Suddenly, It's a National Emergency to Have More Immigrants

Mish

Hey, immigrants, we temporarily need you.

Let's compare Trump in August of 2019 to today. 

August 2019

Please recall ICE Arrests Hundreds in Mississippi Raids Targeting Immigrant Workers

In a coordinated sting, more than 600 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at the sites with federal warrants that allowed them to search the premises. About 680 immigrants who were believed to be working without legal documentation were apprehended and taken away on buses.

Three poultry plants that are owned and operated by Peco Foods in three towns, and a fourth run by Koch Foods, in Morton, Miss., were among the facilities raided on Wednesday.

It's Immigrants Who Pack Your Meat 

The Atlantic reports It’s Immigrants Who Pack Your Meat.

The immigration raid last week at seven poultry plants in rural Mississippi was a perfect symbol of the Trump administration’s racism, lies, hypocrisy, and contempt for the poor. It was also a case study in how an industry with a long history of defying the law has managed to shift the blame and punishment onto workers.

Planned for more than a year, the raid involved at least 600 agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, helicopters, and a staging area at a local National Guard base. The agents carried handguns, wore black body armor, and led 680 immigrant workers—almost all Latino, many of them women—to waiting buses with their hands zip-tied behind their backs. One worker, an American citizen, was shot with a Taser for resisting arrest. Children gathered outside the poultry plants crying as their parents were taken away and sent to private prisons; other kids sat in classrooms and at day-care centers, unaware that their families were being torn apart. It was the first week of school.

What Happened?

Trump set up a sting by posting help wanted ads for meat packing plants. When people applied they were arrested, then deported, even separated from their kids.

Meatpacking Work Conditions

Meatpacking remains an unusually dangerous and unpleasant occupation, with an injury rate much higher than that of other manufacturing jobs. Poultry workers stand close to one another with sharp knives, repeating the same motion again and again more than 15,000 times in a single shift, slicing birds as they pass on conveyor belts every two seconds. A 2013 investigation by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that 42 percent of the workers at a poultry plant in South Carolina were suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome. The work is bloody, difficult, and full of potential harms.

April 2020

Suddenly we have a national emergency. 

Covid-19 has shut meatpacking plants. Those plants are perfect breeding ground for the coronavirus.

Using a Korean War "Defense Protection Act" Trump Orders Meat Packing Plants to Stay Open

Four Questions

  1. OK, Trump can force the plants to stay "open", but open for what?
  2. Can Trump send in qualified workers to run the plants?
  3. Can Trump force the existing workers to show up?
  4. If not, will Trump show up himself and do the work?

Two Bonus Questions

  1. Rather than thumping his chest and making demands on workers, wouldn't a softer approach been better?
  2. How many workers will this piss off enough to cause them to vote Democratic?

All of a sudden we need workers. 

Stability of the Global Food System Relies on Immigrants

Quartz reports Stability of the Global Food System Relies on Immigrants

The global food system as it operates today relies on immigrant labor to run smoothly, and the pandemic is emphasizing the risk of undervaluing that work.

At a Smithfield Foods-owned meatpacking plant in South Dakota, employees told Buzzfeed News that many of the plant’s 3,700 workers are immigrant workers. That plant was among the 17 that have so far closed since the middle of April, including plants operated by Tyson Foods, JBS USA, and National Beef Packing. Collectively, those shuttered plants supply the US with about 25% of its meat. 

New Question Today

Q. Will Trump and ICE look away? 
A: Of, course 

Trump Gambles on Immigrant Workers

Politico reports Trump Gambles on Immigrant Workers

The Trump administration is still soliciting immigrants for specific jobs despite droves of Americans filing for unemployment.

It is easing requirements for immigrants to get jobs as farm workers, landscapers and crab pickers, aware that industries, including those that fill grocery store shelves, could be hurt if they couldn’t hire foreign employees.

And until facing criticism this week, it had been moving ahead with a 35,000-person increase in the number of seasonal workers in part for expected job openings at resorts and golf courses after the pandemic releases its grip on the economy.

There’s still a need for these types of workers,” said one business industry representative in touch with the administration.

"These Types" vs "Those Types"

It's now a national emergency to have more of "these types" of immigrant workers.

Of course, we have to keep Trump's golf courses open. 

Golf is a clearly a national emergency worthy of invoking the Korean War Defense Act.

That's what makes resort workers part of "these types" as opposed to "those types"

Food Rotting in the Fields But Shortages in the Stores

Meanwhile, please note Food Rotting in the Fields But Shortages in the Stores.

Mish

Comments (34)
No. 1-8
CA2020
CA2020

Ok Trumptards get to defending!

rob_abides
rob_abides

Trump and ICE will look away.

Until they don't, again.

wootendw
wootendw

I have not heard Trump say he opposes immigration - just illegal immigration.

Jdog1
Jdog1

You know Mish, you are pretty smart when it comes to economics but dumber that a rock when it comes to politics.

1st, these are not " immigrants who were believed to be working without legal documentation" they were illegal immigrants who broke our immigration laws by illegally entering our country.

  1. The global food system does not rely on immigrant labor to run smoothly, it relies on immigrant labor to maximize profit. Many of these employers conspire to break US laws to smuggle these workers.

  2. How many workers will this piss off enough to cause them to vote Democratic?
    The workers in question are all Democratic voters anyway including the illegals.
    The Democratic party has sold out the American workers in favor of globalization, illegal immigration, and the replacement of the United States as the worlds economic leader in favor of China. The Democratic party is now the party of China and works in everything it does to further the Chinese agenda including flooding America with illegal immigrants.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

15,000 repeated motions per shift? How is this work not outsourced to the machines already?

Sechel
Sechel

First off there is no correlation between immigration and unemployment. So let's stop pretending immigrants are putting Americans out of work.

Second while there maybe ideologues in the Trump administration pushing this such as Stephen Miller. Trump is using this as a campaign issue. He knows his base wants to make America White again. That's why they want it. But Trump also wants to make his corporate buddies happy which means campaign contributions.

Trump claims he's pro-worker but nothing could be further from the truth. He's part of Crony Capitalism and is very quick to make life better for the bosses. In my view the meat packing workers have very legitimate concerns such as health and safety. Anyone remember the origin of unions? it was about seamstresses being locked in a lower east side factory and being burned alive? Look familiar?

njbr
njbr

I thought there were millions of people eager to get back to work...I guess just not like that and there..

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

I favor Open Borders.
Let's abolish ICE.

