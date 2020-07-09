State Claims Decline But All Unemployment Claims Are on the Rise

Unemployment claims at the state level declined to the 18 million mark but all claims jumped to over 34 million.

All Continued Claims Rise for Third Week

Based on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, admittedly lagging, there is little or no improvement in the number of unemployed.

My "All Continued Claims" chart is the sum of state claims, federal claims, and various pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) claims.

All claims lags continued claims by two weeks.

State Continued Claims

Based on trends in PUA claims any improvement may be a mirage.

Primary PUA Claims

Initial State Claims

Continued state claims lag initial claims by a week. There are new claims but also people find jobs.

The number of initial claims is down from the pandemic surge but is very elevated historically.

People must first file at the state level but some do not qualify. And some who did qualify exhausted state benefits and now need to apply for PUA.

Not a Pretty Picture

The trends suggest the unemployment picture is not improving much. Instead, people who qualified at the state level now need PUA assistance.

Add it up and there are 20 to 30 million people unemployed.

Fewer People Pay Their Rent on Time in July suggests more people are struggling.

All the airlines are in the same boat.

In general, state reopenings are in reverse and that will slow if not reverse some labor gains.

If you are looking for a nonsensical claim, here you go

