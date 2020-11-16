TheStreet
Sweden Bans Groups of More Than 8 After Covid Surge

Mish

Sweden announced a ban on public events  of more than eight people. Ministers urged the population to "do the right thing".

Law, Not a Recommendation

Following a huge surge in the number of Covid cases, Sweden Bans Public Events of More Than Eight People.

The new limit is part of the Public Order Act and therefore is a law, not a recommendation like many of Sweden's coronavirus measures. People who violate the ban by organising larger events could face fines or even imprisonment of up to six months.

"It's going to get worse. Do your duty and take responsibility to stop the spread of infection. I'll say it again. It's going to get worse. Do your duty and take responsibility to stop the spread of infection," said Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the press conference on Monday.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said "we can't regulate every social gathering" but urged people to follow the new limit at all kinds of events. 

 This is the new norm for the whole society, for all of Sweden. Don't go to the gym. Don't go to the library. Don't have dinners. Don't have parties. Cancel," he said.

This new law change follows an announcement last week that Sweden would ban the sale of alcohol at bars, restaurants and pubs after 10pm. In connection with that announcement, Löfven gave a stark warning to residents of Sweden in a speech where he warned "every decision you make matters" and said that too many people had begun to relax.

The order takes effect on November 24th and will last for four weeks. 

Cumulative Deaths Per Million (Log) 

Cumulative Deaths Per Million (Log) 2020-11-16

Cumulative Deaths Per Million (Linear)

Cumulative Deaths Per Million (Linear) 2020-11-16

The linear chart puts Sweden vs the rest of the Scandinavian countries as well as the US in better perspective.

Mish 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Never understood the right's fascination with the "pursuit of herd immunity through infection in Sweden." Looks like the boom is coming around as the winds shift. Watch yer head.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

I have been told that the Herd Immunity has been the ultimate solution that the U.S. should follow. Now let's see what new narratives they will make up.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

The hilarity on the right over Sweden is insane. Telling a Swede to social distance is like telling a duck to go to water. Trust me I know. That is why Denmark and Norway have such good numbers, it is the culture.

