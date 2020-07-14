Mish Talk
Some Public Schools Won't Reopen, What Will Parents Do?

Mish

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest, will start the school year totally online.

The LA public school year starts on August 18, Entirely Online. 

Some school districts are getting skittish with in-person learning and delaying it as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S. Some districts are pushing off school start dates by up to several weeks, while others like LAUSD plan to start the school year with online-learning only.

“The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control,” said a joint statement issued by LAUSD and the San Diego Unified School District, which also will start the school year online. 

Both districts said they would continue planning for a return to in-person learning in the new academic year as public-health conditions allow. They plan to launch online learning on their originally scheduled opening dates: on Aug. 18 for Los Angeles and Aug. 31 for San Diego.

President Trump has demanded school districts open to in-person learning or risk losing federal funding. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has also pushed for reopening.

Trumpian Bluff

By what authority can Trump cut funding for schools that open online?

His threat is another obvious Trumpian bluff that is headed nowhere.

Trump's economic advisor Larry Kudlow tried the carrot approach.

“I think the president would be willing to consider additional funding for state and local governments if the schools do reopen, so that’s perhaps an incentive,” Mr. Kudlow told Fox News on Monday.

Opening Safely

Social Distancing in Schools

School Districts get Recommendations from Health Experts

One look at the picture is all it should take to the the foolishness of the ideas. Schools would need three to five times the number of teachers to provide adequate spacing. 

The Case for Reopening Schools

The Wall Street Journal editorial board makes The Case for Reopening Schools.

The evidence—scientific, health and economic—argues overwhelmingly for schools to open in the fall. Start with the relative immunity of young children to the disease, which should reassure parents.

Only two children under age 18 have died in Chicago—fewer than were killed in shootings in a recent weekend. In New York City, 0.03% of children under age 18 have been hospitalized for Covid and 7.5 in one million have died. The death rate for those over 75 is more than 2,200-times higher than for those under 18.

Parents and teachers understandably worry that children might spread the virus. But a recent retrospective study of schools in Northern France, from February before lockdowns, found that “despite three introductions of the virus into three primary schools, there appears to have been no further transmission of the virus to other pupils or teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools.”

Teens appear to be more infectious. Yet schools that have reopened in most countries, including Germany, Singapore, Norway, Denmark and Finland, haven’t experienced outbreaks. Some schools in Israel had outbreaks last month after class sizes were increased, but most infections in both teachers and students were mild.

In any case, these risks can be managed as the Trump Administration has suggested in its guidance to schools: Space desks six feet apart, stagger class periods, make kids wear face coverings when possible, keep them in the same cohort, and have them eat, play and learn outdoors as much as possible. Teachers can also wear face shields, and schools can use plastic barriers in higher-grade level classrooms to separate them from kids.

Two Unanswered Questions

  1. Where are schools supposed to get the space or the teachers to move desks six feet apart?
  2. What are parents who would normally be working supposed to do? 

An office at home with kids running around is not like an office without the kids. Online schools will be a major disruption for many parents.

Mish

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Other countries opened schools without major infections because they had virus under control, while the U.S. is in an inferno now.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Congress controls the education funds, not tRump. Or this country has changed into a kingdom?

bradw2k
bradw2k

My kids' high school is considering in-person 2 days per week, 3 online. Unless the experts (who? I don't know, who's in charge anymore?!) say not to, then fully online. Since parts of Cali are going fully remote, I assume Oregon will end up doing same because our governor's form of leadership is to do whatever Cali did a few weeks ago. In which case it will be tempting to just take online community college classes, because I expect online high school to be a complete waste of time.

Jojo
Jojo

Schools have developed as modern day babysitters for at work parents. So no schools, means parents can't return to work, which might mean that they wind up getting fired or else doing what was done in the old days, putting the oldest kid, even if they were only say 11 or 12, in charge, while the single parent went to work.

Then I listened to a discussion during the day about how child abuse cases were down significantly, so the thought was that kids are still being abused in normal numbers but now there isn't anyone to catch it, since it is normally the teacher that would do so.

And then there is the fact that many kids get a significant portion of their nutrition requirements at schools.

Yup, the politicians opened a real Pandora's box when they chose to close the economy down for this relatively minor virus. I think that there is a good chance that many politicians up for reelection are going to be voted out and that Republican candidates, who generally are less supportive of economic disruptions will come out ahead in Nov, at least on the state and local levels.

Sechel
Sechel

now they say the youngest children are not likely to infect parents.

COVID-19 appears to affect children less often, and with less severity, including frequent asymptomatic or subclinical infection. There is evi-dence of critical illness, but it is rare. The role of children in transmission is unclear, but it seems likely they do not play a significant role

COVID-data-top-10.pdf

