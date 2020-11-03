TheStreet
Sweden Tops US in Covid Cases Per Million People

Mish

Covid cases have soared in the US, but Europe is worse.

Sweden Brings in Rule of Eight Per Table

Sweden has spiked past the US in Covid cases per million. 

Once a model of doing little, Sweden Brings in Rule of Eight for Diners.

Sweden has limited to eight per table the number of people sitting together in cafes and restaurants, amid a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

"We have a very serious situation," Prime Minister Stefan Löfven warned, saying the virus was "going in the wrong direction".

Sweden has reported 31 Covid deaths since Friday, taking the death toll to 5,969 - far higher than its neighbours.

Mr Löfven also announced stricter recommendations - including working from home if possible and avoiding public transport - for another three regions: Halland, Örebro and Jönköping,

More than 134,000 people have been infected in the Scandinavian country since the start of the pandemic.

Other European Developments

  • France has reported 854 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. It's the country's highest daily death toll since mid-April and double the figure recorded on Monday
  • The Netherlands is introducing extra lockdown measures. Museums, cinemas, sex clubs and other public places will close for two weeks. A "rule of two" applies outdoors, and households are allowed a maximum of two guests a day
  • Germany's health minister warned that the country was in a crucial phase of its fight against the outbreak, after it entered a month-long "lockdown light" on Monday
  • The number of people dying in the UK is more than 10% above normal levels - with almost all of the excess linked to Covid, official figures showed
  • Greece expanded a night curfew on movement, shutting restaurants, theatres and museums in the most populous regions - including the capital Athens - for a month
  • New lockdowns come into force at midnight in Portugal, too, affecting around 70% of the country's population

New Deaths Per Million 

New Deaths Per Million 2020-11-03

In order, Spain, France, Italy, the UK, the US, and Germany lead in new deaths per million. 

Those six countries all have over 1 death per million. 

Spain, France, Italy, and the UK lead the way with 8.1, 6.4, 3.9, and 2.0 deaths per million.

The US is in fifth place in this group at 1.7 deaths per million.

It is impossible to post every country on that chart. 

I selected the largest countries in the EU plus Sweden, the US, Canada, and Asian countries at the low end of the scale for comparison purposes.

fla56
fla56

Ah mish still trying to play the misinformation game about Sweden? +ve tests are not COVID cases...not when testing is at all time record highs and false+ve rates are ~2%

A mere 82 people in the whole of Sweden in ICU, not even 700 in hospital, deaths a lagging indicator but still low

In short they are well on the way to herd immunity with one of the strongest economies now in Europe

In fact they even avoided recession

njbr
njbr

It really is sad when basic public health measures--masking, distancing, testing and tracing--are controversial.

And because the effectiveness of those are doubted and those measures are ignored, shut-down becomes the only option to prevent the collapse of the medical system and overwhelming the health-care workers.

Ohhh, the shutdowns are soooo bad...

So then wear an effing mask, keep your distance, don't spend a lot of time indoors in contact with people you don't know, push to fund effective and uniform testing, and support tracing.

Otherwise we have to go through another shitshow shutdown.

caradoc-again
caradoc-again

Look at spikes in suicide, attempted suicide and psychosis of one form ot another. Total tragedy, unreported, severe psychological pain.k

Sechel
Sechel

Paging scott atlas

