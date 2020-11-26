TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Social Media Section 230 Law: No One is Happy

Mish

There is growing pressure to revise Section 230 to make internet businesses more accountable for online content

What is Section 230?

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act gave social media giants like Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., Google, and YouTube broad immunity for the content they publish from users on their sites.

The law dates back to 1996 when no one could foresee the power of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media.

No One is Happy

The Wall Street Journal reports Social Media’s Liability Shield Is Under Assault

Democrats say the immunity has allowed companies to ignore false and dangerous information spreading online, since the companies generally aren’t liable for harmful content.

Republicans focus their ire on another aspect of Section 230, which says companies broadly aren’t liable for taking down content they deem objectionable. President Trump and others contend liberal-leaning tech companies have used that provision to block conservative views.

It may make sense for there to be liability for some of the content that is on the platform,” Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17.

“There are literally thousands of companies whose business model is based upon the protections afforded by Section 230,” said Bradford Young, associate general counsel of Tripadvisor Inc., which publishes user reviews of hotels, restaurants and attractions.

What Do They Want?

  • Democrats want to censor Republican lies.
  • Republicans want to censor Democrat lies or nothing at all. 
  • Republicans also complain social media is on the side of Democrats. 
  • In general, both sides will only be happy if the other side is miserable.

Force v. Facebook

Consider the case of Force v. Facebook. The latter was sued by victims of terrorist attacks in Israel on grounds the terrorists got together due to Facebook algorithms.

The case was dismissed due to section 230.  

Making connections “has been a fundamental result of publishing third-party content on the Internet since its beginning,” the second circuit court of appeals ruled. 

Zuckerberg's Liability Plea

Zuckerberg's call for liability is hardly innocent. Facebook makes enough money it can afford to lose a lawsuit or two (or fight them in court for years).

New startups can afford to do neither. Zuckerberg's goal is to eliminate further competition.

There’s something deeply cynical when Zuck goes out and says, ‘Please regulate us,’” said Benjamin Lee, general counsel of online discussion forum Reddit Inc. 

Everyone Wants Change

Everyone wants change, but only if it is their change. 

Can it be that if everyone is unhappy but for widely differing and opposite reasons, the law is best left alone?

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tengen
Tengen

Sorry for another off topic post, but I'm seeing serious cognitive dissonance over on ZH. Sidney Powell's GA lawsuit alleges election interference by Iran, which the ZH crowd correctly identifies as hogwash. However, they blame the fed gov and neocons for this latest iteration of Iran scaremongering, when it actually came from Powell's lawsuit.

Between this sort of specious reasoning and the weird typos, Sidney Powell comes across as a lunatic, yet millions now have total faith in her. They even gleefully threw Tucker Carlson overboard for her, despite Tucker's years of MAGA service and nobody knowing who Powell was until a few weeks ago. Crazy!

Alright, heading out to dinner soon, hope everybody has a good Thanksgiving.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Universal Realization That Trump Lost the Election

Publicly, president says he will ‘never concede.’ Privately, he is focused on his political future as Biden transition moves forward.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Attorney Sidney Powell Fired for Being Too Conspiratorial Even For Trump

Trump's legal team disintegrates.

Mish

by

infidel 31

Huge Surge in Percentage of Beds Occupied By Covid Patients

Jim Bianco at Bianco Research put together another excellent of Covid charts on Twitter for people to check out.

Mish

by

CA2020

Wall Street is Celebrating Easy Money Under Yellen

Jim Bianco gives his thoughts on Janet Yellen in a Bloomberg interview.

Mish

by

Bcalderone

Trump's Maneuver to Intimidate Michigan Lawmakers Fails

As easily expected, another Trumpian ploy to steal the election fails.

Mish

by

Sechel

Michigan GOP Leaders Tell Election Board to Break the Law

Laura Cox and Ronn McDaniel tell the Michigan election certification board to break the law.

Mish

by

Kick'n

How Well is the US Doing on Trump's Deal With China?

Trade stats are available through September. China isn't close to honoring its commitments.

Mish

by

yewtaipan

Great Inflation Debate: When and How Big?

Jim Bianco at Bianco Research shares his views on inflation and when the Fed will hike.

Mish

by

SarwarPedawi

New Home Sales Continue to Surge

New home sales continue their surge in 2020 now exceeding all but the peak bubble years.

Mish

by

Tengen

How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?

Let's investigate the continued claims "Covid is no worse than the flu." and "Covid is a scam."

Mish

by

Kick'n