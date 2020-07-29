Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

"So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

Mish

Republican are in no hurry to reach a deal.

In a failed game plan we have seen before, Republicans put up another obvious bluff on reaching a Covid stimulus deal.

Trump says he is No Hurry for Coronavirus Deal.

“We’re so far apart we don’t care. We really don’t care,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Texas, blaming Democrats.

“We want to take care of the people, the Democrats aren’t taking care of the people,” the Republican president said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were due to resume negotiations with the two top Democrats in Congress: House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

An hour-long meeting of the four broke up late on Tuesday afternoon amid no sign of progress. “As of now, we’re very far apart,” Mnuchin told reporters.

Money for an FBI Building

Trump wants any legislation to include $1.8 billion to build a new FBI headquarters in Washington. 

As he left the White House, Trump scoffed at members of his party who do not back his FBI plan. “(They) should go back to school,” he said.

In a multi-trillion dollar deal, $1.8 billion is meaningless. But if it adds even a few hours of bickering, it doesn't belong there. 

Trump Seeks to Protect His Hotel

Here's the kicker to the story. Trump's Washington hotel is across the street from the FBI. 

Even Republicans raise eyebrows at this "schooling" effort.

Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans

The key problem is the Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans.

  1. Republicans want to spend about $1 trillion with strong internal divisions.  The Democrats are united behind Pelosi. They propose $3 trillion.
  2. Republicans want to eliminate the $600 weekly benefit and replace that with a means test to rejigger benefits so that they replace roughly 70% of a worker’s former wages. 
  3. The Republican bill would make it harder to successfully sue businesses, schools and health-care providers in coronavirus-related cases. The Democrats are united against that idea.

Clock Runs Out

As noted on Sunday the Clock Just Ran Out on $600 in Weekly Unemployment Benefits.

Point number 2 is important in two ways: The pricetag and the delivery time.

The Republican proposal could take many states several weeks or longer to address.

What are the unemployed supposed to do in the meantime? 

More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent

Note that More Than Half of Business Closures are Permanent.

Where are the go back to work jobs supposed to come from?

Same Mistakes Over and Over

Republicans have a propensity for making the same mistakes over and over. 

Please recall a Trump said he would not sign any bill that did not include funding for a wall. Trump was totally and thoroughly humiliated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here are some amusing details from my January 26, 2019 post Trump Signs Spending Bill ending Longest Gov't Shutdown in History

One of the most remarkable moments during the Senate luncheon came when McConnell told Pence that shuttering the government to try to secure funding for a border wall was not a smart approach.

“I think that a government shutdown is not a good option. That’s my view. The American people don’t like it,” the GOP leader told reporters on Dec. 18, four days before funding lapsed. “You remember my favorite country saying, ‘There’s no education in the second kick of a mule.’ We’ve been down this path before.” 

Biggest Wimp Ever

Following the cave-in, Trump Mocked From Both Sides After Caving In, Coulter Claims "Biggest Wimp Ever"

No Education in the Second Kick of a Mule

McConnell blasted Trump in 2018 over an ill-advised budget square-off. 

And here we go again. 

This time both Trump and McConnell are about to get another kick in the head from a mule.

The mule's name is "Nancy".

Mish 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Sechel
Sechel

@Mish Editor You're right that the cost of the FBI building pails in comparison to the total package but the 1.5 billion represents clear corruption and so obvious Mitch McConnell won't defend it. To repeat it was established that rebuilding the fbi building would be more costly than relocating but Trump sees the existing building as competition to his post office hotel.

Feels like Trump knows he's out and is handing out the candy. Commuting Roger Stone, Sticking the FBI building in legislation and destabilizing NATO by giving Putin his dream in seeing U.S. troops leave Germany which as far as NATO and Russia are concerned is the key country, not Belgium, not Italy and not the U.K. Putin was around when the Berlin wall fell and the significance runs deep.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

As an independent voter, I blame GOP for most of our current woes and this will be another bail of hay on the camel’s back (we are beyond straws with these idiots). When they f’ it up, they f’ it up good. From “rule or ruin” to “ruin or ruin.”

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Montana33

Japanese Style Price Fixing by the Fed is On the Way

The Fed is tired of fighting the markets and using QE to force interest rates where it wants. Instead, it will follow the path of the Bank of Japan.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

Google's Blockbuster Work From Home Announcement

Google made a major announcement that will impact 200,000 employees.

Mish

by

Jojo

Baseball Season in Jeopardy as Marlins Quarantined in Philadelphia

The Marlins were set to fly home to Miami Monday but their flight is canceled, as well as their home opener.

Mish

by

mkestrel

Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans

More details emerge in the GOP stimulus plans. A video explains the key differences.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Halfway Through The Year, How Is China Doing On Its Trade Commitments?

China has missed the mark across the board.

Mish

by

Realist

Expect Dismal Returns in Stocks and Bonds

Bond  yields are low and stock PE's high so expect dismal returns in both.

Mish

by

Stuki

Nonsense from the WSJ on Gold vs the Dollar

Mainstream media is continually wrong about the relationship between gold and the dollar.

Mish

by

mphillips22

Trump Executive Orders Will Allow Drug Imports From Canada

Trump aims to reduce the price of drugs by allowing imports from Canada.

Mish

by

inonothing

Democrats Favored to Win the Senate

Jessica Taylor a political analyst says Democrats are a slight favorite to win the Senate.

Mish

by

Valiance7