Trump's Fake News of the Day: States Testing Too Much.

Trump's solution is to cut funding for testing in Texas and 4 other states. 

Great Testing

Today, Trump brags about "Great Testing". Apparently our testing is so great that it is now bad.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

not too much testing

While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Daily deaths, hospitalizations and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the virus have also have been rising over the past few weeks in parts of the country.

US virus cases continue to rise at near-record rate
US virus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. stood near an all-time high Thursday, hovering close to the peak reached in late April during some of the darkest and...

if reduced testing were the answer, i have a great solution for ending colon cancer, breast cancer and testicular cancer. stop the exams

SBWitmer
SBWitmer

Per Zerohedge article on this: Experts say the fact that new coronavirus deaths appear to remain flat is driven by more younger patients getting infected and recovering amid reopenings as the worst of the pandemic passes. On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post issued a breaking news email alert headlined "New coronavirus cases in the U.S. soar to highest single-day total." Yet the article failed to mention that even while new infections are on the rise, new COVID-19 deaths are not.

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

As has been stated before, deaths lag positive tests by about 2 weeks. Because daily US cases started to surge upward again in mid-June, the daily deaths can be expected spike upward around the end of June / beginning of July. Unless treatment protocols at hospitals have improved significantly over last time, a corresponding increase in deaths is baked in.

The President tweeting that deaths remain low right now and therefore new positive cases are not a problem is likely a repeat of the denial he showed us the first time around. Doing this same thing again is gross negligence at best, and willful malfeasance at worst. If he is going to try to make the point that a surge in new cases is not a problem, then he should at least make an argument which is not so obviously misleading (i.e. treatment options are better than they were, etc.). He appears to be unable to stop digging himself a deeper hole.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Houston Will Exceed ICU Capacity by Tomorrow

Texas is expected to exceed ICU hospital bed capacity in early July. In Houston, ICU beds are projected to run out tomorrow in some hospitals.

Mish

by

TeleAllende

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Trump Threatens China Over Lobsters

Trump is worried China may not be buying enough US lobsters.

Mish

by

Sechel

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Mish

by

Jared4789

How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Mish

by

dbannist

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

zavalita

The NAR is Optimistic on Home Sales, I'm Not, Here's Why

Existing home sales fell for the third month. gown another 9.7 percent.

Mish

by

JG1170

The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

Mish

by

Stuki