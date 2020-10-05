TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

States Overpaid Covid Claims, Now They Want the Money Back

Mish

A rush to get out checks resulted in claims being paid that shouldn't have been paid.

Oops Money Already Spent

Please consider States Overpaid Coronavirus Unemployment Claims

Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, says many overpayments stemmed from workers incorrectly reporting their earnings.

States can waive recovery of overpayments for most unemployment insurance when there is no fraud involved, but the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program follows a different set of rules. It is administered as a form of disaster relief, and the statute that guides it blocks states from forgiving the debts.

Adding to the complexity, the PUA program gave new categories of workers—including gig workers and the self-employed—access to unemployment checks. But state unemployment systems were designed to calculate benefits based on traditional jobs, employer records, W-2 tax documents and verifying income with pay stubs. Re-engineering the systems to account for far more complicated self-employment income was bound to create problems, experts say.

In Ohio, thousands of workers have been overpaid through the regular unemployment-benefits system and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, says Michelle Wrona Fox, a staff attorney at Community Legal Aid Services in Youngstown, Ohio. For some of Ms. Fox’s clients, the state is docking their remaining benefits by half to recoup its money.

“I’m seeing complete panic,” she says. Many of Ms. Fox’s clients waited two to three months to get benefits in the first place, she says, and some are facing eviction. “They’re in dire straits,” she adds.

A spokesman for Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services says about 20% of PUA claimants, or 108,000 people, had been overpaid as of Aug. 31 because of a combination of errors by the agency and claimants, but adds most of the errors arose from individuals failing to claim income they earned in weeks when they also received benefits.

Tip of the Iceberg

The article highlights errors in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Colorado.

Some received $10,000 or more too much. One person was overpaid  overpaid by $13,969.

Three states is likely the tip of the iceberg.

Fraud?

I suspect so. Individuals failed to claim income they earned in weeks when they also received benefits.

The less money you reported, the higher the benefits you received. 

Some of this was accidental. But how much was purposeful?

Checks Stopped

Meanwhile the checks stopped on September 5. That's when the PUA benefits expired. 

For discussion, please see Little Progress on Unemployment Claims but Checks Grind to a Halt.

It is not possible to lower payments to make up the difference, yet the money has been spent.

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

So....will this now result in people with no means whatsoever being billed for money they don't have and never will have?

Similar problem with the withholding tax deferment. People who never had to save to pay their taxes......and who probably never had a lot of savings pre-COVID anyway..how are they going to be able to play catch-up?

Answer, they won't be able to pay...and neither will people who got too much unemployment.

In spite of some fraud (and there is some, no doubt) the best thing is to forgive it. Otherwise it will turn into a nightmare.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

So that is why apparel went ballistic during the past few months. It all makes sense now.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Questions of the Day for Trump Supporters

I have some questions for Donald Trump and his supporters. As a bonus I have 26 direct quotes to ponder.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

When Does Trump Apologize to the Nation for His Reckless Behavior?

Let's fact check claims Trump made on September 21 at a Toledo, Ohio rally.

Mish

by

AshH

Lesson on Secrets: Problems Don't Go Away If You Hide Them

Secrecy Creates Anxiety In the White Houser

Mish

by

Rocky Raccoon

Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Covid, in Quarantine

Trump and his wife are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid. This is an update.

Mish

by

AshH

Doctors Question Trump's Experimental Covid Treatment and Dosage

To fight Covid, Trump took a large dose of an experimental drug made by Regeneron.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Hells Bells It's All Fake: Trump Signs Blank Paper in Hospital

Supposedly, Trump is working hard today in the hospital. Let's take a closer look at what's really going on.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Presidential Debate Synopsis: Pitiful and Painful to Watch

Wow, what an embarrassment for the US.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Trump Takes Antibody Cocktail, Heads to Walter Reed Hospital

Out of caution,Trump heads to Walter Reed Hospital

Mish

by

Herkie

Senate Votes Postponed for Two Weeks: What are the Implications?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cancelled scheduled Senate votes for two weeks.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump Treated With Steroids But May Be Discharged Monday

Trump treated with Dexamethasone, a steroid treatment only for severely ill COVID-19 patients, but he may be released Monday.

Mish

by

Realist