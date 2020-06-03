Mish Talk
Something Changed for the Better: Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

Mish

Lost in the wake of a gaseous debate over teargas and bibles, something good just happened.

Gaseous Debate

Various media outlets reported that security fired teargas and shot rubber bullets to clear a path for a Trump photo op at St' John's Church.

The Federalist made a big issues out the the alleged "lies" claiming it was not teargas but rather smoke canisters. 

Supposedly the Federalist represents actual journalists.

Senior National Security Correspondent Alexander Marquardt had this to say.

I believe Marquardt but the key point is that it is irrelevant whether the clearing mechanism was smoke canisters or teargas. 

That counterattack is used to hide what is really importtant.

Three Pertinent Facts

  1. Trump staged ridiculous photo op that brutally backfired
  2. The protest was peaceful until Trump wrecked it
  3. Trump crossed a dangerous line

538 Gets the Significance 

Two things distinguish Trump’s action from those mayors’. First, the people in D.C. were not in violation of the city’s 7 p.m. curfew — the tear gas was used about 20 minutes before the curfew went into effect, and it seems to have been used for no other purpose than to clear the protesters out of Trump’s walking path.

Second, the president of the U.S. allowing the use of tear gas on civilians protesting peacefully is simply a bigger deal than a mayor or governor doing it. The fact that Trump has used tear gas on protesters could lead to its use by more officials, too.

This is another instance, though, where norms and democratic values have not always aligned. While the First Amendment protects the right of people to freely assemble and petition the government for the redress of grievances, government interference with this right is not uncommon. But the escalation we saw from the White House on Monday is.

It’s not just that the president’s actions violated the right of people to protest, either. How he did this — by using law enforcement officials — matters too. By encouraging the police and military to take on the protesters across the country, Trump has crossed a crucial and dangerous line.

Today or Yesterday?

Trump cannot tell the difference between today or yesterday or a peaceful protest and a fire.

Seeking Calm

I asked for a calm speech from the president and got this response.

Somehow I missed the part where criminals invaded the White House and beat up Melania Trump.

Ridiculous Straw Man

The Day Trump Lost The Presidency

That bastion of liberal new media known as the American Conservative writes The Day Trump Lost The Presidency.

I  believe that yesterday was the day that Donald Trump lost the presidency. After days of urban rioting, the likes of which America hasn’t seen in over fifty years, the President of the United States finally deigned to show himself and address the nation. He gave a pro forma address in the White House, then, law enforcement personnel having gassed peaceful protesters to clear the way for the president to walk across the park to St. John’s Church, Trump strolled over, stood in front of the church holding a Bible, for a photo op. A conservative white Evangelical pastor friend texted me his disgust:

This is the act of a weak man who is left with nothing but to stand in front of a church flashing a Bible like a gang sign to get conservative Christians in line. It is pathetic. Today I see that he is going to visit a DC shrine to St. John Paul II — a purely political stunt. As a believing Christian, Trump’s cynicism disgusts me viscerally.

Senator Ben Sasse Blasts Trump

"There is a fundamental - a Constitutional - right to protest, and I am against clearing out a peaceful protest for that treats the Word of God as a political prop."

Sasse is a Republican senator from Nebraska. 

Something Changed

Finally!

Matt Lewis pickled up on it. Lewis is a Senior Columnist for the Daily Beast.

Something changed last night. I am hearing from conservative friends and relatives in states like WV, VA, and SC who are finally done with Trump. One is writing in "Romney-Mattis." Another one is voting Biden. He just told me, "I want him [Trump] crushed."

The American Conservative picked up on it as well. So did Senator Sasse. There is more.

Senator Tim Scott Lectures Trump

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the nation's most prominent black GOP official, tells Politico "If your question is, Should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo opp, the answer is no."

Ghost of Spiro Agnew

Senators Duck Questions Part 1

Senators Duck Questions Part 2

Senators Duck Questions Part 3

Trump Could Find Little Support From Senate Republicans

Even they have finally had enough. 

Senator Tim Kaine

Former Top Military Officials Chime in

Please Note that Trump's Actions Shocked Generals

Former top military officials also took issue with Trump’s use of U.S. soldiers to counter demonstrators.

“It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel — including members of the National Guard — forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president’s visit outside St. John’s Church,” retired Gen. Mike Mullen, a former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote in an extraordinary op-ed in the Atlantic. “I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump’s leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent.

Another former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, was similarly bothered by Trump’s actions.

Retired Gen. Tony Thomas, former head of Special Operations Command, said Trump’s promise to flood the streets of America’s cities with U.S. soldiers is “not what America needs to hear.”

General Dempsey

"America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy. #BeBetter"

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

"This evening, the President of the United States stood in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, lifted up a bible, and had pictures of himself taken. In so doing, he used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes."

Representative Jason Crow

James N. Miller Resigns

James N. Miller, Defense Science Board Member and former under secretary of defense for policy from 2012 to 2014 resigned today. 

Here is a portion of his Letter to Defense Secretary Esper.

Dear Secretary Esper,

I resign from the Defense Science Board, effective immediately.

When I joined the Board in early 2014, after leaving government service as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, I again swore an oath of office, one familiar to you, that includes the commitment to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States . . . and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

You recited that same oath on July 23, 2019, when you were sworn in as Secretary of Defense. On Monday, June 1, 2020, I believe that you violated that oath. Law-abiding protesters just outside the White House were dispersed using tear gas and rubber bullets — not for the sake of safety, but to clear a path for a presidential photo op. You then accompanied President Trump in walking from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church for that photo.

I must now ask: If last night’s blatant violations do not cross the line for you, what will?

As a concerned citizen, and as a former senior defense official who cares deeply about the military, I urge you to consider closely both your future actions and your future words. For example, some could interpret literally your suggestion to the nation’s governors Monday that they need to “dominate the battlespace.” I cannot believe that you see the United States as a “battlespace,” or that you believe our citizens must be “dominated.” Such language sends an extremely dangerous signal.

You have made life-and-death decisions in combat overseas; soon you may be asked to make life-and-death decisions about using the military on American streets and against Americans. Where will you draw the line, and when will you draw it?

Sincerely,

James N. Miller 

I Cannot Remain Silent

Military Police Clear a Path for Trump Photo Op

Mike Mullen , Seventeenth chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says I Cannot Remain Silent.

It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel—including members of the National Guard—forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president's visit outside St. John's Church. I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump's leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent.

I remain confident in the professionalism of our men and women in uniform. They will serve with skill and with compassion. They will obey lawful orders. But I am less confident in the soundness of the orders they will be given by this commander in chief, and I am not convinced that the conditions on our streets, as bad as they are, have risen to the level that justifies a heavy reliance on military troops. Certainly, we have not crossed the threshold that would make it appropriate to invoke the provisions of the Insurrection Act.

Furthermore, I am deeply worried that as they execute their orders, the members of our military will be co-opted for political purposes.

Even in the midst of the carnage we are witnessing, we must endeavor to see American cities and towns as our homes and our neighborhoods. They are not “battle spaces” to be dominated, and must never become so.

Too many foreign and domestic policy choices have become militarized; too many military missions have become politicized.

This is not the time for stunts. This is the time for leadership.

Not the Time for Stunts

The resignation, the Tweets from generals and a bishop, and the refusal of Republican Senators to support Trump, all say the same thing.

Something changed, and changed for the better: Even Republican Senators are sick of Trump.

Most of those Senators are cowards as evidenced by "late for lunch, no comment, did not see the news clip lies." 

But they will no longer defend him. 

Trump's Bubble Just Shattered

This is not the time for stunts, but stunts are all Trump has. His time is up.

Mish

Comments (21)
No. 1-11
Sechel
Sechel

its a shit show. and now esper claims he had no idea it was a photo op. thought trump was reviewing the troops. whatever?

this blew up in trump's face and now has reduced his options. this is now another shambolic fiasco.

Nice call on The Federalist. Could not agree more. Bloomberg has a good article I posted it. NY Times also had good background on the fall out

Sechel
Sechel

anyone notice the bible is upside down?

I'll say it again, those people saying they don't like trump but not sure the alternative is better.
if the choice is between Trump and a smelly three day old tuna sandwich, go with the smelly tuna sandwich.

The Senate was about to consider a resolution denouncing Trump's action but McConnell killed it and said he won't let it make it to the floor

Senate Republicans have always been sick of Trump(most of them anyway) but they're also scared of him since he has the backing of Republican voters

The Problem is Trump thought this was a good idea and nobody is able to tell him it wasn't

obstruksion
obstruksion

When does the "Mike Shedlock was Wrong" article come out? Can't imagine warmonger Hillary would be any worse for the world at this point.

Sechel
Sechel

Quote from The Times

The spectacle staged by the White House also left military leaders struggling to explain themselves in response to criticism from retired officers that they had allowed themselves to be used as political props. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, put out word through military officials that they did not know in advance about the dispersal of the protesters or about the president’s planned photo op, insisting that they thought they were accompanying him to review the troops.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Anyone even remotely connected with this administration should be completely ashamed of themselves. Just when you think things can’t get any worse Trump proceeds to sink to a new low. To make things worse our spineless GOP party is for the most part too scared to stand up to Trump. Allowing Trump to continue in this manner will cause the GOP serious damage for years to come. They will not be judged well by history and that will be their legacy.

GeorgeWP
GeorgeWP

Sure looks like the back of an upside down Bible. Should have got to know the props a bit better. His flunky could have put an arrow tag on it.

GeorgeWP
GeorgeWP

Also interesting to see how the ZeroHedge mob and assorted nutter truckers reconcile their Trump love, their fundamental persona of champions of liberty and freedom and the use of the military to suppress democratic freedom of speech. Since they have no issues with voter suppression I imagine they will fall back on the old standard that the people affected aren't like them and well really a bit sub-human really. Certainly not Aryans.

km72
km72

As someone who lives in the area, I take issue with point number 2 "The protest was peaceful until Trump wrecked it" Not saying that there weren't plenty of peaceful protesters, but to say that it was peaceful is flat out false. It was not.

I have been a reader since the mortgage crisis and really enjoyed your work over that time. Unfortunately the quality of your work has deteriorated significantly lately. There are plenty of things not to like about Trump (I am far from a defender of him) but you are letting your hatred of the President get the better of you and get in the way of objective writing/posts. I would really like to see other topics, after all that is what used to be great about your blog. If not, I'm going to be moving on because you really are no different than the mainstream media and if I want to read useless garbage about Trump I can go there instead. (To be clear, I'm not saying don't ever post on Trump but when he is a focus on half your posts it is a bit much.)

Thalamus
Thalamus

These riots and protests are all provoked and promoted by Soros and team to take down Trump. Clear as day--everyone fighting each other instead of the few pedophiles pulling all the strings.

GeorgeWP
GeorgeWP

km72. Trump is the main game in town. Americas future rides on the whims of this child. He is missing in action whenever leadership is required. The US economy is stuffed because his government ignored COVID for too long and missed the opportunity to control it. Now it is uncontrollable and you will be dealing with the mess for years to come. He cannot calm or unite, he only divides and creates hate. American soft power is in decline because of him. All global leaders except the tin pot dictators treat him as a fool. The influence of China and undemocratic powers has grown because of him. Another 4 years of Trump should complete the decline of the empire.

Webej
Webej

To be clear, tear gas is prohibited by the Geneva Convention as a war crime and chemical warfare.
It is not safe and often results in (permanent) injury.

