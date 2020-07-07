Mish Talk
Sweden's Covid Experiment is Now a Certified Failure

Mish

Sweden gained nothing from less social distancing restrictions.

Open Air Failure

Sweden captured international attention for its decision to buck the trend on mandated shut-ins. 

The results are now in as Sweden Has Become the World’s Cautionary Tale.

Not only have thousands more people died than in neighboring countries that imposed lockdowns, but Sweden’s economy has fared little better.  “They literally gained nothing,” said Jacob F. Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “It’s a self-inflicted wound, and they have no economic gains.”

Sweden put stock in the sensibility of its people as it largely avoided imposing government prohibitions. The government allowed restaurants, gyms, shops, playgrounds and most schools to remain open. By contrast, Denmark and Norway opted for strict quarantines, banning large groups and locking down shops and restaurants.

More than three months later, the coronavirus is blamed for 5,420 deaths in Sweden, according to the World Health Organization. That might not sound especially horrendous compared with the more than 129,000 Americans who have died. But Sweden is a country of only 10 million people. Per million people, Sweden has suffered 40 percent more deaths than the United States, 12 times more than Norway, seven times more than Finland and six times more than Denmark.

Sweden’s central bank expects its economy to contract by 4.5 percent this year, a revision from a previously expected gain of 1.3 percent.  This is more or less how damage caused by the pandemic has played out in Denmark, where the central bank expects that the economy will shrink 4.1 percent this year.

7-Day Rolling Average Confirmed Deaths

Covid Deaths Per Million People 7-day Rolling Avertage 2020-07-07

Trump Flashback on Sweden

On April 30, Trump blasted Sweden for not having strict quarantines,

Flashback June 10

Trump Pence Team Photo Op June 10

Vice President Mike Pence deleted a Tweet showing the campaign team, packed together for a photo-op, none of them wearing 

"Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!" the tweet read. "Thank you for all of the hard work, keep it up!"

Rules? Who Cares?

 No one, including Pence wore a mask and the group far exceeded the 10-person gathering limit outlined in Virginia's phase one coronavirus guidelines.

Reopening in Reverse

Since late June it's been reopening in reverse.

The US and Sweden are now following similar paths, Sweden never required masks, and in the US rules were not enforced, led by Trump and his fake news of the day Trump's Fake News of the Day: States Testing Too Much

Mish 

Comments (20)
Goblueguy
Goblueguy

Michigan like Sweden has almost exactly 10 million people. Like Sweden, most of us live in 1 large metro area and the rest in one large wilderness. Unlike Sweden, we had one of the earliest and draconian lockdowns in the Union. Yet Sweden has 13% fewer deaths than us, and a functional economy. From the perspective of Detroit, I'd say Sweden is an unqualified success

Ben B
Ben B

Umm, didn't they avoid the catastrophic repercussions of destroying small businesses with a shut down? This virus is so overblown, sad to see so many "smart" people duped...

JSpooner
JSpooner

Japan didn't have a lockdown either. Maybe the title of the post should be "Japan's Covid Experiment is Now a Certified Success"?

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Obvious lead at the end of the day is "US gets all the pain and none of the gain from its virus response."

Anda
Anda

This is what made me mention Stockholm on a previous post, this is for Sweden but Stockholm looks similar. It might be for various reasons, but fatalities are given as low now while cases still stay high. I won't try to interpret why but it is enough to make question, just not sure what though

Images are from worldometer.

Thalamus
Thalamus

Sweden absolutely made the correct decision. They compressed time and accelerated the infections in a shorter time period, moving them closer to natural herd immunity. So more deaths is expected in shorter time frame.

jacob_zuma
jacob_zuma

There's another point worth mentioning about Sweden. The people applauding it have been noting its healthcare system was not overwhelmed, but the data at https://www.covid19insweden.com/en/ shows that cumulative deaths from Covid-19 so far are more than double cumulative ICU admissions for the disease. Data at the same site shows that had Covid-19 ICU patients been doubled at any point of time, the country would have run out of ICU beds.

Covid-19 in Sweden - charts and statistics
Covid-19 in Sweden - charts and statistics

Current data on Covid-19 focused on information that is interesting from a Swedish perspective

anoop
anoop

what are we all going to do?

Helene84
Helene84

It's far too early to be making pronouncements like this.

Jojo
Jojo

I submit that a lot of people will disagree with your contention, including the author of this article.

Jul 7, 2020
Second wave? Not even close.
JB Handley

Why did politicians ever lockdown society in the first place? Can we all agree that the stated purpose was to “flatten the curve” so our hospital system could handle the inevitable COVID-19 patients who needed care? At that point, at least, back in early March, people were behaving rationally. They accepted that you can’t eradicate a virus, so let’s postpone things enough to handle it.

The fact is, we have done that, and so much more.

The headlines are filled with dire warnings of a “second wave” and trigger-happy Governors are rolling back regulations to try to stem the tide of new cases. But, is any of it actually true and should we all be worried? No, it’s not a second wave.

The COVID-19 virus is on its final legs, and while I have filled this post with graphs to prove everything I just said, this is really the only graph you need to see, it’s the CDC’s data, over time, of deaths from COVID-19 here in the U.S., and the trend line is unmistakable:

If virologists were driving policy about COVID-19 rather than public health officials, we’d all be Sweden right now, which means life would effectively be back to normal. The only thing our lockdowns have done at this point is prolong the agony a little bit, and encouraged Governors to make up more useless rules.

Sweden’s health minister understood that the only chance to beat COVID-19 was to get the Swedish population to a Herd Immunity Threshold against COVID-19, and that’s exactly what they have done, so let me start there.
The Herd Immunity Threshold (“HIT”) for COVID-19 is between 10-20%

This fact gets less press than any other. Most people understand the basic concept of herd immunity and the math behind it. In the early days, some public health officials speculated that COVID-19’s HIT was 70%. Obviously, the difference between a HIT of 70% and a HIT of 10-20% is dramatic, and the lower the HIT, the quicker a virus will burn out as it loses the ability to infect more people, which is exactly what COVID-19 is doing everywhere, including the U.S, which is why the death curve above looks the way it looks.

Second wave? Not even close.
Second wave? Not even close.

JB Handley Why did politicians ever lockdown society in the first place? Can we all agree that the stated purpose was to “flatten the curve” so our hospital system could handle the inevitable COVID…

BLUEWIN
BLUEWIN

Mish . . . you should know better . . . its way to early to make any kind of conclusions . . . maybe by this time next year we will have a good idea of the winners and losers . . . until then you are just stoking the fire . . .

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

It is kind of farcical to be comparing countries at any point. I said that before Covid and say it now. Even comparing states within the United States is a bit of a joke. It is surprising Canada is even close to Sweden or the US on that chart.

