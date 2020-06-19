Should NY worry about FL or FL Worry About NY?

Florida once had a Covid-19 Quarantine Against NY. The tables are about to be turned.

On May 18, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there is “no doubt” that his self-quarantine order imposed on travelers from New York saved lives.

Now that Covid 19 cases are diminishing in New York but soaring in Florida, New York Governor Cuomo Floats Quarantine for People Entering N.Y. From Florida

“I have experts who have advised me to do that,” Cuomo said. “I’m considering it now.”



Efforts to reach the DeSantis administration for comment weren’t immediately successful.

Coronavirus Cases By State

Covid-19 cases are soaring to new highs in California, Texas, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Bloomberg reports "Texas registered a 3.6% rise in cases, the biggest one-day jump, as hospital admissions climbed for a record seventh straight day. California mandated masks for residents outside the home. Florida’s cases rose the most ever."

New Cases vs Deaths

So far, the escalation in cases has not resulted in an escalation of deaths.

Will it?

I do not know, nor does anyone else. No one seems to have figured this out.

Cases and death spikes have very random patterns. I suspect different strains and mutations have spread in different places.

And the one thing people were most confident in, that this would all go away once weather warmed up is a proven falsehood.

Extremists On Both Sides Wrong

Extremists on both sides (this is nothing and will soon go away) vs (a million people will soon die) have both been wrong.

I am positive of two things.

I don't know what's going to happen No one else does either

My best guess is the extremists on both sides will remain wrong.

Moreover, those who said this was nothing and still believe so are already wrong even if they won't admit it.

This was not the flu.

Mish